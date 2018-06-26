Laois lose out to Cork in All-Ireland championship opener

Laois travelled to Cork camogie grounds on Saturday in the first round of the championship to take on the home side.

Laois 0-6

Cork 3-23

Cork were going to be a tough prospect, especially on home turf. Cork put an end to Laois's campaign last year in Rathdowney, but manager David Dunning was hopefully of a tough contest with all the work that Laois have been putting in over the last few months.

Conditions were hot and sticky, but from the throw in Cork were letting Laois know they were in for a battle. Cork hit the back of the net in the fourth minute of the game, giving Laois goalkeeper Laura Dunne no hope.

Cork then went on a rampage, with points splitting the posts from play and placed balls putting an eleven point gap between them before Laois got on the scoreboard.

A point from the ever reliable Niamh Dollard in the 19th minute got Laois up and running. Dollard and Alison McEvoy added another apiece but Cork kept splitting the posts at ease. Half time couldn't come quick enough with Cork 2-8 to 0-3 ahead.

Laois came out eleven points down in the second half and it was Cork who split the posts first from the thrown in. Cork went 15 points up before Camross attacker Lizzy Ryan split the posts for Laois in the 40th minute of the second half.

Aimee Collier popped over a point two minutes later but the Cork lead was going to be hard to catch up to, especially when a handpass ball got past Laois goalie Laura Dunne to put a mountain ahead of Laois.

Collier added her second point 12 minutes after her first, but that was to be the end of the Laois scoring. Cork kept splitting the posts to leave a 26 point marge between the sides on the final whistle, as the final scoreline read Cork 3-23 Laois 0-6.

Laois knew Cork would be the toughest team in this group to face and now need to win all their home games, starting with Carlow the 7th of July.

LAOIS: Laura Dunne (St Brigid's); Rosemaire Bermingham (O'Moore's), Mairéad Burke (Camross), Olga Parkinson (Camross); Aoife Hyland (O'Moore's), Aisling Burke (Camross), Róisín Kilmartin (St Brigid's), Alison McEvoy (O’Moores), Síle Burke (Camross); Niamh Dollard (Camross), Aisling O'Dea (St Brigid's), Amy Loughman (O'Moore's); Jenny McEvoy (O’Moore's), Lizzy Ryan (Camross), Aimee Collier (Camross).