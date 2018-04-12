Saturday Afternoon Fever for Laois hurlers in Joe McDonagh Cup

Rory Delaney

Reporter:

Rory Delaney

Email:

rory@leinsterexpress.ie

Saturday Afternoon Fever for Laois hurlers in Joe McDonagh Cup

Laois captain Ross King lines up a score against Antrim.

The Laois senior hurlers are facing four Saturday afternoon games as the fixtures for the 2018 Joe McDonagh Cup were confirmed by the GAA today.

Laois begin with a clash against Westmeath in O'Moore Park on Saturday, May 5th, and follow that up with two away games in a row against Kerry and then Antrim, before a home tie against Carlow and then finishing away to Meath. Four of the games are on a Saturday at 2pm, with only the game against Kerry taking place on a Sunday.

It is a tough schedule for Laois, with five games in six weeks for Eamonn Kelly's young charges. The full list of fixtures is as follows.

ROUND 1 - Saturday, May 5

O'Moore Park: Laois v Westmeath @ 3pm

---

ROUND 2 - Sunday, May 13

Austin Stack Park Tralee: Kerry v Laois @ 3pm

---

ROUND 3 - Saturday, May 19

Cushendall: Antrim v Laois @ 3pm

---

ROUND 4 - Saturday, June 2

O'Moore Park: Laois v Carlow @ 3pm

---

ROUND 5 - Saturday, June 9

Pairc Tailteann: Meath v Laois @ 3pm

Portlaoise Golf Club running 'Get Into Golf' programme