Finlay tops the scoring charts after Laois SFC quarter-finals

The latest scoring charts for the Laois SFC has seen O'Dempsey's sharpshooter Matthew Finlay move to the top of list.

His outstanding recent form, which has seen him average 0-9 in his last three games, has rocketed him to the top of the standings. He leads the way in the 'Overall' category, but shares top spot with a fellow club mate and a Stradbally man in the 'From Play' section.

Elsewhere, there is a tie at the top of the 'Midfielders' section, the status quo remains in the list of top scoring defenders, while we have a clear leader in the 'Goalkeepers' scoring charts. Scroll down to see the full list after the latest round of matches.

OVERALL TOP SCORER

38 Points

Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-35 (0-19f, 0-3 45S)

34 Points

Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 1-31 (0-24f, 0-1 45)

26 Points

Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-20 (0-11f)

24 Points

Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard Gaels) 0-24 (0-14f)

23 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-20 (0-9f)

22 Points

MJ Tierney (Ballyroan Abbey) 2-16 (0-12f)

21 Points

Brian McCormack (Portlaoise) 3-12 (1-0p, 0-5f)

20 Points

Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 3-11 (1-0p, 0-1f)

TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY

16 Points

Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-13

Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-10

Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 2-10

15 Points

Evin KeanE (The Heath) 2-9

Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 3-6

14 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-11

Donie Brennan (Arles-Killeen) 1-11

13 Points

Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 2-7

12 Points

Cieran Farrell (Ballylinan) 1-9

TOP SCORING MIDFIELDER

10 Points

Brian Daly (St Joseph's) 0-10 (0-6 frees)

Darren Strong (Emo) 0-10 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45)

7 Points

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 0-7 (0-6 frees)

5 Points

Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-2

4 Points

Conor Meredith (O'Dempsey's) 1-1 (1-0 pen)

Barry Kelly (O'Dempsey's) 0-4



TOP SCORING DEFENDER

7 Points

Nigel Murphy (Emo) 1-4

6 Points

Colm Begley 1-3 (1-2 frees, 0-1 45)

3 Points

Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen) 0-3

Adam Ryan (Portarlington) 0-3

2 Points

Chris Finn (Portlaoise) 0-2

Ciaran Booth (The Heath) 0-2



TOP SCORING GOALKEEPER

Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen) 0-7 (0-5fs, 0-2 45s)

Dan Dunne (St Joseph's) 0-4 (0-2f, 0-2 45s)

Conor Gorman (Clonaslee) 1-0 (pen)