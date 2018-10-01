O'Dempsey's and Graiguecullen players top scoring charts after semi-finals

With just one game left in the 2018 Laois SFC, it looks as though an O'Dempsey's men is going to be the competition's top scorer, regardless of what happens in the final.

Matthew Finlay has been in outstanding form throughout the championship, and he added another three points to his total against Graiguecullen on Sunday.

That has seen him move onto a total of 1-38 from six games, and with the closest Portlaoise player to him being Brian McCormack, who will be suspended for the final, then Finlay has an unassailable lead at the top of the charts.

Players from O'Dempsey's and Graiguecullen appear towards the top of most scoring charts, with Graiguecullen having the unusual distinction of having both the top scoring defender and goalkeeper in the championship.

The full list of updated scorers is as follows.

OVERALL TOP SCORER

41 Points

Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-38 (0-20f, 0-3 45S)

34 Points

Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 1-31 (0-24f, 0-1 45)

26 Points

Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-20 (0-11f)

24 Points

Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard Gaels) 0-24 (0-14f)

Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 3-15 (1-0p, 0-5f)

23 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-20 (0-9f)

22 Points

MJ Tierney (Ballyroan Abbey) 2-16 (0-12f)

21 Points

Jamie Parr (Graiguecullen) 0-21 (0-16f)

20 Points

Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 3-11 (1-0p, 0-1f)

Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-14

Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) 0-20 (0-4f)



TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY

20 Points

Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-14

18 Points

Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-15

16 Points

Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 2-10

Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 2-10

Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) 0-16

15 Points

Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-9

Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 3-6

14 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-11

Donie Brennan (Arles-Killeen) 1-11

Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's) 1-11

13 Points

Michael Keogh (St Joseph's) 2-7

12 Points

Cieran Farrell (Ballylinan) 1-9

TOP SCORING MIDFIELDER

12 Points

Brian Daly (St Joseph's) 0-12 (0-8 frees)

10 Points

Darren Strong (Emo) 0-10 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45)

7 Points

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 0-7 (0-6 frees)

5 Points

Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-2

Barry Kelly (O'Dempsey's) 0-5



TOP SCORING DEFENDER

9 Points

Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen) 1-6 (1-0p)

7 Points

Nigel Murphy (Emo) 1-4

6 Points

Colm Begley 1-3 (1-2f, 0-1 45)

3 Points

Adam Ryan (Portarlington) 0-3

Luke Alsybury (Graiguecullen) 0-3

2 Points

Chris Finn (Portlaoise) 0-2

Ciaran Booth (The Heath) 0-2



TOP SCORING GOALKEEPER

Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen) 0-11 (0-9fs, 0-2 45s)

Dan Dunne (St Joseph's) 0-4 (0-2f, 0-2 45s)

Conor Gorman (Clonaslee) 1-0 (pen)

Graham Brody (Portlaoise) 0-1 (45)