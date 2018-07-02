Bookies already writing Laois off in Qualifier clash with Monaghan

The All-Ireland Round 4 Qualifier draw made this morning pitted Laois against Monaghan, and the O'Moore men are already being written off by the bookies.

Boyle Sports are predicting a bit of a cakewalk for Monaghan, as they have installed them as 1/9 favourites for the game, with Laois at 6/1 and a draw coming in at 14/1. The game is seen as by far the most clear cut of all the Qualifiers to take place this weekend.

Paddy Power are only slightly more generous, offering odds of 5/1 on Laois, and they have Monaghan installed as 1/6 favourites with a draw again listed at 14/1.

The venue for the game is expected to be announced later this afternoon, with the CCC meeting at lunch time to finalise dates, times and venues for all Round 4 Qualifiers.