LAOIS SFC - Finlay the clear winner as he finishes top of the scoring charts for 2018

O'Dempsey's wing-forward Matthew Finlay is the top scorer from the 2018 Laois SFC, with his five point haul in the final seeing him well clear at the top of the scoring charts.

Having played seven games in the competition, O'Dempsey's had plenty of opportunities to showcase their attacking talents, and they dominated many of the positions on the scoring charts.

It is Finlay, however, who sits atop the pile having averaged almost seven points per games in the SFC this year. His nearest challenger was Gary Walsh, with an inrecdible twenty points separating Finlay from third-placed Evin Keane.

The full list of scorers, for all categories, is below.

-------------------------

OVERALL TOP SCORER

-------------------------

46 Points

Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-43 (0-24f, 0-3 45S)

34 Points

Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 1-31 (0-24f, 0-1 45)

26 Points

Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-20 (0-11f)

24 Points

Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard Gaels) 0-24 (0-14f)

Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 3-15 (1-0p, 0-5f)

23 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles- Kilcruise) 1-20 (0-9f)

22 Points

MJ Tierney (Ballyroan Abbey) 2-16 (0-12f)

Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-16

21 Points

Jamie Parr (Graiguecullen) 0-21 (0-16f)

20 Points

Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 3-11 (1-0p, 0-1f)

Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) 0-20 (0-4f)

-------------------------

TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY

-------------------------

22 Points

Míchael Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 2-16

19 Points

Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's) 1-16

16 Points

Jody Dillon (Stradbally) 2-10

Brian 'Bruno' McCormack (Portlaoise) 2-10

Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) 0-16

Ricky Maher (Portlaoise) 3-7

15 Points

Evin Keane (The Heath) 2-9

Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 3-6

Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's) 1-12

14 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-11

Donie Brennan (Arles-Killeen) 1-11

13 Points

Michael Keogh (St Joseph's) 2-7

12 Points

Cieran Farrell (Ballylinan) 1-9

-------------------------

TOP SCORING MIDFIELDER

-------------------------

12 Points

Brian Daly (St Joseph's) 0-12 (0-8 frees)

10 Points

Darren Strong (Emo) 0-10 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45)

7 Points

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 0-7 (0-6 frees)

Barry Kelly (O'Dempsey's) 0-7

5 Points

Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-2

-------------------------

TOP SCORING DEFENDER

-------------------------

9 Points

Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen) 1-6 (1-0p)

7 Points

Nigel Murphy (Emo) 1-4

6 Points

Colm Begley 1-3 (1-2f, 0-1 45)

3 Points

Adam Ryan (Portarlington) 0-3

Luke Alsybury (Graiguecullen) 0-3

2 Points

Chris Finn (Portlaoise) 0-2

Ciaran Booth (The Heath) 0-2

-------------------------

TOP SCORING GOALKEEPER

-------------------------

11 Points

Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen) 0-11 (0-9fs, 0-2 45s)

4 Points

Dan Dunne (St Joseph's) 0-4 (0-2f, 0-2 45s)

3 Points

Conor Gorman (Clonaslee) 1-0 (pen)

2 Points

Graham Brody (Portlaoise) 0-2 (0-1 45, 0-1f)