GAA Digest - All the latest news from the clubs of Laois

ABBEYLEIX

Planning Permission Granted

Abbeyleix GAA look forward to seeing all members in 2019 to continue the great work being done both on and off the pitch. The club is also delighted to announce they have received planning permission from. Laois County Councill for our walkway complete with lighting around the pitch perimeter. Well done to hard-working committee who are doing a lot behind the scenes.

AGM

The Club's AGM takes place on Saturday, January 12 at 7pm in the Park. After recent events, the club says it’s imperative that as many as possible attend to review our year and plan for the future of our club. Everyone welcome.

County Board Draw

It's that time of year when we have the €130 tickets for sale. This is our club's biggest fundraiser for the year. We wish to thank everyone who purchased a ticket from our club last year and welcome your support again this year. Tickets are available from any member of our committee. There are more prizes this year with over €31k up for grabs each month. The first draw takes place on Friday 1st of March. You can pay in full or by four €32.50 monthly instalments by direct debit. Anyone that purchases a ticket will receive full membership to our club for the coming year. Thank you for your support.

ANNANOUGH

AGM

Annanough AGM will take place this Saturday, January 12th at 7:30pm in Old School Hall. All members encouraged to attend.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

AGM

Our Club AGM will take place on Sunday 20th January at 4pm. All members are welcome to attend, we would also very much welcome new members with new ideas so feel free to attend if you want to get involved.

St Stephen’s Day Fun Run

We had our biggest ever St Stephen's Day turnout with over 200 jogging, walking and cycling 5km. With refreshments served in the Community Hall after it was a great catch up for all over the Christmas. Thanks to all our Volunteers, Ballyroan Abbeyleix District AC & most of all the participants.

New Year

The club would like to wish all our supporters a prosperous New Year and that the club continues to build on a successful 2018.

BORRIS-IN-OSSORY

Club Lotto

Draw on December 18. Jackpot €2,400. Numbers 6, 9, 16, 18. No Winner. Ten winners of €20: Andy Murphy c/o Rosies; Meave Kelly c/o Finty; Cyril Walsh c/o Peggie Walsh; Eileen Daly c/o Mary Sheeran; Sean Ryan c/o Michelle Foyle; John Cummins c/o Caroline; John & AJ Kavanagh c/o Abe Kavanagh; Mary Sheeran c/o Self; Micky Phelan c/o Canice; John Hone c/o Finty.

Christmas Draw 10 winners of €20: Francis Coyne c/o Sean Egan; Eilish Campion c/o Pat Moore; Sean Ryan c/o Canice; David Moynan c/o Michelle Foyle; Nan Dunne c/o Josie; Teresea Byrne c/o Caroline; Conor Quinlan c/o Canice; Liam Fitzpatrick c/o Peggie Walsh; Tommy Hickey c/o Pat Moore; Abe Kavanagh c/o Self.

Next Weeks Jackpot €2,600.

CAMROSS

GAA

The end of a long, drawn-out league and championship drew to a close on the Saturday before Christmas when The Harps and Camross squared up for the last championship title at U-21 level. The result was in the balance for fifty five minutes but Camross defended sternly and were deserving winners by six, 1-15 to 0-12. On a sunny but cold afternoon Camross celebrated another success in front of a large crowd of supporters.

Darren Drennan played a captains part and received the Tomas Culliton Cup from Tom Clear, Vice-Chairman of the County Board and Andrew Mortimer, who had been outstanding all year, was chosen as player of the match.

County Board Tickets

Next on the agenda will be the sale of County Board tickets which have been the clubs biggest fundraiser over many years and the support has always been generous.

Management Search

With another successful year put to bed the club have already commenced preparations for two thousand and nineteen and at present they are advertising for Managers and selectors in all grades .If you are interested please contact any member of the committee by the weekend.

Sympathies

The club extend deepest sympathy to the Flaherty family of Kinnitty on the sudden death of Eamon Flaherty, the youngest member of the famous GAA family who was laid to rest on Sunday last.

