GAA Digest - All the latest news from around the clubs of Laois

ABBEYLEIX

County Board Draw

It's that time of year when we have the €130 tickets for sale. This is our club's biggest fundraiser for the year. We wish to thank everyone who purchased a ticket from our club last year and welcome your support again this year. Tickets are available from any member of our committee. There are more prizes this year with over €31k up for grabs each month. The first draw takes place on Friday 1st of March. You can pay in full or by four €32.50 monthly instalments by direct debit. Anyone that purchases a ticket will receive full membership to our club for the coming year. Thank you for your support.

BALLINAKILL

Operation Transformation Walk

From next Thursday evening (17th January) Ballinakill GAA are delighted to be joining the operation transformation movement as we host a community walk from 7:30pm. All are welcome as our lights are turned on to welcome our community. (Lights on far side of pitch currently being repaired). Refreshments will be served and it will also give people an opportunity to simple connect with each other whilst enjoying some exercise. Make the excuse to be there and support this initiative.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

AGM

Just a reminder that our Club AGM will take place this Sunday 20th January at 4pm. All members are welcome to attend, we would also very much welcome new members with new ideas so feel free to attend if you want to get involved.

Sevens Tournament

This Sunday 20th sees the return of our very successful round of games for all adult players in the Club. The teams have been picked with a good mix of youth and more experienced players! It was a highly enjoyable event last year and got everyone off to a good start for the season ahead. All are welcome to attend the matches, keep an eye on the Club FB page for more info.

BORRIS-IN-OSSORY

Club Lotto

Draw on January 8. Jackpot €2,600. Numbers drawn 9, 11, 12, 20. No Winner. Ten winners of €20: Kathleen Morrissey c/o Denise; Kathleen Phelan c/o Eoin Phelan; Carmel Sheeran c/o Edmund; Kathleen Phelan c/o Eoin Phelan; Eilish Campion c/o Pat Moore; Michael Bergin Jnr c/o Post Office; Betty Phelan c/o Post Office; Peadar & Katelyn Fitz c/o Finty; Adrian & Mairead Nolan c/o Canice; Brendan Dollard c/o Darren Abraham. Next week's jackpot - €2,800.

CAMROSS

Schools Action

Quiet time on the playing fields but three Camross players were part of the Mountrath community school team that held the All-Ireland champions Colaiste Choilm Tullamore to a draw in Mountrath on last Wednesday and they now face Naas in the quarter finals in the next ten days or so.

History Made

History was made on last Saturday week night week January 5th when Robert Tyrell came on a sub on the Laois senior football team against Wicklow in the O’Byrne cup, becoming the first Camross player to play at senior level with the O’Moores. Rob did previously line out in minor and U-21 but hopefully John Sugrue will keep him in the panel for the league. Of course he played a vital part in the U-21 success just before Christmas and will be part of the senior hurling panel, so it looks like a busy schedule for the six foot Dubliner.

County Board Draw

A reminder County Board tickets are on sale and remember when purchasing to support your own club.

CLONASLEE ST MANMAN’S

Lotto

Jackpot not won. Winning numbers: 15, 21, 23, 25. €40 winners; Brandy & Darkie, John Davis, Mark McEvoy. Promoter’s prize: S Conroy. Next week’s Jackpot: €7,750.

COLT

Lotto

Numbers drawn - 8, 14, 24. No winner. Four x €20: Geraldine Grant, Sophie Ryan, Katie Grant Gilligan and Sarah Mulhall. Next week’s jackpot: €500.

ERRILL

Club Lotto

There was no winning jackpot ticket last Monday night. Numbers drawn were 15, 22, 28, 30. There was Match 3 ticket winning €100 - Ray Galbraith, Castlefleming. Next week's jackpot will be €3,350. Tickets for the draw are available in Errill Post Office, Dowling's Bar, Ray's Bar and from local promoters.

KYLE

AGM 2019

Kyle GAA club held their AGM on Sunday 13th January in their clubhouse. Chairperson Pat Hally opened up the meeting and immediately acknowledged the good turnout whilst welcoming new members to the club.

