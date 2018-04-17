Depleted Laois U-16 Camogie side ousted in Leinster semi-final by Dublin

Laois travelled to Artane for the Leinster semi-final against table toppers Dublin from Group 1. Laois came second in their group after losing to Carlow the week before.

Laois 2-3

Dublin 5-15

Dublin 'B' were hoping to gain victory as their 'A' side had a great win over Offaly in the earlier match of this double-header. Laois were entering this semi-final with five of their starting panel away playing basketball, which would have a massive effect on the balance of the Laois side.

Dublin came out of the blocks strongly and put pressure on Laois from the throw in. With less than five minutes on the clock Dublin were 1-1 up and Laois didn’t seem to have any reply for this Dublin team.

Dublin kept popping the scores over the bar and striking goals from players Grace Dent, Fiona Isdell and Grainne Skelton.

It was 23 minutes in before Laois got their name on the scoreboard with a point from a placed ball taken by Eireann Cole. At half-time Dublin lead 4-6 to 0-1.

Maebh Deegan was introduced at half time for Fitzpatrick. St Brigid’s Aoife Carroll got the scoring of the second half under way with a goal, but Dublin returned with four unanswered points leaving a mountain for Laois to climb.

Naomh Eamann’s Karla Whelan added a point and goal within the space of a minute, but this Dublin team weren’t going to allow Laois to crawl back and went on to score 1-5 to Aoife Carroll’s one point leaving Dublin convincing winners and a place in the Leinster Final along side their 'A' team.

Laois now settle back into training with their clubs as their championship has started and training with county as they prepare for the All-Ireland series, where they are reigning champions of 2017. They start their campaign on July 1st at home against Meath.

TEAM: Sophie McCabe (The Harps); Fiona Scully (Camross), Luisne Delaney (Camross), Lorna Phelan (Naomh Éamann); Róisín Phelan (The Harps), Jade Bergin (The Harps), Katie Dunican (St Lazarian's); Andrea Scully (Camross), Hannah O'Connor (O'Moore's); Muire Fitzpatrick (The Harps), Fianna Byrne (Camross), Aoife Carroll (St Brigid's); Karla Whelan (Naomh Éamann), Éireann Cole (Naomh Éamann), Kate Fitzpatrick (Naomh Éamann). Subs: Aedin Lowry (Camross) for McCabe; Emily Duggan (The Harps) for L Phelan; Maebh Deegan (The Harps) for Fitzpatrick.

---

