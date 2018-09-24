Tight at the top of scoring charts as Laois SHC nears conclusion
With the Laois SHC semi-finals played over the weekend, the race to be crowned top-scorers is set to go to the wire.
The current leader is Borris-Kilcotton sharpshooter PJ Scully, but he is only three points ahead of Rathdowney-Errill's Mark Kavanagh. The Rathdowney-Errill man will get one more game though, as he will be lining up in the final in two weeks time, so he will be expected to move into top spot.
Behind him, Zane Keenan is in third place, but would need a huge haul in the final to bridge the gap.
In the 'From Play' section, Rathdowney-Errill have five players in the top ten, as their free-scoring wins over Castletown Gaels and Abbeyleix saw them fill their boots.
We also have top scoring midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers, scroll down for into from all sections, as each club is represented in at least one category.
Overall Top Scorers
50 Points
PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-41 (2-27f, 0-2 65, 0-4 sl)
47 Points
Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney- Errill) 3-38 (0-27f, 1-0p, 0-3 65, 0-1 sl)
38 Points
Zane Keenan (Camross) 1-35 (1-21f, 0-2 65, 0-4 sl)
34 Points
Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 3-25 (0-19f, 0-1 65, 1-0p)
31 Points
Eoghan Fennelly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-22f, 0-1 65)
24 Points
Stephen Maher (Clough- Ballacolla) 3-15 (0-5f, 1-0p, 0-1 65)
20 Points
Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-11 (0-1f)
Willie Hyland (Clough- Ballacolla) 0-20 (0-14f, 0-1 65)
Top Scorers From Play
19 Points
Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-10
18 Points
Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-12
17 Points
Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 1-14
15 Points
Mark Dowling (Camross) 3-6
James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill) 3-6
Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla) 2-9
14 Points
Tadgh Dowling (Rathdowney-Errill) 1-11
13 Points
Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-7
12 Points
Paddy Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton) 2-6
11 Points
Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 2-5
Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill) 1-8
Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-11
Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 1-8
Top Scoring Midfielders
5 Points
Aidan Corby (Clough-Ballacolla) 0-5
Shane Dollard (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-5
3 Points
Tomás Burke (Camross) 0-3
John Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-3
TJ Lalor (Ballinakill) 0-3
Ciaran Carroll (Abbeyleix) 0-3
Top Scoring Defenders
4 Points
David Connolly (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-4
3 Points
Ryan Mullaney (Castletown) 0-3 (0-2 frees)
2 Points
Stephen Finan (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-2
Andrew Collier (Camross) 0-2
Lorcan Burke (Camross) 0-2
Brian O'Mara (Ballinakill) 0-2
Top Scoring Goalkeepers
10 Points
Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix) 0-10 (frees)
2 Points
Eoin Fleming (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-2 (frees)
