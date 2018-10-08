LAOIS SHC - Kavanagh finishes top of the scoring charts after county final dozen

With the Laois SHC now concluded, the finally tallies are in for our scoring charts, and there is a Rathdowney-Errill man sitting at the top of the rankings.

After an impressive haul of 0-12 in the county final, Rathdowney-Errill corner-forward Mark Kavanagh finishes as the top scorer in the competition, by a comfortable margin in the end. His nearest challenger was Borris-Kilcotton's PJ Scully.

Zane Keenan was the top scorer for champions Camross, while three players finished in a tie in the 'Top Scorer from Play' category.

The full list of scorers is as follows:

Overall Top Scorers

59 Points

Mark Kavanagh 3-50 (1-0 pen, 0-37 frees, 0-4 65s, 0-1 sideline cut)

50 Points

PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-41 (2-27f, 0-2 65, 0-4 sl)

45 Points

Zane Keenan 1-42 (1-26 frees, 0-4 sideline cuts, 0-3 65s)

34 Points

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 3-25 (0-19f, 0-1 65, 1-0p)

31 Points

Eoghan Fennelly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-22f, 0-1 65)

24 Points

Stephen Maher (Clough- Ballacolla) 3-15 (0-5f, 1-0p, 0-1 65)

20 Points

Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-11 (0-1f)

Willie Hyland (Clough- Ballacolla) 0-20 (0-14f, 0-1 65)

TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY

19 Points

Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-10

Mark Dowling (Camross) 4-7

Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney- Errill) 2-13

17 Points

Aaron Dunphy (Borris- Kilcotton) 1-14

Tadgh Dowling (Rathdowney- Errill) 1-14

15 Points

James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill) 3-6

Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla) 2-9

14 Points

Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-8

12 Points

Paddy Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton) 2-6

Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 1-9

11 Points

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 2-5

Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill) 1-8

Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-11

TOP SCORING MIDFIELDERS

5 Points

Aidan Corby (Clough- Ballacolla) 0-5

Shane Dollard (Rathdowney- Errill) 0-5

4 Points

Tomás Burke (Camross) 0-4

3 Points

John Purcell (Rathdowney- Errill) 0-3

TJ Lalor (Ballinakill) 0-3

Ciaran Carroll (Abbeyleix) 0-3

TOP SCORING DEFENDERS

4 Points

David Connolly (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-4

3 Points

Ryan Mullaney (Castletown) 0-3 (0-2 frees)

Lorcan Burke (Camross) 0-3

2 Points

Stephen Finan (Borris- Kilcotton) 0-2

Andrew Collier (Camross) 0-2

Brian O'Mara (Ballinakill) 0-2

TOP SCORING GOALKEEPERS

10 Points

Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix) 0-10 (frees)

2 Points

Eoin Fleming (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-2 (frees)