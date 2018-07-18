Laois GAA Senior Hurling Championship snapshot predictions from Express Sport

WINNERS

It's never easy picking a winner of the Laois SHC, because there is fairly even spread among the teams. Nevertheless, we'll walk the tightrope anyway, and give the nod to Camross. They are missing a good few for the opening round, but they should welcome them back over time and get stronger as the competition goes on. Danny Owens give them a fresh voice too, and they have a really strong panel.

RUNNERS UP

We can see Borris-Kilcotton topping Group A, which gets them straight through to the semi-finals. We'll back them to get through that game too, but miss out to Camross in the final.

RELEGATED

At the moment it's hard to look past Ballyfin Gaels, unless they can spring a suprise on Abbeyleix or Ballinakill.

TOP SCORER (OVERALL)

With Borris-Kilcotton the stand-out team in Group A, we can see PJ Scully filling his boots in the group stages, and while that might mean he misses out on a quarter-final, and so an extra game, we still think he'll rack up some big scores.

TOP SCORER (FROM PLAY)

A tough one to predict, which makes us wonder why we put it on the list, but after a lacklustre year to date, we think Cha Dwyer might find some late-season form.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

We've predicted Camross to win, and the recipient of the official award usually comes from the winners. However, untethered by such restrictions, we'll think a bit laterally. Having been excellent for Laois this year, we can see Matthew Whelan continuing that form into the SHC and turning in a big season for Borris-Kilcotton.

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Dowling was very impressive in the league final and should have nailed down a starting place for Camross this year.