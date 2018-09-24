Tight at the top of scoring charts as Laois SHC nears conclusion

With the Laois SHC semi-finals played over the weekend, the race to be crowned top-scorers is set to go to the wire.

The current leader is Borris-Kilcotton sharpshooter PJ Scully, but he is only three points ahead of Rathdowney-Errill's Mark Kavanagh. The Rathdowney-Errill man will get one more game though, as he will be lining up in the final in two weeks time, so he will be expected to move into top spot.

Behind him, Zane Keenan is in third place, but would need a huge haul in the final to bridge the gap.

In the 'From Play' section, Rathdowney-Errill have five players in the top ten, as their free-scoring wins over Castletown Gaels and Abbeyleix saw them fill their boots.

We also have top scoring midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers, scroll down for into from all sections, as each club is represented in at least one category.

Overall Top Scorers

50 Points

PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-41 (2-27f, 0-2 65, 0-4 sl)

47 Points

Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney- Errill) 3-38 (0-27f, 1-0p, 0-3 65, 0-1 sl)

38 Points

Zane Keenan (Camross) 1-35 (1-21f, 0-2 65, 0-4 sl)

34 Points

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 3-25 (0-19f, 0-1 65, 1-0p)

31 Points

Eoghan Fennelly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-22f, 0-1 65)

24 Points

Stephen Maher (Clough- Ballacolla) 3-15 (0-5f, 1-0p, 0-1 65)

20 Points

Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-11 (0-1f)

Willie Hyland (Clough- Ballacolla) 0-20 (0-14f, 0-1 65)

Top Scorers From Play

19 Points

Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-10

18 Points

Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-12

17 Points

Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 1-14

15 Points

Mark Dowling (Camross) 3-6

James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill) 3-6

Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla) 2-9

14 Points

Tadgh Dowling (Rathdowney-Errill) 1-11

13 Points

Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-7

12 Points

Paddy Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton) 2-6

11 Points

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 2-5

Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill) 1-8

Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-11

Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 1-8



Top Scoring Midfielders



5 Points

Aidan Corby (Clough-Ballacolla) 0-5

Shane Dollard (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-5

3 Points

Tomás Burke (Camross) 0-3

John Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-3

TJ Lalor (Ballinakill) 0-3

Ciaran Carroll (Abbeyleix) 0-3



Top Scoring Defenders



4 Points

David Connolly (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-4

3 Points

Ryan Mullaney (Castletown) 0-3 (0-2 frees)

2 Points

Stephen Finan (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-2

Andrew Collier (Camross) 0-2

Lorcan Burke (Camross) 0-2

Brian O'Mara (Ballinakill) 0-2

Top Scoring Goalkeepers

10 Points

Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix) 0-10 (frees)

2 Points

Eoin Fleming (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-2 (frees)