St Brigid's to host touring Australian ladies football team next Monday

St Brigid's Ladies Football club in Laois will have the rare distinction of facing international opposition this Monday, when they welcome a team from Australia for a practice match.

Wanderers Australia have organised a tour of Ireland and the UK, and they will be playing in Glanmire in Cork on Sunday before heading for Ballylinan on Monday, where they will play the St Brigid's minor team at 2.30pm.

The Wanderers team is made up of girls from all over Australia, between the ages of 14 and 17, and akin to the Féile, they will stay with host families in the area before heading to Dublin on Tuesday for another game in Ireland, before the head to the UK.

The LGFA invited St Brigid's to take part in the Wanderers tour and they were delighted to accept. With the game throwing in at 2.30pm, they will then welcome their antipodean visitors to Murphy's Bar in Ballylinan for 6pm, where food, music and plenty of craic will round off the evening.