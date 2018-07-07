Laois out of Leinster Minor Football Championship after heavy loss to Meath

The Laois minor footballers are out of the Leinster MFC after they slipped to a heavy defeat against Meath in O'Moore Park today

Laois 0-8

Meath 5-18

They Royal County were heavy favourites coming into this game, and certainly lived up to that billing with a dominant display, with Laois unfortunately no match for them whatsoever.

It was always going to be tough task for Laois, but they weren't helped by a nightmare start to the game. A fumble in the penalty area meant the ball broke kindly for Meath full-forward Luke Kelly, and he swept home a shot to the bottom corner with less than 40 seconds played.

Luke Mitchell (free) and Bryan McCormack quickly added points, and Laois were already five points in arrears before they had even had a chance to settle into the game.

The home side did open their account after four minutes, when Ross Bolger swung over a tricky free from the right wing, but they would not score again until injury time.

After a bit of a lull in scores, Meath restarted with a point from David Bell, and then they got their second goal. Matthew Costello's strong run got him through on goal but his shot hit the crossbar. However, full-forward Luke Kelly picked up the rebound and slotted in his second goal.

Darragh Swaine kept Meath on the front foot with another point, and then corner-forward Luke Mitchell hit three frees in a row.

Laois' woes were compounded by a third Meath goal, an emphatic finish from Bryan McCormack, with Luke Kelly adding a point moments later.

Laois, to their credit, did manager another point before the break, as Oisín Byrne tapped over a free, leaving it 3-9 to 0-2 at half time.

The second half began with a Meath point after just 14 seconds, and while Laois improved after the break, it was still an entirely one-sided game. Laois had a couple of good goal chances, but both Mark O'Connell and Damon Larkin were denied by good saves, while David Bell raised two more green flags for Meath as they strolled to a one-sided victory.

LAOIS

Scorers: Josh Lacey 0-2 (0-1 free), Sean Greene, Conor Goode, Oisin Byrne (free), Ross Bolger (free), Eamonn Delaney (free), Damon Larkin 0-1 each.

Team: Oisín Keogh (Courtwood); Cathal Bennett (Portarlington), Ciaran Byrne (Ballyroan Abbey), Michael Bennett (Portarlington), Sean Greene (Emo), Sean O'Neill (The Rock), Niall Carey (Portlaoise); Ben Conroy (Portlaoise), Sean Michael Corcoran (Portarlington); Daragh Galvin (Portarlington), Rioghan Murphy (Portarlington), Conor Goode (Stradbally); Oisin Byrne (Arles-Killeen), Ross Bolger (Killeshin), Mark O'Connell (Timahoe). Subs: Cathal Doyle (Ballyroan Abbey) for Galvin (half time), Josh Lacey (St Joseph's) for Byrne (half time), Damon Larkin (Portlaoise) for Bolger (half time), Eamonn Delaney (Stradbally) for Corcoran (47 mins), Ciaran Burke (Crettyard) for Carey (47 mins), Seth Burns Mooney (Courtwood) for M Bennett (55 mins)

MEATH

Scorers: David Bell 2-3, Luke Kelly 2-1, Luke Mitchell 0-7 (all frees), Bryan McCormack 1-1, Matthew Costello, Brian O'Hanlon 0-2 each, Darragh Swaine, Conor Farrelly, Colin Howdon 0-1 each.

Team: Sean Brennan; James O'Hare, Harry O'Higgins, Cathal Hickey; Conor Farrelly, Conor Harford, Seán Coffey; Adam Reilly, Cian McBride; Darragh Swaine, Matthew Costello, Bryan McCormack; David Bell, Luke Kelly, Luke Mitchell. Subs: Oisin McCloskey for Hickey (43 mins), Killian Hogan for McBride (47 mins), Brian O'Hanlon for Kelly (47 mins), Colin Hawdon for Swaine (50 mins), Luke Newe for O'Higgins (57 mins), Adam Treanor for McCormack (57 mins), Killian Price for Harford (61 mins)



Referee: Darragh Sheppard (Dublin)