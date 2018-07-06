BREAKING - Laois team named for clash with Monaghan in All-Ireland Qualifiers

Laois manager John Sugrue has named his starting team for this Sunday's clash with Monaghan in Round 4 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers.

Laois show two changes to the side which lost to Dublin in the Leinster final, as Finbarr Crowley and Niall Donoher make way, with Brian Glynn and Ross Munnelly drafted into the starting team.

There are a number of positional switches also. Damien O'Connor will start at corner-back, while Darren Strong moves out to the wing. Brian Glynn comes straight in for Donoher at wing-forward, while Munnelly is named at corner-forward in what looks like an orthodox full-forward line.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

The Laois team in full is as follows;

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Damien O'Connor (Timahoe)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Darren Strong (Emo)

8. John O'Loughlin (St Brigid's)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

11. Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

12. Brian Glynn (Portlaoise)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise)

14. Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

15. Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard)