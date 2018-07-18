Welcome to the new Laois GAA hurling SUPER 8s - Express Sport explainer

This year sees a new championship format introduced for the Laois GAA Senior, and Senior 'A', hurling championships.

Having previously run on an 'Open Draw' basis, the competitions now consist of two groups of four, which will mean every teams gets at least one more game in the competition.

Previously, a team could be crowned champions after just four games and relegated after just three, but teams will now have an extra game to prove their worth or just survive.

The format will see three rounds of games in the group stage. The top team in each group will receive a by straight to the semi-finals.

The second placed team in Group A will play the third team in Group B, and vice versa, in the quarter-finals, with the winners advancing to the last four.

The bottom two teams in each group will then go straight to a relegation playoff.