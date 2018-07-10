Laois camogie manager and backroom staff step down ahead of clash with Derry this weekend

The Laois senior camogie team will have to plan for this Saturday's All-Ireland Intermediate Championship clash against Derry without their management team, after they stepped down en masse.

Manager David Dunning, who was appointed last winter, along with Fiachra Foran and David Hughes, have opted to walk away after what has been described as a "collapse in the relationship between management and players."

Laois lost their opening championship game to Cork, before drawing with Carlow 1-6 to 0-9 in Round 2 last Saturday.

An interim management team will be appointed this week ahead of the clash with Derry on Saturday.

A statement released from Laois Camogie reads as follows;

"Laois Camogie would like to announce that the Intermediate Management Team of David Dunning, Fiachra Foran & David Hughes have stepped aside with immediate effect.

"Manager David Dunning has stated that due to a collapse in the relationship between management & players, the management have decided to step aside in the interest in Laois Camogie and wish Laois Camogie all the best & success going forward.

"PRO Rosie Dunne, speaking on behalf of Laois Camogie Executive, would sincerely like to thank David Dunning, Fiachra Foran & David Hughes for their commitment and work etiquette over the last 8 months with the Intermediate Team. We regret that the collapse in relationship between management and players has come to this and wish David, Fiachra & David all the best in their next venture.

"Laois Camogie will over the next few days appoint an interim manager to continue with the Championship."