Laois GAA Fixtures - April 3rd to April 9th

Here are this week's Laois GAA fixtures.

TUESDAY


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4

The Rock V Arles-Killeen @ 6.45pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 3

Portlaoise V O'Dempsey's @ 6.30pm

Ballyroan Abbey V St Paul's @ 6.30pm TBC


Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 3

Spink V The Rock @ 6.30pm - TBC


Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2

St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm


WEDNESDAY


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A

Rathdowney Errill V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.45pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1 (Minor Inter County Players Available)

Ballyfin: Camross Na Fianna V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6.30pm

Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm

The Harps V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.45pm.


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2 (Minor Inter County Players Available)

Clonaslee: Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.30pm

Portlaoise V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1

St Paul's V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm

Graiguecullen V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 2 Group A

Ballyfin V Camross @ 6.30pm.


THURSDAY


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group A

Timahoe: Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6.30pm

The Harps V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group B

Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm

Castletown Slieve Bloom V Camross @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group A

Na Fianna V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm

Clonaslee St Manman's V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group B

Raheen Parish Gaels V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm

St Fintan's Mountrath V St Paul's Portarlington @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1

Kilcavan V Ballylinan @ 6.30pm


FRIDAY


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A

Ballyfin v Clonaslee @ 6.45pm


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4

Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's @ 6.45pm


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2

Barrowhouse V Annanough @ 6.45pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1

Portlaoise V Portarlington @ 6.45pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group A

Arles Kilcruise: Na Fianna Óg V Park Ratheniska @ 6.45pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1

Graiguecullen v Portarlington @ 6.30pm


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group A

Clough-Ballacolla V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm

Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V The Harps @ 4.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group B

Camross V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm

Rathdowney-Errill V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group A

Rosenallis V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group B

Venue TBC: St Paul's Portarlington V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm

Ballinakill V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm.


SATURDAY


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1 (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)

Stradbally V St Joseph's @ 6.30pm

Portlaoise V Ballylinan @ 6.30pm

O'Dempsey's V The Heath @ 6.30pm

Graiguecullen V Portarlington @ 6.30pm.


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)

Mountmellick V Killeshin @ 6.30pm

Emo V Arles-Kilcruise @ 6.30pm

Ballyroan Abbey V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm

Arles-Killeen V Crettyard @ 6.30pm.


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2

The Harps V Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4

Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Camross @ 6.30pm

Kyle V Colt/St Fintan's @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group A

Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm

The Harps V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group B

Rathdowney Errill V Camross @ 6.30pm

Castletown Slieve Bloom V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm.


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group A

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm

Clonaslee St Manman's V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group B

Ballinakill V St Paul's Portarlington @ 6.30pm

St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.


SUNDAY


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 (Senior Inter County Hurlers Available)

Portlaoise V Clough-Ballacolla @ 2pm

Rathdowney-Errill V Camross @ 2pm

Castletown V The Harps @ 2pm

Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 2pm.


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A (Senior Inter County Hurlers Available)

Ballinakill V Colt/St Fintan's @ 2pm

Clonad V Ballyfin @ 2pm

Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 2pm.


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 (Senior Inter County Hurlers Available)

Shanahoe V Mountmellick @ 2pm


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4

Rosenallis V Rathdowney Errill @ 12pm


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A

Portarlington V St Joseph's @ 2pm

Graiguecullen V Park Ratheniska @ 2pm

Annanough V Courtwood @ 2pm.


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1

Ballyroan Abbey V Sarsfields @ 6pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group A

Graiguecullen V Na Fianna Og @ 6pm

 

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group B

Clonaslee St Manman's V Rosenallis @ 6pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group B

Spink V Portlaoise B @ 6pm


Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael U-14 Hurling Semi Finals and Finals


MONDAY


Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 1

Castletown Slieve Bloom V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm

Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm

Rathdowney-Errill V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm


Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2

Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm

Ballinakill V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm

St Paul's Portarlington V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm