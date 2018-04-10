Information sought on famous Laois GAA trip to New York in 1938

The call has gone out to people around Laois for information on a famous trip made by the county's senior football team to America, which took place 80 years ago this year.

Back in 1938, the Laois senior football team boarded the SS Manhattan and set sail for America, where they spent close to a month, from May 12 to June 8. They crossed the Atlantic with Cavan in tow, the All-Ireland finalists from the year before.

Laois played games in Boston and at the Polo Grounds in New York, before taking on Cavan. They drew with the Breffni 1-4 to 0-7 in their first meeting, before winning the replay 3-6 to 0-4.

Eight of the travelling team were from Graiguecullen, with nine from Stradbally, and they included Laois greats such as Tommy Murphy, Bill and Jack Delaney, Mick Haughney, Dan Walsh and Danny Douglas, all of whom were selected on the Laois team of the millenium.

Now, Laois man Brian Delaney is hoping to put a book together chronicling this unique trip the United States, and is appealing to anyone in the county who might have old pictures, press clippings or information from the journey to get in touch.

He can be contact at 086-2306958 or e-mail delaneyfamily@live.ie.

The Laois footballers on board the SS Manhattan en route to the USA in 1938. Back Row - Jack Delaney Snr (trainer), Joe Brennan, Tom Delaney, Chris Delaney, Tommy Murphy, Bill Delaney, Mick Haughney, Tom Walsh, Dan Walsh. Middle Row - Syd Harkin, Dick Rankins, Jack Delaney (capt), Lar Brady (County Chairman), Joe Conway, John McDarby, Martin 'Buxie' Farrell. Front Row - Paddy Swayne, Ned Begley, Jim Slater, Danny Douglas, Mick Delaney, Jim 'Rexie' McDonald.