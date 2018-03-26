GAA - Laois' Division 4 football league final details with Carlow confirmed

Laois will meet Carlow at 3pm this Saturday afternoon in Croke Park in the final of NFL Division 4, as the GAA confirmed the details of the game today.

The game will be the first of a double-header with the Division 3 final between Armagh and Fermanagh.

Tickets are on sale for €20 for adults with unreserved seating for the Hogan Stand only at present, and a juvenile ticket is €5. Group rates are also available, with one adult going free with every ten juveniles. Applications for those tickets must be made by Wednesday, and further details are available HERE

Laois GAA are running an offer this week where tickets purchased from the County Board offices in Parkside will come with a free flag. Call 05786-60674 for more details.