The club then observed a moments silence for all deceased members of the club. Pat then addressed the meeting, outlining the work that had been carried out throughout the year whilst urging everyone to get behind the club in 2019. Secretary Ger England gave a detailed report of the hurling activities throughout the year.

Treasurer Michael Quinlan gave a comprehensive financial report on the income & expenditure during 2018.

There then followed a lively debate on the 2018 season and the availability of hurlers. Pat also paid special mention to our two first aid personnel, Mary Quinlan & Lorraine Clarke who were invaluable throughout the year. He also paid special mention to Larry Levanzin & to Timmy Teehan for all their work throughout the year.

The election of Officers then followed. Results are as follows;

President: Outgoing - Phil Quinlan; Incoming - Phil Quinlan. Chairperson: Outgoing - Pat Hally; Incoming - Pat Hally; Asst Chairperson: Outgoing - Michael Rigney; Incoming - Michael Rigney; Secretary: Outgoing - Ger England; Incoming - Ger England; Treasurer: Outgoing - Michael Quinlan; Incoming - Michael Quinlan; PROs: Outgoing - Jake Delaney/Larry; Incoming - Jake Delaney/Larry; Co Board Delegate: Outgoing - Mark Delaney; Incoming - Mark Delaney.

A new committee was installed on the night. Incoming chairman Pat Hally thanked everyone for their support and remarked that it was an honor and a privilege to chair Kyle. He thanked the present committee for their ongoing endeavors.

He also thanked current secretary Ger England for his sterling work in 2018 and welcomed back to the top table Michael Quinlan to look after the financial side of the club once again. Special mention was made to our local sponsors, Delaney’s Machinery who also supplied a new set of jerseys for the team.

Sale of Work

We will be holding our annual sale of work on Sunday 17th February at 2pm in the GAA grounds in Ballaghmore. There will be loads of items for sale on the day including turf, timber and other items. Any donations for this sale of work would be most appreciated. Please spread the word on this.

County Board Draw

These €130 tickets are currently on sale and are a vital part of our fundraising endeavours for 2019. A percentage of all tickets sold stays within the club once we have passed our quota so we are appealing to all our members to support us in this draw. Tickets are available from any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan.

Kyle Dinner Dance

Kyle will hold a Dinner Dance in the Racket Hall Roscrea on February 22. Presentation of Junior B medals for 2018 will take place on the night. Tickets are available now and can be obtained from Michael Quinlan or any committee member.

Membership

Membership is currently due for 2019. Social members are very welcome. Membership can be paid to any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan. It is imperative that all memberships are paid up front as insurance costs have escalated tremendously in the last year.

PORTARLINGTON

U-21 Football Final

Congratulations to our U-21 football team for their victory in the county final on Sunday in Stradbally. They got the better of a strong St Joseph's team in the decider, winning on a scoreline of 2-8 to 0-7. See elsewhere in these pages for report.

Membership

Membership is now due for the coming 2019. Janet Bennett is Club Registrar and all memberships can be paid to Janet.

Bingo

Bingo commenced back last Tuesday night and continues every Tuesday night @ 8.30pm with up to €3,500 in prizemoney to be won.

Lotto

Our weekly lotto draw tickets are onsale - one for €2 or three for €5 from committee members and local businesses in the town,which is vitally important in the day to day running of our club. Jackpot @ €8,200, please support.

All County Draw Tickets

The All County Draw tickets are out now for the 2019 draw and are onsale from any committee member. This is one of our main revenue incomes each year that goes towards the running of the Club for the year,so we really appreciate all the support.

SARSFIELDS

Presentation Dinner

Sarsfields annual presentation dinner will be held on Saturday January 26th in the Golf Club, Garryhinch. Medals will be presented to the seniors and U-14s. All welcome along. Tickets available from 086-8203379, club officers or senior team members.

SLIEVE BLOOM

Sympathies

We extend our deepest sympathy to the Walsh family of Portlaoise and Clonard on the untimely death of Simon, who will be sadly missed by his heartbroken and loving family, neighbours, friends and wider community. May he RIP.

