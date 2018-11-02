Portlaoise left in lurch as camogie final to go ahead this Sunday despite both clubs agreeing to postponement

Portlaoise minor camogie team will be without six key players for this Sunday's Laois minor camogie final, as the game will go ahead despite both clubs agreeing to a postponement.

Portlaoise are due to meet reigning champions St Brigid's in the final, but with a host of players involved in a national basketball competition in Dublin over the weekend, they had contacted St Brigid's and sought a deferment. St Brigid's agreed to the request and were preparing to play the final next Sunday, but at a meeting last night, Laois camogie insisted that the game must go ahead this Sunday.

It has forced a significant number of the Portlaoise team into choosing between which sport to play this weekend, with up to six of them set to play in the basketball over the weekend, leaving the camogie team understrength for the game.

Laois camogie informed the Leinster Express on Friday night that they only received official notice of the change from Portlaoise on Wednesday night, and it was deemed too late to alter the fixture. They also added that any changes to the fixtures must go through the Laois executive, and cannot be agreed between clubs.

A decision to play the final on Sunday went to a vote at Thursday night's camogie board meeting, and the majority of those present voting to go ahead with the game this weekend, despite the clubs agreement of a delay.

The teams had played out a keenly contested game earlier in the competition, and a number of Portlaoise players previously skipped an awards ceremony which would have seen them receive international basketball caps in order to line out in a camogie game for the club.

The basketball tournament this weekend is a Qualifying tournament for the National U-18 Cup, and they face five games over two days, with Portlaoise Panthers one of the favourites to win the tournament this year, as they currently boast six internationals in their U-18 squad.

The final is now scheduled to go ahead at 12pm in Ballacolla this Sunday morning.