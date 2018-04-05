Laois GAA urges all clubs show of the talents of young members for Scór 2018

Calling all clubs! Following on from last year’s success, Laois GAA are proud to host Laois Scór na bPaistí.

This competition is open to all primary school students who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument, be part of a group or even want to test their general knowledge against neighbouring clubs.

Participation is free, so why not get your club involved?

Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships.

The following competitions take place:

Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing), Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing), Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music), Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling), Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group), Leiriú (Novelty Act), Rince Seit (Set Dancing), Tráth na gCeisteanna (Question Time).

There are prizes for each category.

Refreshments will be provided at the half time interval.

Admission is free; we will run a raffle on the evening to cover costs. Loads of spot prizes, hope to see you all there for what promises to be a very entertaining evening.

Go on, come along and join in the fun.

The organisers are encouraging as many clubs as possible to register before the night via e mail.

For more information, please contact Laois County Board, John Paul on 086-8222388 (after 6pm) or e-mail nevinjohnp@eircom.net

Laois Scór takes place on Friday, April 20 in Mountmellick Arts Centre (across from the Credit Union) at 6.30pm. Registration is from 6pm sharp.