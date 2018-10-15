LAOIS SFC - Finlay the clear winner as he finishes top of the scoring charts for 2018
Matthew Finlay chases down this ball on Sunday. Pic: Alf Harvey.
O'Dempsey's wing-forward Matthew Finlay is the top scorer from the 2018 Laois SFC, with his five point haul in the final seeing him well clear at the top of the scoring charts.
Having played seven games in the competition, O'Dempsey's had plenty of opportunities to showcase their attacking talents, and they dominated many of the positions on the scoring charts.
It is Finlay, however, who sits atop the pile having averaged almost seven points per games in the SFC this year. His nearest challenger was Gary Walsh, with an inrecdible twenty points separating Finlay from third-placed Evin Keane.
The full list of scorers, for all categories, is below.
-------------------------
OVERALL TOP SCORER
-------------------------
46 Points
Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-43 (0-24f, 0-3 45S)
34 Points
Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 1-31 (0-24f, 0-1 45)
26 Points
Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-20 (0-11f)
24 Points
Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard Gaels) 0-24 (0-14f)
Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 3-15 (1-0p, 0-5f)
23 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles- Kilcruise) 1-20 (0-9f)
22 Points
MJ Tierney (Ballyroan Abbey) 2-16 (0-12f)
Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-16
21 Points
Jamie Parr (Graiguecullen) 0-21 (0-16f)
20 Points
Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 3-11 (1-0p, 0-1f)
Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) 0-20 (0-4f)
-------------------------
TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY
-------------------------
22 Points
Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-16
19 Points
Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-16
16 Points
Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 2-10
Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 2-10
Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) 0-16
Ricky Maher (Portlaoise) 3-7
15 Points
Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-9
Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 3-6
Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's) 1-12
14 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-11
Donie Brennan (Arles-Killeen) 1-11
13 Points
Michael Keogh (St Joseph's) 2-7
12 Points
Cieran Farrell (Ballylinan) 1-9
-------------------------
TOP SCORING MIDFIELDER
-------------------------
12 Points
Brian Daly (St Joseph's) 0-12 (0-8 frees)
10 Points
Darren Strong (Emo) 0-10 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45)
7 Points
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 0-7 (0-6 frees)
Barry Kelly (O'Dempsey's) 0-7
5 Points
Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-2
-------------------------
TOP SCORING DEFENDER
-------------------------
9 Points
Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen) 1-6 (1-0p)
7 Points
Nigel Murphy (Emo) 1-4
6 Points
Colm Begley 1-3 (1-2f, 0-1 45)
3 Points
Adam Ryan (Portarlington) 0-3
Luke Alsybury (Graiguecullen) 0-3
2 Points
Chris Finn (Portlaoise) 0-2
Ciaran Booth (The Heath) 0-2
-------------------------
TOP SCORING GOALKEEPER
-------------------------
11 Points
Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen) 0-11 (0-9fs, 0-2 45s)
4 Points
Dan Dunne (St Joseph's) 0-4 (0-2f, 0-2 45s)
3 Points
Conor Gorman (Clonaslee) 1-0 (pen)
2 Points
Graham Brody (Portlaoise) 0-2 (0-1 45, 0-1f)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on