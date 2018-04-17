GAA Fixtures - Here all the games taking place in Laois this week
Here are all your Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week.
TUESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A
Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A
Mountmellick V Portlaoise @ 7pm
Camross V Clough-Ballacolla @ 7pm
Ballyfin V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group B
Graiguecullen V Shanahoe @ 7pm
Ballypickas V Clonad @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 2
Clonaslee St Manman's V St Paul's Portarlington @ 6.30pm
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A
St Joseph's V Annanough @ 8pm
Courtwood V Graiguecullen @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B
Ballyfin V Trumera @ 7pm
St Fintan's Mountrath V Slieve Bloom @ 7pm
Colt/St Fintan's V Borris in Ossory @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2
Clonaslee St Manman's V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1
Portlaoise V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm
The Heath V Sarsfields @ 6.30pm
Ballyroan Abbey V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 1
Rathdowney Errill V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm
Camross V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 2
Na Fianna V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 6.30pm
TBC: Raheen Parish Gaels V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm
St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)
Emo V Crettyard @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2
Clonaslee St Manman's V Park Ratheniska @ 7pm
O'Dempsey's V Kilcavan @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4
Camross V Rosenallis @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4
Colt/St Fintan's V Clough-Ballacolla @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1
Ballyfin: Camross Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2
Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 2 Group B
Park Ratheniska Spink V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 3
The Harps V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 3
The Rock V St Paul's @ 6.30pm
Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm
O'Dempsey's V Spink @ 6.30pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4
Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Rosenallis @ 7pm
Rathdowney Errill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1
Kellyville: Portarlington V St Joseph's @ 7.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2
Rosenallis V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 1
St Paul's v Portlaoise @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 2 Group A
Camross V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm
Clonaslee St Manman's V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm
Ballyfin V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 2 Group B
O'Dempsey's V Mountmellick @ 6.30pm
TBC: Na Fianna Og V The Harps @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football League Division 1
St Joseph's V Kilcavan @ 6.30pm
Portarlington V St Pauls @ 6.30pm
Killeshin Crettyard V Graiguecullen @ 6.30pm
Ballyroan Abbey V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1 (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)
Portlaoise V Portarlington @ 7pm
O'Dempsey's V Stradbally @ 7pm
Graiguecullen V St Joseph's @ 7pm
Ballylinan V The Heath @ 7pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)
Ballyroan Abbey V Mountmellick @ 7pm
Arles-Killeen V Killeshin @ 7pm
Arles-Kilcruise V Rosenallis @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 (Senior Inter County Footballers Available)
Barrowhouse V Timahoe @ 7pm
Courtwood V Ballyfin @ 7pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4
Spink V The Harps @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A
Clonaslee St Manman's V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 7pm - J O’Brien
SUNDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Palmer Cup
Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Camross @ 12pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2
The Harps V Slieve Bloom @ 2pm
Trumera V Castletown @ 7pm
Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 2pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 1
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Camross @ 12pm
Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise @ 12pm
The Harps V Rathdowney Errill @ 12pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling League Division 2
Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 12pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1
Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 2
Clonaslee: Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 12pm @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Group B
Portlaoise B V The Harps @ 12pm @ 6.30pm
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 1
Camross V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm
Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm
Rosenallis V The Harps @ 6.30pm
Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling League Division 2
Na Fianna V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 6.30pm
TBC: Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm
St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football League Division 1
Na Fianna Óg v Portarlington @ 6.30pm.
