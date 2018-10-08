LAOIS SHC - Kavanagh finishes top of the scoring charts after county final dozen
Mark Kavanagh in action against Abbeyleix. Pic: Alf Harvey.
With the Laois SHC now concluded, the finally tallies are in for our scoring charts, and there is a Rathdowney-Errill man sitting at the top of the rankings.
After an impressive haul of 0-12 in the county final, Rathdowney-Errill corner-forward Mark Kavanagh finishes as the top scorer in the competition, by a comfortable margin in the end. His nearest challenger was Borris-Kilcotton's PJ Scully.
Zane Keenan was the top scorer for champions Camross, while three players finished in a tie in the 'Top Scorer from Play' category.
The full list of scorers is as follows:
Overall Top Scorers
59 Points
Mark Kavanagh 3-50 (1-0 pen, 0-37 frees, 0-4 65s, 0-1 sideline cut)
50 Points
PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-41 (2-27f, 0-2 65, 0-4 sl)
45 Points
Zane Keenan 1-42 (1-26 frees, 0-4 sideline cuts, 0-3 65s)
34 Points
Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 3-25 (0-19f, 0-1 65, 1-0p)
31 Points
Eoghan Fennelly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-22f, 0-1 65)
24 Points
Stephen Maher (Clough- Ballacolla) 3-15 (0-5f, 1-0p, 0-1 65)
20 Points
Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-11 (0-1f)
Willie Hyland (Clough- Ballacolla) 0-20 (0-14f, 0-1 65)
TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY
19 Points
Ben Conroy (Castletown Gaels) 3-10
Mark Dowling (Camross) 4-7
Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney- Errill) 2-13
17 Points
Aaron Dunphy (Borris- Kilcotton) 1-14
Tadgh Dowling (Rathdowney- Errill) 1-14
15 Points
James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill) 3-6
Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla) 2-9
14 Points
Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-8
12 Points
Paddy Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton) 2-6
Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 1-9
11 Points
Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill) 2-5
Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill) 1-8
Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-11
TOP SCORING MIDFIELDERS
5 Points
Aidan Corby (Clough- Ballacolla) 0-5
Shane Dollard (Rathdowney- Errill) 0-5
4 Points
Tomás Burke (Camross) 0-4
3 Points
John Purcell (Rathdowney- Errill) 0-3
TJ Lalor (Ballinakill) 0-3
Ciaran Carroll (Abbeyleix) 0-3
TOP SCORING DEFENDERS
4 Points
David Connolly (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-4
3 Points
Ryan Mullaney (Castletown) 0-3 (0-2 frees)
Lorcan Burke (Camross) 0-3
2 Points
Stephen Finan (Borris- Kilcotton) 0-2
Andrew Collier (Camross) 0-2
Brian O'Mara (Ballinakill) 0-2
TOP SCORING GOALKEEPERS
10 Points
Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix) 0-10 (frees)
2 Points
Eoin Fleming (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-2 (frees)
