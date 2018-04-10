Danny O'Reilly recovering at home as Laois GAA plan benefit game in Graiguecullen

Laois senior footballer Daniel O'Reilly has been released from hospital and is recuperating at home after suffering head injuries in a late night assault last week.

The Graiguecullen club man was allowed home on Saturday, almost a week after being attacked while waiting for a taxi in Carlow town after a night out on Sunday.

O'Reilly suffered two fractures to his skull in the assult, as well as two bleeds in his brain, and spent much of last week in an induced coma.

Two men were subsequently arrested and charged with assault, and have already appeared before the courts in Carlow.

Speaking yesterday, Laois Football Board chairman Laurence Phelan gave an update on O'Reilly's current condition. “He is home now and improving, but it is a slow process.

“He is only a young lad and he suffered a serious knock to the head, so it will take time for him to recover. He will have all the support of the County Board and we will assist him in any way we can.”

There is not yet a timescale on a potential return to sport for O'Reilly, as Phelan outlined that he has been advised to rest for the time being. “The next few weeks he has been advised to do nothing, really.

“He needs a chance to recover, with head injuries you need to be very patient, and we will be over the next few weeks.”

An apprentice electrician, O'Reilly is facing an extended spell out of work also, and Phelan revealed there are plans in place to support through this difficult spell. “He will be out of work for a while, and we are looking into organising a match in Graiguecullen in the next few weeks for him. It will be a preparation game for the start of the Leinster Championship and it will in the next couple of weeks.”

O'Reilly had been enjoying a night out with friends last Sunday week when he was attacked in the Potato Market area of Carlow town while waiting at a taxi rank. It is believed he received a punch which caused him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

He was brought to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where he was treated until Saturday. He had played for Laois the day before the attack in the Division 4 final.