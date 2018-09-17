Finlay tops the scoring charts after Laois SFC quarter-finals
Matthew Finlay shoots at goal for O'Dempsey's against Graiguecullen. Pic: Alf Harvey.
The latest scoring charts for the Laois SFC has seen O'Dempsey's sharpshooter Matthew Finlay move to the top of list.
His outstanding recent form, which has seen him average 0-9 in his last three games, has rocketed him to the top of the standings. He leads the way in the 'Overall' category, but shares top spot with a fellow club mate and a Stradbally man in the 'From Play' section.
Elsewhere, there is a tie at the top of the 'Midfielders' section, the status quo remains in the list of top scoring defenders, while we have a clear leader in the 'Goalkeepers' scoring charts. Scroll down to see the full list after the latest round of matches.
OVERALL TOP SCORER
38 Points
Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-35 (0-19f, 0-3 45S)
34 Points
Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 1-31 (0-24f, 0-1 45)
26 Points
Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-20 (0-11f)
24 Points
Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard Gaels) 0-24 (0-14f)
23 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-20 (0-9f)
22 Points
MJ Tierney (Ballyroan Abbey) 2-16 (0-12f)
21 Points
Brian McCormack (Portlaoise) 3-12 (1-0p, 0-5f)
20 Points
Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 3-11 (1-0p, 0-1f)
TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY
16 Points
Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-13
Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-10
Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 2-10
15 Points
Evin KeanE (The Heath) 2-9
Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 3-6
14 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-11
Donie Brennan (Arles-Killeen) 1-11
13 Points
Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 2-7
12 Points
Cieran Farrell (Ballylinan) 1-9
TOP SCORING MIDFIELDER
10 Points
Brian Daly (St Joseph's) 0-10 (0-6 frees)
Darren Strong (Emo) 0-10 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45)
7 Points
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 0-7 (0-6 frees)
5 Points
Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-2
4 Points
Conor Meredith (O'Dempsey's) 1-1 (1-0 pen)
Barry Kelly (O'Dempsey's) 0-4
TOP SCORING DEFENDER
7 Points
Nigel Murphy (Emo) 1-4
6 Points
Colm Begley 1-3 (1-2 frees, 0-1 45)
3 Points
Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen) 0-3
Adam Ryan (Portarlington) 0-3
2 Points
Chris Finn (Portlaoise) 0-2
Ciaran Booth (The Heath) 0-2
TOP SCORING GOALKEEPER
Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen) 0-7 (0-5fs, 0-2 45s)
Dan Dunne (St Joseph's) 0-4 (0-2f, 0-2 45s)
Conor Gorman (Clonaslee) 1-0 (pen)
