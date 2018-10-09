REVEALED - Panels and management teams named for new Laois GAA Divisional competition

The panels and management teams for the highly-anticipated Laois GAA Divisional Football tournament have been named, as the competition begins this Saturday evening.

The trial tournament, the idea of Laois senior football manager John Sugrue, has seen the county divided into four areas, with players drawn from clubs in each area to make up the teams.

It has also been announced that the Kolbe School in Portlaoise will be the partner charity for the competition. There will be a charge of €2 into all games, or patrons can make a donation of their choosing, with all money raised going to the school, who are currently seeking funds for a much-needed extension.

The first game this Saturday sees West Northwest take on East Central at 6pm, followed by North East v South East at 7.30pm.

Sugrue came up with the competition as a means to see potential panelists for 2019 playing in a more talent-concentrated environment than the club championships.

As yet, no players from O'Dempsey's and Portlaoise are involved, as they prepare for the county final on Sunday, while no Courtwood players are involved either, as they look ahead to a Leinster IFC campaign.

The full list of panels is as follows:

East Central

Management Team: Dan Nelligan, Greg Ramsbottom, Brendan Quigley

Squad

Stradbally: Colm Begley, Wayne Comerford (inj), Liam Knowles, Eoin Buggie, Jack Deegan, Jody Dillon, Tom Shiel.

Ballylinan: Gary Walsh, Conor Behan, Andy McEvoy, Kevin Byrne, James Farrell, Robbie Donoher (inj), Alan Farrell (inj), Seamus Lacey.

St Joseph's: Aaron Cooney, Dan Dunne (inj), Adam Campion, Donal Ramsbottom, James Kelly, Michael Keogh, Brian Daly.

Ballyroan Abbey: Aaron Carroll, Shaun Murphy, John Rogers, Diarmuid Whelan, Martin Scully, Conor Brennan.

Park-Ratheniska: Richie Hitchcock, Padraig Dunne.

Timahoe: Ruairi O'Connor, Damien O'Connor.



West Northwest

Management Team: Shane Conlon, Derek Conroy, Darren Rooney

Squad

Ballyfin: Davy Connolly, James Moore, Ben Conroy, Sean Moore.

Clonaslee St Manman's: Willie Young.

Rosenallis: Cathal C Fennell, Fiachra C Fennell, Ruaidhri C Fennell, Eoin Dunne.

Mountmellick: Colm Coss, Niall Mullen, Darren Fitzpatrick, Jason Caffrey, Gearoid Hanrahan, James Mullaney, Ryan Mullaney, Eoin Keogh, Eoin George, Brendan Reddin.

The Rock: Aaron Dowling, Conor Flynn, Anavil Storey.

The Harps: Ciaran Comerford, Daniel Comerford.

Camross: Robert Tyrell.

St Brigid's (Dublin): John O'Loughlin (inj)



South East

Management Team: Martin Gorman, John Kealy, Brian 'Beano' McDonald

Squad

Arles-Kilcruise: Kevin Meaney, Francis Egan, David Conway, Ross Munnelly, Michael Wall, Caomhan Brennan.

Crettyard: Evan O'Carroll, Sean O'Shea, Michael Nash, Cormac Murphy.

Killeshin: David McDermott, Shane Bolger, Eoin Lowry, Evan Lowry, Stephen Attride, Kevin Ryan.

Arles-Killeen: Paul Kingston, Donie Kingston, Sean O'Shea.

Graiguecullen: Mark Timmons, Danny Bolger, Martin Doyle, Luke Alsybury, Trevor Collins, Paul Mulready, Brian Byrne, Aaron Forbes, Danny O'Reilly.

Barrowhouse: Emmet Malone.

North East

Management Team: Paul Lawlor, John Scully, Frank Finn

Squad

The Heath: Robbie Dowling, Alan Whelan, Brian Ging, Evin Keane, James Phelan.

Emo: Nigel Murphy, Shane Murphy, Niall Gorman, Darren Strong, Liam Crowley, Padraig Kirwan, Finbarr Crowley, Evan Costello, Jack Owens.

Portarlington: Scott Osborne, Robbie Piggott, Colm Murphy, Diarmuid Bennett, Graham Weldon, Patrick O'Sullivan, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Ronan Coffey (inj), Sean Byrne.

Annanough: Killian Horgan, Elliot Scully.