Laois GAA Fixtures - October 16 to 21

WEDNESDAY

Fr Manning Cup U-16 Football Tournament

LOETB Centre of Excellence: Laois v Wicklow @ 7.30pm

FRIDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Final Replay

(Extra time if necessary)

LOETB Centre of Excellence: Camross v Rosenallis @ 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Leinster Club JHC Round 1

(Extra time and Winner on the Day)

Dublin Venue: Naomh Mearnog or St Maurs (Dublin) v Slieve Bloom @ 1.30pm

Laois Divisional Trial Tournament Round 2

Stradbally: East Central v South East @ 6.30pm

Mountmellick: West Northwest v North East @ 4.45pm

Leinster LGFA SFC Semi-Final

Mountmellick: Sarsfields v Milltown (WH) @ 2.30pm

Fr Manning Cup U-16 Football Tournament

Clann na nGael: Roscommon v Laois @ 2pm

Laois Shopping Centre U-19 Football Championship Group A Round 2

(First Named Home Venue)

Portlaoise v Courtwood Emo The Rock @ 4pm

The Heath v Ballyroan Abbey @ 4pm - TBC

Laois Shopping Centre U-19 Football Championship Group B Round 2

(First Named Home Venue)

The Harps v St Joseph's @ 4pm

Laois Shopping Centre U-19 B Football Competition Group A Round 3

(First Named Home Venue)

Rosenallis v Graiguecullen @ 4pm

Clonaslee St Manman's v O'Dempseys @ 4pm

Midland Park Hotel U-14 Football Development Competition Group A Round 1

Ballyroan Abbey V Kilcavan @ 3pm

St Joseph's v Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 3pm

Midland Park Hotel U-14 'B' Football Development Competition Group A Round 1

The Rock v Mountmellick @ 3pm

Rosenallis v Ballyfin @ 3pm

Midland Park Hotel U-14 'B' Football Development Competition Group B Round 1

Park Ratheniska Spink V Ballylinan @ 3pm

SUNDAY

Midlands Park Hotel MFC Final Replay

(Extra time if necessary)

O’Moore Park: Portarlington v Ballyroan Abbey @ 1.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Autumn Hurling A Competition Group A Round 1

Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Portlaoise @ 12pm

Rathdowney Errill V Camross @ 12pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Autumn Hurling A Competition Group B Round 1

Castletown Slieve Bloom v The Harps @ 12pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Autumn Hurling B Competition Group A Round 1

Park Ratheniska-Timahoe v Ballinakill @ 12pm

Raheen Parish Gaels v The Harps @ 12pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Autumn Hurling B Competition Group B Round 1

St Fintan's Mountrath v Na Fianna @ 12pm

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Rosenallis @ 12pm