Juvenile GAA

On Sunday night December 30th the Parish centre was packed for the annual presentation of medals and awards to the young boys who will be hoping to be the men to wear the black and amber in future years. Special guests on the night were Gearoid Burke and Niall Holmes. The proceedings got under way at 6pm after the players attended a special mass in their honour earlier in the day. Tadgh Doran and his assistants had prepared well for the occasion and medals were presented to players. Pakie Cuddy chairman of the juvenile section loudly praised the players and thanked the parents for their involvement adding it was very important. Phil Duggan new senior club chairman added his compliments and looking down the hall he could not but think how the future looks very promising but warned titles have to be earned not expected. After the presentation the boys and their parents were treated to Christmas fare and all in all a most enjoyable evening was had by both young and old.

COURTWOOD

AGM

A reminder that our club's Annual General Meeting will take place next Saturday night at 7.30pm in the clubhouse. Motions and nominations may be sent to our secretary, Brian Nolan by email at secretary.courtwood.laois@gaa.ie. All members and players are asked to attend and new members are particularly welcome.

CRETTYARD

Lotto

Recent winners of the Crettyard Footballers Lotto were Bridget Cooney, Clonbrock, Ben Brennan, c/o Peter Brennan, Ann O'Reilly, Bog Road, T & M Carr, Ardenteggle. The winning numbers were 5, 9, 23, 26. Results for 18th December: Winner of the jackpot of €8900 was Karen Purcell, Doonane. The winning numbers were 4, 7, 8, 30. Juvenile training commenced on Monday 7th January.

SARSFIELDS

Presentation Night

Sarsfields annual presentation dinner will be held on Saturday January 26 in Portarlington Golf Club in Garryhinch. Medals will be presented to the seniors and U-14s. All welcome along. Tickets available from 086-8203379, club officers or senior team members.

SLIEVE BLOOM

Sympathies

We extend deepest sympathy to the Doheny family of Father O'Connor Cresent on the sudden and untimely death of John, who will be sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, friends and the wider community. May he RIP.

Best Wishes

Speedy recovery to club men Ben Conroy and Tom Dowling after their recent operations.

AGM

Our AGM took place in Paddock NS on the 5th January, and the meeting was well attended. A very comprehensive and detailed report was outlined to the meeting by Chairman Joseph Heffernan, Secretary Chloe Farrell and Treasurer Sean Breen. Many thanks to them for their reports. A big welcome to Robbie Nolan to the position of chairman, and also to Chloe and Sean who will contine as secretary and treasurer respectively. Many thanks to Joseph for all his hard work and dedication over the years, especially as chairman of the club. We wish him well for the future and are delighted that he is still on the committee that was elected. Also, a big welcome to all new members that were elected to the committee, and another o big welcome to Susan Holmes who was elected to the position of Assistant PRO. Best of luck for the coming season, it is a great honour for the club to be playing at senior level for the first time since the club was founded.

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

Lotto

Lotto draw results for December 17th. Numbers drawn: 1, 5, 7, 23. No jackpot winner. €50 Christmas bonus: Margaret Hetherington. €20 winners: Noah Cullen, Peter Middleton, Claire Carroll, The Boyhan Twins, Margaret McGrath, PJ & Teresa Gorman, Ursula Dunphy and Bernie Tynan. House prize: Mary Tiernan. Promoters prize: Eddie Phelan and Martin Phelan. Next jackpot 1st January, €7,600. Venue Sox's Bar.

Lotto draw results for January 1st. Numbers drawn: 12, 15, 19, 25. No jackpot winner. €50 Christmas bonus: Wayne Sydes. €20 winners: Mick Farrell, James Grehan, Davy Tobin, Pam & Margaret, PJ Delaney, Chris Purcell, Tommy Duggan and Helen Ryan. House prize: Doireann Tiernan. Promoters prize: Mary Tiernan and Tom Meade. Next weeks jackpot €7,800. Venue 'Bennett's'.

Wishing all our promoters and supporters health and contentment in 2019 and look forward to your continued support.

