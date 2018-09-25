The Harps continue impressive form to see off Rosenallis for final spot

The Harps have secured themselves a place in this year's Laois SHC ‘A’ Final against Portlaoise as they had nine points to spare over Rosenallis on Saturday evening in Mountrath.

The Harps 1-20

Rosenallis 1-11

The Harps lead throughout the game and were the better side, with their forward line proving a greater treat. It didn’t help Rosenallis when full forward John Lennon was sent off for an off the ball incident either, and they must now regroup and try to come back stronger next year.

Richie Saunders got the scoring underway, as he found the target after just 40 seconds. Stephen Kelly responded with a long range free for Rosenallis but The Harps were quick to respond. Michael Lanigan pointed a long range free and after four minutes The Harps found the back of the Rosenallis net.

Eoin Clancy picked up a breaking ball after some poor defending to blast the to the Rosenallis net. After just six minutes of play it was The Harps who lead 1-3 to 0-2.

Ciaran Comerford pushed his side further out in front when he struck the ball over from 65 yards out. Stephen Kelly and Paddy Keating added further frees for Rosenallis but The Harps were defending well, as Podge Delaney collected lots of ball at centre-back.

Richie Saunders stepped up with another great point from out near the sideline as The Harps lead 1-7 to 0-5 after 20 minutes.

Michael Lanigan added another free before Ronan Murray and Eoin Clancy traded points just before the break. At half-time The Harps had a six point lead at 1-9 to 0-6.

The Harps were quick off the mark again in the second half as Saunders added another point to his tally and Podge Delaney followed up with a monster of a point from 90 yards out. Lanigan added another free for The Harps and Eoin Clancy’s shot at goal was then saved and deflected over the bar.

After 41 minutes Rosenallis registered their first score of the second half from a Paddy Keating free.

Ronan Murray followed with another free but it was The Harps who led 1-13 to 0-8 after 42 minutes of play. The Harps forwards were getting off scores easily as John Brophy and Eoin Clancy brought their sides further in front.

Rosenallis were then left with a further setback as John Lennon retaliated after being rewarded a free which saw him sent to the line.

Murray pointed a free a few minutes later and after 55 minutes of play Joe Keating goaled for Rosenallis after a scramble on the ’21 yard line. Paddy Keating added another free to leave six points separating the two sides after 55 minutes at 1-16 to 1-10.

However it was The Harps who finished out the game the stronger as Saunders added another point and Lanigan finished out the game with a pointed free to seal a deserved victory for The Harps.

They will be back in action in two weeks time when they meet a Portlaoise team back in form in a clash of the last two teams to be relegated from the Laois SHC.

THE HARPS

Scorers: Michael Lanigan 0-8 (0-6 frees), Eoin Clancy 1-3, Richie Saunders 0-4 (0-1 sideline cut), John Brophy 0-2, Ciaran Comerford, Podge Delaney and Conor Brophy 0-1 each.

Team: Peter Walsh; Shane Phelan, Daniel Comerford, David Doheny; Shane Fitzpatrick, Podge Delaney, Conor Dunne; Ronan Delahunty, Conor Brophy; Richie Saunders, Michael Lanigan, Conor Deegan; John Brophy, Eoin Clancy, Ciaran Comerford. Subs: Eon O’Sullivan for Phelan (28 mins), Pauric Dunne for Brophy (45 mins), Pat Walshe for Fitzpatrick (50 mins).

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Paddy Keating 0-5 (all frees), Joe Keating 1-1, Ronan Murray 0-3 (0-2 frees), Stephen Kelly 0-2 (both frees).

Team: Stephen Kelly; Cormac White, Marcus Redmond, Donnagh Callaly; Ruaidhri C-Fennell; Cathal C Fennell, Fiachra C-Fennell; Brian Fitzpatrick, Jack Conroy; Jack Friel, Paddy Keating, Joe Keating; Ronan Murray, John Lennon, John Maher.

Referee: Alan Doheny (Castletown).