Laois GAA Fixtures - April 3rd to April 9th
Here are this week's Laois GAA fixtures.
TUESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4
The Rock V Arles-Killeen @ 6.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 3
Portlaoise V O'Dempsey's @ 6.30pm
Ballyroan Abbey V St Paul's @ 6.30pm TBC
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 3
Spink V The Rock @ 6.30pm - TBC
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2
St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A
Rathdowney Errill V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1 (Minor Inter County Players Available)
Ballyfin: Camross Na Fianna V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6.30pm
Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm
The Harps V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.45pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2 (Minor Inter County Players Available)
Clonaslee: Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.30pm
Portlaoise V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1
St Paul's V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm
Graiguecullen V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 2 Group A
Ballyfin V Camross @ 6.30pm.
THURSDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group A
Timahoe: Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6.30pm
The Harps V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group B
Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Camross @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group A
Na Fianna V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm
Clonaslee St Manman's V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group B
Raheen Parish Gaels V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm
St Fintan's Mountrath V St Paul's Portarlington @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1
Kilcavan V Ballylinan @ 6.30pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A
Ballyfin v Clonaslee @ 6.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4
Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's @ 6.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2
Barrowhouse V Annanough @ 6.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1
Portlaoise V Portarlington @ 6.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group A
Arles Kilcruise: Na Fianna Óg V Park Ratheniska @ 6.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1
Graiguecullen v Portarlington @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group A
Clough-Ballacolla V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm
Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V The Harps @ 4.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group B
Camross V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm
Rathdowney-Errill V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group A
Rosenallis V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group B
Venue TBC: St Paul's Portarlington V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm
Ballinakill V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1 (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)
Stradbally V St Joseph's @ 6.30pm
Portlaoise V Ballylinan @ 6.30pm
O'Dempsey's V The Heath @ 6.30pm
Graiguecullen V Portarlington @ 6.30pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)
Mountmellick V Killeshin @ 6.30pm
Emo V Arles-Kilcruise @ 6.30pm
Ballyroan Abbey V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm
Arles-Killeen V Crettyard @ 6.30pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2
The Harps V Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4
Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Camross @ 6.30pm
Kyle V Colt/St Fintan's @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group A
Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm
The Harps V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael A Group B
Rathdowney Errill V Camross @ 6.30pm
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group A
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm
Clonaslee St Manman's V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael B Group B
Ballinakill V St Paul's Portarlington @ 6.30pm
St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.
SUNDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 (Senior Inter County Hurlers Available)
Portlaoise V Clough-Ballacolla @ 2pm
Rathdowney-Errill V Camross @ 2pm
Castletown V The Harps @ 2pm
Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 2pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A (Senior Inter County Hurlers Available)
Ballinakill V Colt/St Fintan's @ 2pm
Clonad V Ballyfin @ 2pm
Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 2pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 (Senior Inter County Hurlers Available)
Shanahoe V Mountmellick @ 2pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4
Rosenallis V Rathdowney Errill @ 12pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A
Portarlington V St Joseph's @ 2pm
Graiguecullen V Park Ratheniska @ 2pm
Annanough V Courtwood @ 2pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1
Ballyroan Abbey V Sarsfields @ 6pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group A
Graiguecullen V Na Fianna Og @ 6pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group B
Clonaslee St Manman's V Rosenallis @ 6pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group B
Spink V Portlaoise B @ 6pm
Midlands Park Hotel Feile na nGael U-14 Hurling Semi Finals and Finals
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 1
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm
Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm
Rathdowney-Errill V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2
Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm
Ballinakill V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm
St Paul's Portarlington V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm
