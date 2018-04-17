GAA Digest - All the latest news from around the clubs of Laois

BALLINAKILL

Club Lotto

There was no winner of €5000 Club Lotto last Thursday. The winning numbers were 10, 14, 19, 26. We had two €20 winners - Eilish & Brian Kennedy and Luke Kennedy. Next week's jackpot is €5200. Remember that tickets are on sale throughout the village and we ask local people to support their local GAA Club providing an outlet for sport for both young and old in the parish of Ballinakill and Knock.

Feile na nGael Camogie

Congratulations to our three Ballinakill girls who were part of The Harps U-14 panel which won the Laois U14A Camogie Final on Friday last. They will now join our U-14s in Galway/Mayo at the national event. Well done Amy, Abbie and Katie.

U-17 A Hurling League Round 2

Abbeyleix 1-19 Ballinakill PR Gaels 3-15. Well done on our second win last Friday, out of two games played. Solid start to the year.

Club Texting System

Please be aware that Ballinakill GAA Club have a texting system to inform all interested members / followers of the club of upcoming social events, matches, lotto results etc . Should you wish to avail of the system please TEXT 0872355301with your name and number and you will be included within all such messages throughout 2018.

Date for Diary

Ballinakill GAA Club's annual Golf Classic, family BBQ and putting competition will take place on Saturday 2nd June 2018 in Abbeyleix Golf Club. For early booking contact 087 8381845. (zero experience, equipment or actual talent needed for putting comp)

Breaking News

Family Fun Day date set: Sunday 22nd July. Mark it in your diary folks!

CLONAD

Table Quiz

Thanks to all who attended our table quiz last Thursday in Kavanagh’s. The quiz was won by a team of teachers led by Liam Ahern who scored an impressive 89/100. The top raffle prize of a set of jerseys sponsored by Cahill Sports was won by the chairman’s son, Robbie Cahill. There is currently a stewards enquiry ongoing into how that happened! We’d like to thank all those who sponsored prizes on the night and those who helped in anyway on the night. Special thanks to Pat Delaney who provided the questions and Mick Morrissey who was MC on the night.

Games

Our Junior C team are scheduled to make their first outing of the year tonight, 17th April, vs Ballypickas in Ballypickas. Please check the fixtures section of the paper or for confirmation of the fixture details.

Social Night/Launch of Lord Mayor

We are having a social night in the Killeshin Hotel on Saturday 21st April. It is also being used a launch night as a launch night for our Lord Mayor campaign. We have three candidates running for Lord Mayor which are Tim Browne, Fint Duff and Shane Cahill, a late replacement for Brian Murphy who has withdrawn from the race. There will be food and music on the night for what should be an enjoyable evening. Tickets are €20 or 2 for €30 and are available from Tim Browne or any committee member.

LAOIS GAA

Laois Scór na bPaistí

Calling all clubs; following on from last year’s success, Laois GAA are proud to host Laois Scór na bPaistí this Friday April 20th in Mountmellick Arts Centre (across from the Credit Union) at 6.30pm. Registration is from 6pm sharp. This competition is open to all primary school students who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument, be part of a group or even want to test their general knowledge against neighbouring clubs. Participation is free, so why not get your club involved? For your information, Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships where the following events take place:

Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing), Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing), Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music), Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling), Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group), Leiriú (Novelty Act), Rince Seit (Set Dancing), Tráth na gCeisteanna (Question Time).

There are prizes for each category. Refreshments will be provided at the half time interval. Admission is free; we will run a raffle on the evening to cover costs. Loads of spot prizes, hope to see you all there for what promises to be a very entertaining evening. Go on, come along and join in the fun. Due to the high volume of interest in this event, we are encouraging all clubs to register beforehand by e mailing John Paul. For more information, please contact Laois County Board, John Paul on 086 8222388 (after 6pm) or e-mail nevinjohnp@eircom.net. Looking forward to seeing you all on the 20th! Don’t forget to wear your colours!

Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw

Results from draw on Friday 6th April 2018 are as follows: 1st Prize €10,000: Edward Brophy, Trumera , Mountrath (Trumera GAA); 2nd Prize €5,000: Peter Whyte and Co, Cork Airport Business Park (Park Ratheniska GAA); 3rd Prize €3,000: Laois Ladies GAA, c/o Martina Phelan (Stradbally GAA); 4th Prize €1,500: Liam Dowling, Ballickmoyler (Killeshin GAA); 5th Prize €1,500: Maura & Dan Delaney, Vicarstown Rd, Stradbally (Stradbally GAA); 6th Prize €1,000: Tom Fenlon Jun, Vicarstown (Annanough GAA); 7th Prize €500: Larry McDonald, Cashel, Ballyroan (Ballyroan Abbey GAA); 8th Prize €500: Pat Keogh, Ballybrittas (Courtwood GAA); 9th Prize €500: Mattie Lennon, Derrynoose, Armagh (Rosenallis GAA); 10th Prize €500: Oliver Deegan, Leixlip, Kildare (Annanough GAA); 11th Prize €500: Tom Delaney, Glenbower, Mountrath (Trumera GAA); 12th Prize €500: Ann Storey, Cloncosney, Mountmellick (The Rock GAA); 13th Prize €500: Colm & Ann Dempsey, Clonterry, Mountmellick (The Rock GAA); 14th Prize €500: Tom Browne, Knockanina, Mountrath (Emo GAA); 15th Prize €500: Arnie Wall & Billy Burke Jun, Barrowhouse (Barrowhouse GAA); 16th Prize €250: Joe & John Fingleton, Ross, Portlaoise (Ballyfin GAA); 17th Prize €250: Brian Lynch, c/o Mountmellick Angling Club (Mountmellick GAA); 18th Prize €250: Ray Cuddy, Shrahane, Camross (Camross GAA); 19th Prize €250: Adrian Delaney, Lacca, Camross (Camross GAA); 20th Prize €250: Pat Gilroy, c/o Designer Group, Dublin (Rosenallis GAA); 21st Prize €250:Matt & Kathleen Donoher, Jamestown (Courtwood GAA); 22nd Prize €250: Joe &Teresa Conroy, Gurteen, Rosenallis (Rosenallis GAA); 23rd Prize €250: Mark Carney, Emo (Emo GAA); 24th Prize €250: Eamon Murphy, Lea Rd, Portarlington (O’Dempsey’s GAA); 25th Prize €250: Shane Cleere, Rathdowney Rd, Errill (Errill GAA).

Next Draw Friday 4th May

PARK-RATHENISKA

Jersey Sponsorship

Thanks to Diarmaid and Ann Drennan of Drennan AgriWorks Ltd for their kind sponsorship of underage jerseys for our Park/Ratheniska-Timahoe teams. We are delighted to be associated with local business and have them get behind our new amalgamation. Best wishes Diarmaid, and all the teams who carry his name over the coming years.

Caption for picture above: Back Row L to R: John Ramsbottom (U14/15 Management), Diarmaid Drennan (Drennan AgriWorks), Joe Cunningham (Juvenile Chairman Park/Ratheniska). Front Row L to R: Shane Drennan, Enda Shortall, Aaron Szwaglis, Adam Ramsbottom, Padraig Drennan, Owen Shortall.

PORTLAOISE

Camogie

It was a very proud moment for Portlaoise Camogie club as they created their own piece of history in Rathleague on Wednesday evening. For the first time in the club history Portlaoise Camogie Club fielded two U-12 Camogie teams that competed against each other in a competitive fixture (see below). In a very evenly contested sporting game Portlaoise Green came away with the bragging rights over Portlaoise White. Regardless of the outcome of this very competitive match it’s clear to see that the future for both Portlaoise and Laois Camogie is very bright. Well done to all involved.

