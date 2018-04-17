GAA Fixtures - Here all the games taking place in Laois this week

Here are all your Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week.

TUESDAY


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A

Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A

Mountmellick V Portlaoise @ 7pm

Camross V Clough-Ballacolla @ 7pm

Ballyfin V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group B

Graiguecullen V Shanahoe @ 7pm

Ballypickas V Clonad @ 7pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 2

Clonaslee St Manman's V St Paul's Portarlington @ 6.30pm

WEDNESDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A

St Joseph's V Annanough @ 8pm

Courtwood V Graiguecullen @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B

Ballyfin V Trumera @ 7pm

St Fintan's Mountrath V Slieve Bloom @ 7pm

Colt/St Fintan's V Borris in Ossory @ 7pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2

Clonaslee St Manman's V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1

Portlaoise V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm

The Heath V Sarsfields @ 6.30pm

Ballyroan Abbey V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 1

Rathdowney Errill V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm

Camross V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 2

Na Fianna V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm

TBC: Raheen Parish Gaels V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm

St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm

THURSDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)

Emo V Crettyard @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2

Clonaslee St Manman's V Park Ratheniska @ 7pm

O'Dempsey's V Kilcavan @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4

Camross V Rosenallis @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4

Colt/St Fintan's V Clough-Ballacolla @ 7pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1

Ballyfin: Camross Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2

Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 2 Group B

Park Ratheniska Spink V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 3

The Harps V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 3

The Rock V St Paul's @ 6.30pm

Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm

O'Dempsey's V Spink @ 6.30pm

FRIDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4

Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Rosenallis @ 7pm

Rathdowney Errill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 7pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1

Kellyville: Portarlington V St Joseph's @ 7.45pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2

Rosenallis V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 1

St Paul's v Portlaoise @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 2 Group A

Camross V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm

Clonaslee St Manman's V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm

Ballyfin V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 2 Group B

O'Dempsey's V Mountmellick @ 6.30pm

TBC: Na Fianna Og V The Harps @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1

St Joseph's V Kilcavan @ 6.30pm

Portarlington V St Pauls @ 6.30pm

Killeshin Crettyard V Graiguecullen @ 6.30pm

Ballyroan Abbey V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1 (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)

Portlaoise V Portarlington @ 7pm

O'Dempsey's V Stradbally @ 7pm

Graiguecullen V St Joseph's @ 7pm

Ballylinan V The Heath @ 7pm.

 

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)

Ballyroan Abbey V Mountmellick @ 7pm

Arles-Killeen V Killeshin @ 7pm

Arles-Kilcruise V Rosenallis @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)

Barrowhouse V Timahoe @ 7pm

Courtwood V Ballyfin @ 7pm.


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4

Spink V The Harps @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A

Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 7pm - J O’Brien

SUNDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Palmer Cup

Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Camross @ 12pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2

The Harps V Slieve Bloom @ 2pm

Trumera V Castletown @ 7pm

Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 2pm.

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 1

Castletown Slieve Bloom V Camross @ 12pm

Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise @ 12pm

The Harps V Rathdowney Errill @ 12pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 2

Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 12pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1

Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2

Clonaslee: Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 12pm @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group B

Portlaoise B V The Harps @ 12pm @ 6.30pm

MONDAY

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 1

Camross V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm

Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm

Rosenallis V The Harps @ 6.30pm

Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6.30pm.

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2

Na Fianna V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 6.30pm

TBC: Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm

St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 1

Na Fianna Óg v Portarlington @ 6.30pm.