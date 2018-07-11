Laois hurler meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Royal Visit to Dublin

They say sport can open doors for people, and that is certainly the case for Laois man Lorcan Madden, who has a royal appointment today.

Lorcan, from Rathdowney, will be one of the GAA delegation to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as part of their visit to Ireland this week. Lorcan is the star man for the Leinster Wheelchair Hurling team, and has twice been named All-Ireland Wheelchair Hurler of the Year.

The royals are due to visit Croke Park on Wednesday morning, where they will meet a host of GAA stars. Along with Lorcan, they will meet Joe Canning, Michael Murphy, Lyndsey Davey, Rena Buckley and Sarah Cregg.

They will give a demonstration of the games to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, before they then head off to Trinity College.