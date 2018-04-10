GAA Digest - All the latest news from around the clubs of Laois

BALLINAKILL

Club Lotto

Well done to club member Liam Walsh on claiming the Club Lotto last Thursday. The winning numbers were 11, 16, 20 & 30. We also had one €20 winner - Riona, Darragh & Eoghan Kennedy. Remember that tickets are on sale throughout the village and we ask local people to support their local GAA Club providing an outlet for sport for both young and old in the parish of Ballinakill and Knock.

U-8 Croke Park Experience

On Wednesday last 24 of our young stars donned the Ballinakill colours in Croke Park for what we hope will be the first of many for some of these young hurlers. A fantastic day was had by both players and parents alike. Thank you to the mentors for such a well organized day, it was very exciting to see such a large crowd of parents supporting our young players. Best of luck to all players on a really enjoyable season ahead.

U-13 Hurling League

Well done to our U-13s who had a comprehensive win in the opening round of the league against Raheen Parish Gaels last week. This follows up an excellent showing in the Leinster League where by they were defeated in the final on Saturday 31st March against Meath side Rathmoylan. Well done to all involved on a very productive Pre Season campaign.

U-14 Feile na nGael Final

Ballinakill 2-5 Borris in Ossory-Kilcotton 2-4: A huge congratulations to our U-14 champions, a dramatic and well-deserved win sees us qualify for the National Competition in June, which is a fantastic achievement. Well done to the panel, coaches and supporters.

U-17 Hurling

U-17 training is on Thursday 12th in Ballinakill at 7:15. League match is on Friday 13th in Abbeyleix V St. Lazerians Abbeyleix at 6:30pm. All players to arrive at 6pm. It is important that all players attend training.

Club Texting System

Please be aware that Ballinakill GAA Club have a texting system to inform all interested members / followers of the club of upcoming social events, matches, lotto results etc . Should you wish to avail of the system please text 087-2355301with your name and number and you will be included within all such messages throughout 2018.

Jogging Track

Ballinakill GAA want to remind the whole community that the jogging track is available to use as a free and safe alternative to the dark roads at this time of year. Each lap of the main pitch is 500 metres. The track and ball wall (sponsored by Copper Face Jacks' Cathal Jackson and Dowling Quarries) is fully illuminated up to 21:30 every evening. Rules at main entrance gate. Enjoy.

Help Needed

The Club is always looking for good ideas, and people to drive good ideas! If you have any suggestions to improve on our facilities / fundraising capabilities etc please feel to contact 087-2355301 to discuss.

KYLE

Membership

Membership is currently due for 2018. Social members are very welcome. Membership can be paid to any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan. It is imperative that all memberships are paid up front as insurance costs has escalated tremendously in the last year.

Table Quiz

We are running a table quiz this Thursday the 12th of April in The Racket Hall Roscrea at 9pm sharp. This quiz is in conjunction with our local school Gaelscoil an Shlí Dala Ballaghmore, all proceeds from same will be split 50/50 between the club and the school. There will be loads of spot prizes on the night. Quizmaster for the evening is Professor Tadgh Quinlan. We look forward to seeing you on the night.

6K Annual Run

Our annual 6K run takes place on Sunday 6th May at 12pm sharp. Registration is from 11am onwards. Please keep an eye out on social media for updates reference same.

LAOIS SCÓR

Scór na bPáistí

Calling all clubs; following on from last year’s success, Laois GAA are proud to host Laois Scór na bPaistí on Friday April 20th in Mountmellick Arts Centre (across from the Credit Union) at 6.30pm.Registration is from 6pm sharp. This competition is open to all primary school students who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument, be part of a group or even want to test their general knowledge against neighbouring clubs. Participation is free, so why not get your club involved? For your information, Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships where the following events take place: Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing); Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing); Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music); Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling); Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group); Leiriú (Novelty Act); Rince Seit (Set Dancing); Tráth na gCeisteanna (Question Time).

There are prizes for each category. Refreshments will be provided at the half time interval. Admission is free; we will run a raffle on the evening to cover costs. Loads of spot prizes, hope to see you all there for what promises to be a very entertaining evening. Go on, come along and join in the fun. We are encouraging as many clubs as possible to register before the night via e mail. For more information, please contact Laois County Board, John Paul on 086-8222388 (after 6pm) or e-mail nevinjohnp@eircom.net. Looking forward to seeing you all on the 20th!