SPINK

Laois County Board Draw

Tickets are now available from any committee member for the Laois County Board Draw. FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP of Spink GAA is included with the purchase of a Spink GAA Laois County Board ticket.

Spink GAA Club Development Plan 2019-2021

The club is drawing up a three year development plan currently. As part of this the views and suggestions from all the community are vital and most welcome. With the help of facilitator Mr. Liam O'Neill, we are holding a 'Club Planning Workshop' in Knock Community Hall, Spink on Sunday 10th February 2019 at 3pm and we would really appreciate the attendance of everyone available on the day to attend. This should take two hours at most and light refreshments will be served.

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

Lotto

Lotto draw results for January 7th. Numbers drawn: 18, 21, 25, 26. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Rossa Bracken, Tim Conroy, Mick Boyhan Snr, John Parkinson, Aidan Phelan, Mary Teresa Burke, Mary Doheny and Craig Lowry. House prize: Helen Ryan. Promoters prize: Davy Tobin and Wayne Sydes. Next weeks jackpot €8,000. Venue 'Kirwans'.

€130 Tickets

We now have the €130 County Board tickets on sale from any committee member. Tickets can be paid for in full or €32.50 per month. This is our clubs main fundraiser so your support is much appreciated.

STRADBALLY

Club gear

Thanks to everyone who ordered gear this morning. If you didn't get to make it you can contact Darren direct on 087-1370968 before this Wednesday 16th January as order going in that day. This order also includes the hats so if you would just like to order a hat please do so by above date too. Thanks.

Club lotto

Lotto Result. Numbers drawn 2, 4, 6, 14. No jackpot winner or €20 winner. Jackpot next week €8,200.

County Board Draw

Stradbally GAA Club now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member or usual sellers. You can pay €32.50 per month if you wish. First draw takes place on Friday, March 1. This is the biggest fundraiser for the club each and support is much appreciated. Huge thanks to all who purchase tickets from the club.

THE HEATH

County Board Draw

The club is now in the process of selling the tickets for the Laois GAA All Clubs County Board Draw. Tickets are priced at €130, with a significant portion going back to the club. It is one of the club's major fundraisers every year, and all support is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to purchase a ticket on your own, two or more people can club together to buy one, and there is also the option to pay for one over four months by direct debit. There are four draws later in the year, with a top prize of €10,000 in each draw, and a total of over €30,000 in prize money on offer each month. Extra prizes have been added this year, so there are even more chances to win. Contact any committee member to register your interest in purchasing a ticket.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €3,700. Numbers drawn 8, 18, 23, 25. No winner. Five €20 winners - Conn Dowling, Pat Dalton, Noreen Delaney, Molly Dalton, Sharon Crowley. Next week jackpot €3,800. Tickets available online at http://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/The_ Rock_Gaa_club

Mental Heath Talk

The Rock GAA are delighted to announce that they are hold a Mental Health talk on Janurary 19th at 7:30pm in the clubhouse. Dr Ellen Brady and Dr Rachel Kenny are leading the talk. Items covered on the night include; What is mental health; stress and resilience; self-care and many other topics. This is promises to be an interesting and informative night. It’s free and everyone is welcome!

TIMAHOE

Club Tournament

The club are organising a seven-a-side football tournament between the players of the club starting on the 19th of January, Please call over and support where you can.

County Board Draw

Tickets on sale for the all county board draw, it is very much appreciated that it is a difficult time of year to be asked to purchase a ticket, however the support the club receive is vital for the financial stability of the club for the year. Please help where you can.

'Ireland Lights Up' with the GAA

As part of this campaign Timahoe GAA pitch will have lights on every Tuesday and Thursday from 8pm to 9pm. Please come along and use the field for walking/running, all are welcome.

TRUMERA

Lotto

We had no winner in last week's lotto. Numbers drawn were 2, 4, 6, 14. Next week's lotto is €8,200.

Social Night

We are holding a social night in Mountrath Golf Club on Saturday 2nd of February at 9pm. Finger food and music on the night. Tickets are €10 and will be available from any club member or contact Grainne on 087-9148350.