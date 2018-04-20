Memorial run and walk to take place this June in honour of St Joseph's footballer Liam Kealy

A memorial run and walk will take place this June in honour of the late Liam Kealy, with all money raised on the day going to a very worthy cause.

The St Joseph's footballer tragically passed away in January of this year after falling into the River Lee on a night out with friends in Cork. His body was recovered from the water by the Mallow Search and Rescue team, and the Memorial Run/Walk this June will raise funds for that search and rescue team.

The run will take place on Sunday, June 3rd, and there are 10k and 5k options on the day, with the event starting from the Ballylinan GAA clubhouse at 1pm. It will cost €10 for adults and U-16s are free, with registration starting at 11am. Refreshments will be served afterwards.