SARSFIELDS

League Division 2

Sarsfields Juniors had a successful start to their League campaign with a hard earned victory over neighbours Ballyfin on Sunday evening in Ballyfin. After falling behind by eight points, 2-5 to 0-3 midway through the first half, the team fought back bravely to lead by three points at the break. The second half was a ‘ding-dong’ affair with the lead changing hands a number of times before some brilliant saves by Annette Gorman and excellent scores from Kiahara Dempsey, Carey O’Brien, Yvonne Comerford and Ava Lawlor pushed Sarsfields ahead at the final whistle.

Panel: Annette Gorman, Niamh Ryan, Rachel O’Connor, Aine Dooley, Hannah Delaney, Aine Moore, Lauren Delaney, Kiahara Dempsey, Ava Lawlor, Arianne Conroy, Carey O’Brien, Orlaith Whelan, Megan Friel, Leah Tarpey, Sinead Wall, Ciara O’Brien, Kathleen Dwyer, Aoife Daly, Yvonne Comerford, Roisin Scully, Niamh McEvoy.

League Division 1

Sarsfields Seniors embark on a new competitive season when they take on Portlaoise in Round 2 of the Laois Division 1 League in Acragar on Sunday next at 6pm. Despite the successes over the last ten years the panel is enthusiastically looking forward to another campaign.

Leinster U-16 Championship

Well done to Sarsfields players Grainne Lalor, Leah Tarpey, Aoibhe Mulhall and Emma McCann who were part of the Laois team that defeated Westmeath in the Leinster U-16 B Championship on Saturday. They are now through to the semi-final against Wexford in two weeks times.

Underage Championship

The first Championship games of 2018 are down for next Thursday, April 19, when our U-12s take the field. The U-12 A’s will travel to play St Conleths while the U-12B team will play Portlaoise B at home. Both games are down for 6.45pm.

ST FINTAN'S, MOUNTRATH

Lotto

Lotto draw results for April 9th. Numbers drawn: 9, 16, 20, 21. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Maher Family, Noelle Fitzpatrick, Mary Tiernan, Amanda Dunne, Johnny Purcell, Joe Cornally, PJ Mullaney and Michael Keegan. House prize: Liam Tiernan. Promoters prize: Davy Tobin and Aidan Phelan. Next weeks jackpot €4,000. Venue 'Kellys'.

County Board Draw

Our Club had no winner in the April County Board draw. Fingers crossed for May.

STRADBALLY

Club lotto

Lotto Result. 10, 14, 19, 26. No jackpot winner or €20 winner. Jackpot next week is €5,200.

County Board Draw

We had two winners in the €130 county board draw - Laois Ladies GAA won €3,000 while Dan and Maura Delaney won €1,500. Congratulations and well done to our winners. The next draw takes place Friday 4th of May. Best of luck to everyone for next month

Kids Club

Training has now re commenced for kids from U-7, U-9 and U-11 for 2018/2019 season. Any child who has not yet registered and wishes to do so please contact Ros Larkin, Siobhan Dillon or Stephanie Lawlor.

Nursery Football

This is for kids four and five years of age. Kids must be four years of age at time of joining. Introductory session with Colm Begley, Laois Games Development Administrator on Friday 20th April at 6.15pm in Stradbally GAA grounds. Please be there for 6.10pm. Any child who has not yet registered can still do so at training on this evening, no problem.

Games this week

Our seniors play Odempseys in Odempseys Saturday 21st April at 7pm

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €10,000. No winner. Numbers drawn 1, 10, 29, 21. Five €20 winners - Gary Doyle, Leah McDonald, Patrick Conroy, Sean Doyle, Philip Stewart. Next week's jackpot €10,000.

TRUMERA

Lotto

The club lotto numbers were 10, 14, 19, 26. No Trumera winners. Congratulations to Ted Brophy on winning €10,000 and Tom Delaney €500 in the laois GAA club members draw.

Hurling Action

Trumera take on Castletown this Sunday, April 22 at 2pm in Trumera in the third round of the league.