Best of Luck

Laois Scór Committee would like to extend their warmest wishes to Camross GAA who are participating in the table quiz in the All-Ireland Senior Scór finals in Sligo this Saturday 14th April. We wish them the very best of luck as they go to represent their club and Laois.

O'DEMPSEY'S

Lotto

Draw held on April 3rd. Numbers were: 4, 18, 25, 26. No Jackpot winner. Match 3 winner's were: Joan Murphy, Ken Keogh. Promoter - The Thatch. Next weeks Jackpot: €6600. Thanks for your continued support of our weekly lotto.

Annual Club Mass

O'Dempsey's GFC will be once again holding a club Mass for present, past, sick and deceased members of the club. The Mass will be held in the clubhouse this Friday the 4th of May. All members past and present are welcome and encouraged to attend. Tea and sandwiches will be served after Mass. Please pass on this message to anyone who you think may be interested.

Club Gear

O'Dempsey's GAA club Gear can be order online. To order go directly to our website www.odempseysgfc.ie and visit the shop page. Whether you're a player, supporter, living abroad and want to show off your club colours in your new home. You can now just order online and get it delivered straight to your home

SARSFIELDS

Registration Night

The Club’s second Registration night will be held on Friday April 13 in the GAA Clubhouse in Acragar. All players, from U-8 to adult, who have not yet registered for 2018 are invited to attend from 7pm onwards.

Feile Final

The U-14’s lost out to St Conleth's in the 2018 Laois Feile Final played in Barrowhouse on Wednesday evening, April 4. Final scorer: St Conleths 3-4 Sarsfields 1-3. In a game spoiled by a strong downfield wind Sarsfields, with first use of the elements, were unable to take full advantage and had to settle for a 1-1 all at the break.

St Conleth's dominated the play in the second period but Sarsfields fought back to narrow the gap near the end. Panel: Amy Bennett, Sarah Conroy, Ita Conroy, Ellen Conroy, Emma Dunne, Kayleigh Dunne, Eleana Dunne, Megan Farrell, Amy Flanagan, Eilish Grant, Emma Griffin, Jenna Griffin, Hyland, Fiona Hyland, Clodagh Lawlor, Cliona Mahon, Amy McKane, Aisling McEvoy, Ellie O’Connell, Emily Shelly, Orlaith Whelan.

County Teams

Three Laois County teams were in action at the week-end and Sarsfields players featured in all three. On Sunday the Intermediates won a vital relegation battle in Sligo by 4-12 to 2-12 steer well clear of the drop to Division 3. Ciara Burke, Mags McEvoy, Ciara Hughes, Jenny McEvoy, Alison McEvoy, Meaghan Dunne and Jenny McEvoy all contributed to a well earned victory in Sligo IT which guaranteed Div 2 status for 2019.

The Laois U-14’s drew 1-7 all with Wexford in Portarlington on Saturday with Jenna Griffin, Ellen Conroy and Ita Conroy on board. On Sunday Grainne Lalor, Leah Tarpey, Aoibhe Mulhall and Emma McCann were on the U-16 panel that had a comfortable win over neighbours Offaly in Stradbally.

League Division 2

Sarsfields Junior squad were due to open their League campaign on Sunday but the game against Ballyroan was cancelled because of the unavailability of pitches.

ST FINTAN'S, MOUNTRATH

Lotto

Lotto draw results for April 2nd. Numbers drawn: 5, 6, 14, 22. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Mary Tiernan x 2, Catherine Phelan, Jack & Cathal Carroll, Ava Hosey, Heather Mortimer, Kathleen Doheny and Linda Phelan. House prize : The 2 Hs. Promoters prize: Davy Tobin and Jerry Dooley. Next weeks jackpot €3,800. Venue 'The Pub'.

STRADBALLY

Club lotto

Lotto Result. 11, 16, 20, 30. Jackpot winner Liam Walsh, Ballinakill. €20 winner Anne Deegan - Jackpot next week €5,000.

Kids club

Our kids club training has re commenced for the 2018/2019 year. Training continues on Sunday morning in Stradbally pitch from 10-11am. All children who are four yours old up to 12 years old welcome to attend.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €10,000. Numbers 3, 5, 14, 15. No winner. Five €20 winners - Derek Conlon, John + Josie, Winnie Cleary, James Conroy, Robert O'Mara. Next week's jackpot €10,000.