STRADBALLY

€130 tickets

We now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member or usual sellers. You can pay €32.50 per month if you wish. First draw take place on Friday 1st March. This is the biggest fundraiser for our club each year and support is much appreciated. Huge thanks to all who purchase tickets from us.

Club lotto

Lotto Result. 9, 15, 17, 29. No jackpot winner. €20 winners Lauren Kelly & Tara & Siobhan Handy. No draw next week. Jackpot week of 3rd January €7,800.

Lotto Result. 11, 21, 27, 35. No jackpot winner or €20 winner. Jackpot next week €8,000.

Clubs €100 Draw

The 15 winners of our €100 draw over Christmas are as follows: 1. Aine & John Kavanagh, Westport; 2. Des & Angela Corcoran, Rathmore; 3. Martin Barry & Michael Knowles c/o Dunnes Pub; 4. Billy Delaney, Ashtrees; 5. Kathleen & Mary Larkin, Newtown; 6. Frances McEvoy, Ballinteskin; 7. Eugene Tracey & Lorraine Bowe, Main St; 8. Carol & Jamie Kavanagh, Garrons; 9. John Donohue & Donal Donohue; 10. Eva Lawlor & Vera Donohue; 11. Joe Lacey, 5 Oakglen; 12. Stradbally Kopites, 32 The Glebe; 13. Frank Handy Senior, Knocknabraher; 14. James Groarke, Beechwood House; 15. Thomas Cosby, Stradbally Hall.

The club would like to thank each & every person who purchased tickets from us. We would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas & all the best for 2019

Club Gear

Thanks to DS Sports for our gear order. Due to a few asking, there will be another fitting day on Saturday 12 January at 11am in the clubhouse for anyone who wants to order some. Full payment on the day of ordering.

THE HEATH

U-21 County Final

Hard luck to our U-21 team which lost out to a strong O'Dempsey's side in Annanough on Sunday. Goals at key times were the downfall for us unfortunately, as O'Dempsey's scored in the first and last minutes of the first half, and then in the first minute of the second half. Commiserations to the players and management team

County Board Draw

The club is now in the process of selling the tickets for the Laois GAA All Clubs County Board Draw. Tickets are priced at €130, with a significant portion going back to the club. It is one of the club's major fundraisers every year, and all support is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to purchase a ticket on your own, two or more people can club together to buy one, and there is also the option to pay for one over four months by direct debit. There are four draws later in the year, with a top prize of €10,000 in each draw, and a total of over €30,000 in prize money on offer each month. Extra prizes have been added this year, so there are even more chances to win. Contact any committee member to register your interest in purchasing a ticket.

1993 Reunion

Thank you to all who turned up for the reunion of the 1993 senior footballl championship winning team in Treacy's on Friday night, December 28. A particular word of thanks to Michael Keane, Philip Keane, Marie Nestor and John Browne for organising the event, which also incorporated the presentation of medals to the Junior team, which won the ACFL Division 3 title in 2018.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €3,600. Numbers drawn 3, 4, 6, 8. No winner. Five €20 winners - Pat Dunphy, Adrian Hibbitts, Dayo Costello, Rachel Deegan, Bernadette Lennon. Next week jackpot €3,700. Tickets available online www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/The_Rock_Gaa_club

TIMAHOE

GAA

The club currently have the all county board annual tickets for sale for €130, with a variety of ways to pay. Your assistance in this regard is essential for the financial running of the club. If you could purchase one in full or part purchase one it would be great.

Reunion

A lovely evening of reminiscing was had in Bergin's recently of the 1988 senior football team who narrowly lost the county final to Port, thanks to all for attending.

Charity Game

The club had a great annual St Stephen's day charity football game involving young and old, there were some dodgy refereeing decisions, however nearly €800 was raised for the local National School Early Intervention unit. Well done all, Timahoe GAA look forward to 2019 with hope and as usual all support is welcome.

TRUMERA

Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot last week. We had two winner of €20 congratulations to Pat Hosey and Denise O’Gorman. Next week Jackpot is €8,000. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy New year.