Keenan keeps Camross on course for final after win over Clough-Ballacolla

The ACHL Divison 1 semi-final play off was decided on Monday evening in Mountrath GAA with the prize for the winners a spot in the final against Rathdowney-Errill.

Camross 1-16

Clough-Ballacolla 1-11

This game was a repeat of the final round of games, after the sides could not be separated last week. Both sides missed key players as Willie Hyland carried a red card from last week while Tom Delaney and Darren Maher have long-term injuries. Camross were without their centre back Gearoid Burke due to a broken finger.

Camross were in control in the opening quarter of the game as Zane Kennan blasted home a goal from a free after 12 minutes. Tim Delaney and Sean Corby points in the opening few minutes didn’t match Camross, who had 1-3 on the board thanks to Zane Kennan frees. The score after 15 minutes saw Camross lead 1-3 to 0-2.

Jordan Walshe then put over a well taken free for Ballacolla before it was cancelled out by a point from Dean Delaney at the other end of the field.

However, it was Clough-Ballacolla who then began to take control just before the break as Jordan Walshe put over two frees while Aidan Corby also found the target. Walsh and Keenan then exchanged frees for their sides as Ballacolla started to take on the Camross defence.

Clough-Ballacolla were then rewarded for their hard work as Willie Dunphy found the back of the net from a 21 yard free. The half time score saw Clough-Ballacolla lead 1-7 to 1-5.

Clough-Ballacolla continued their good form in the opening quarter of the second half as Lee Cleere and Sean Corby were on target. Ballacolla then introduced Picky Maher into the play , and he did not take long to make his mark on the game.

He caught a high ball over the Camross defence and then sent the ball over from out on the sideline. It looked like it was going to be Ballacolla’s evening but all credit goes to Camross, who never gave up on the challenge as Keenan continued his accurate shooting on the frees and finished with 1-11 to his name.

Niall Holmes and Eoin Gaughan also found the target as Camross began to take the lead. Ballacolla couldn’t keep up their hard work from the first half as they continued to give away frees while Keenan continued to punish them.

The final score in Mountrath on a glorious summer’s evening saw Camross win out by five points on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-11.



Camross

Scorers: Zane Keenan 1-11 (1-8 frees, 0-2 65s), Niall Holmes and Dean Delaney 0-2 each, Eoin Gaughan 0-1.

Team: Tadgh Doran; Andrew Mortimer, Martin Burke, Joe Phelan; Lorcan Burke, Andrew Collier, Malvin Moloney; Mark Dowling, Matthew Collier; Ciaran Collier, Niall Holmes, Zane Keenan; Oisin Bennettt, Dean Delaney, Eoin Guaghan. Subs: Darrell Dooley for M Moloney (half time), Darren Kilmartin for Bennett (50 mins), Michael Phelan for M Burke (62 mins)

Clough Ballacolla

Scorers: Jordan Walshe 0-4 (0-2 frees, 0-2 65s), Willie Dunphy 1-0 (free), Stephen Maher, Aidan Corby 0-2 each, Stephen Corby, Lee Cleere and Tom Delaney 0-1 each.

Team: Danny Hanlon; Johnny Finane, Ronan Broderick, Eoin Doyle; Canice Coonan, Michael McEvoy, John A Delaney; Tim Delaney, Lee Cleere; Sean Corby, Robbie Phelan, Willie Dunphy; Jordan Walshe, John Dwyer, Aidan Corby, Subs: Stephen Maher for R Phelan (38 mins), Brian Corby for Walsh (48 mins), Shane Hanlon for S Corby (48 mins)

Referee: John Lalor (Shannahoe)