Borris-Kilcotton at their ease as to see off Portlaoise in ACHL Division 1

Borris-Kilcotton inflicted a third straight defeat on Portlaoise in the ACHL Division 1 on Sunday afternoon as they came away with 18 points to spare at O'Keeffe Park.

Borris-Kilcotton 4-20

Portlaoise 1-11

Both teams had to deal with a strong wind and some heavy rain, especially in the first half. Portlaoise found the conditions more difficult to deal with as they could only register one point compared to Borris-Kilcotton's 1-13 at the break.

Stephen Dunphy got the scoring underway after just two minutes with a well-taken point from play. Neil Foyle, Daire Quinlan and PJ Scully all followed up with further points to leave Borris-Kilcotton ahead by 0-10 to no score after 20 minutes.

Aaron Bergin registered a point from a free for Portlaoise a few minutes later. Portlaoise found the slippery conditions difficult as Tommy Fitzgerald and Aaron Bergin saw their shots drop into the hand of Eoin Fleming.

At the other end Stephen Dunphy’s pace was causing havoc for the Portlaoise defence as he was heading straight for goal before being pulled down. The resulting 21 yard free was blasted into the back of the Portlaoise goal by PJ Scully. Borris-Kilcotton went in leading 1-13 to 0-1 at the break.

Borris-Kilcotton continued their dominance in the second half as they got in for a second goal. Stephen Dunphy ran at the Portlaoise defence to find PJ Scully free to place the ball past Eoghan Nealon in the Portlaoise goal. Aaron Bergin added another free for Portlaoise before Borris Kilcotton added 1-3 with 1-1 coming from the stick of substitute Patrick Whelan while the other two points came from PJ Scully.

Portlaoise began to get into the game after 45 minutes as Cian Taylor pointed a free and the same player followed this up with two points from play in quick succession.

Taylor was running at the Borris-Kilcotton defence and this paid dividend when the ball bounced for Tommy Fitzgerald to flick past Eoin Fleming and into the back of the net. After 50 minutes Borris Kilcotton lead 3-18 to 1-6.

Taylor added another point from play before Cormac Rigney’s shot at goal was blocked by Eoin Fleming. Aaron Bergin, Dean Lynch and Cathal Duggan all pointed for Portlaoise in the final quarter of the game.

However it was Borris Kilcotton who had the last say as Patrick Whelan goaled to leave the final score 4-20 to 1-11.

Next up for Borris Kilcotton is Castletown while Portlaoise will face a home game against Abbeyleix. Borris-Kilcotton are now on 6 points in the league table joined with Clough Ballacolla and Camross in joint second, while Portlaoise lay at the bottom of the table.

Borris-Kilcotton

Scorers: PJ Scully 2-8 (1-2 frees), Patrick Whelan 2-2, Neil Foyle 0-4, Stephen Dunphy 0-3, Colm Stapleton, Daire Quinlan Will Whelan 0-1 each

Team: Eoin Fleming; Brian Stapleton, Stephen Finan, Bill Meade; Jim Fitzpatrick, Matthew Whelan, Conor Kilbane; Eoin Fitzpatrick, Colm Stapleton; Danny Fitzpatrick, Neil Foyle, DJ Kelly; PJ Scully, Daire Quinlan, Stephen Dunphy. Subs: Patrick Whelan for D Quinlan (half time), Stephen Phelan for N Foyle (41 mins),Willie Whelan for PJ Scully (45 mins), Ben Quinlan for S Finan (50 mins), Dean Carey for S Dunphy (53 mins)

Portlaoise

Scorers: Cian Taylor 0-5 (0-1 65, 0-1 free), Aaron Bergin 0-3 (0-2 frees), Tommy Fitzgerald 1-0, Cathal Duggan, Dean Lynch, Chris Gleeson 0-1 each.

Team: Eoghan Nealon; Eoin Carey, Frank Flanagan, Bryan Naugaton; Ciaran McEvoy, Chris Lynch, Joe Geaney; Cian Taylor, Dean Lynch; Colm Gleeson, Cormac Rigney, Cathal Duggan; Keith Murphy, Tommy Fitzgerald, Aaron Bergin.

Referee: Kieran Bowe (Rathdowney-Errill).