GAA Digest - All the latest news from GAA clubs around Laois

ABBEYLEIX

Three Year Club Plan and Review

Abbeyleix St Lazarian's GAA & Camoige club are undertaking to produce a three year plan (strategic review) of where we have come from and where we are heading, from now until 2021. In order to do this successfully we need input from all of our stakeholders.

Everyone with an interest in the club is invited to attend a two hour workshop on Saturday, January 26 at 7pm sharp in the Abbeyleix Manor where everyone’s thoughts, opinions and ideas will be listened too.

So come have your say and help your local club build for the future both on and off the pitch

We need: Parents & Guardians; Members; Players (Past & Present); Club Mentors & Coaches; Community & Business Reps.

Monster Draw

It's that time of year when our club has the €130 tickets for sale. This is our clubs biggest fundraiser for the year.

We wish to thank everyone who purchased a ticket from our club last year and welcome your support again this year. Tickets are available from any member of our committee.

There are more prizes this year with over €31k up for grabs each month. The first draw takes place on Friday 1st of March. You can pay in full or by four €32.50 monthly instalments by direct debit.

N.B. Anyone that purchases a ticket will receive full membership to the senior club for the coming year. Thank you for your continued support.

All monies raised will go towards - Juvenile Coaching & Development; Improving & upgrading club facilities; Running Costs associated with entering teams at every level from U-6 to Senior grades; Pitch Development & Maintenance; Insurance & Admin costs.

Regular club updates on the club's Facebook page.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

Ladies Football AGM

Ballyroan Ladies Football Club are having their AGM on Friday 25th of January in the clubhouse at 7.30pm. We are always looking for new members and volunteers so please come along on the night! The club is growing from strength to strength and to keep this going we need lots of help and support from parents and members of the community.

AGM

We had a large crowd in attendance. Chairman Pat Whelan opened the meeting thanking all present. He outlined how well the club has done this year thanking the managers, selectors backroom assistants and players of all teams for their commitment. He gave a special mention to Club President Eamon Mulhall and his fellow authors Willie McGrath and Frank Delaney on their highly successful book 'Some Memories Never Die' a history of Ballyroan GAA Club which went on sale before Christmas. Secretary Michael Scully gave a detailed report on the year gone listing all the achievements of the teams. Treasurer Sean Dunne then read out the treasurers report. The election of officers took place and all were retained apart from new assistant pro who is Andrew Bonham. A number of other items on the agenda were discussed including the coming season and the plans for the grounds upgrade. We had a minutes silence for those connected to the Club who passed this year RIP. Chairman Pat Whelan closed the AGM.

BORRIS-IN-OSSORY

Club Lotto

Draw on January 15. Jackpot €2,800. Numbers drawn 5, 20, 25, 30. No Winner. Ten winners of €20 - Denis Breen C/O Finty; Keara Moore C/O Pat Moore; Eoin Dollard C/O Darren Abraham; Eoin Phelan C/O Direct Debit; John Power C/O Local Lotto; James Kealy C/O Finty; Shane Kirwan C/O Direct Debit; Orla Abraham C/O Darran Abraham; Rory Moore C/O Pat Moore; Rose Delaney C/O Pat Moore. Next week's jackpot - €3,000.

CAMROSS

Auction

Club Auction takes place on Sunday 3rd February in Derrynaseera at 2pm. Any donations or queries please contact Fran Hogan 087-9220990.

Dinner Dance

Camross GAA Club are excited to announce they will be hosting their annual Dinner Dance on Saturday 9th February in The Racket Hall Hotel Roscrea Tickets will be available some time in the next week from the club, watch out for text.

CASTLETOWN

Awards & Social Night

This Saturday 26th of January Castletown Gaa will hold its awards night and social night in The Castletown Village Inn, starting at 9pm. There will be music, finger food and raffle on the night. As this is our first occasion of 2019 we hope to see as many players, parents, members and supporters there as possible. All are very welcome.

County Board Tickets

All committee members have now received the €130 county board tickets and are actively selling them. This is a major fundraiser for the club and we are hoping to sell as many as possible. We sincerely thank everyone who supported us last year in this draw and your continued support is appreciated.

Walking Track/Dressing Rooms/Field

As everyone knows by now the walking track is open and is proving very popular. Please familiarise yourself with the conditions of using this great facility. These conditions are on both ends of the fence or can be found on our Facebook page.

A Huge amount of work is being continued down in the field every Saturday morning on the dressing rooms, cleaning, painting and modernising the facilities. Thank you to all the people who have donated their time already and all help is appreciated going forward.

Registration

Club registration from U-7 to Senior will take place on Saturday 2nd February at 7pm to 9pm to in the ICA hall and Sunday 3rd February at 10.15am to 11.45am in the ICA Hall. Please note as there are new membership application forms to be completed everyone must attend. As per club rules nobody can start training/playing without these forms completed.

Lotto

Every Monday night the parish lotto takes place please support your gaa ticket sellers in purchasing a ticket from them.

County Players

Best of luck to our county players both hurling and football in their upcoming matches.

COLT

Lotto

Numbers drawn: 5, 12, 22. No winner. Four €20: Joe Moffitt, Katie Grant Gilligan, Gearóid Parkinson and Tim Keegan. Next week’s jackpot: €700.

CRETTYARD

Lotto

Last week's winners in the Crettyard footballers lotto were - Marty Jordan, Clonbrock; Kay O'Sullivan, Monavea; Pat O'Reilly, Bog Road; James Dunne, 5 Doonane Terrace. The winning numbers were 7, 15, 18, 20.

ERRILL

Lotto

There was no winning jackpot ticket last Monday night. Numbers drawn were 16, 14, 29 and 30. There was one Match 3 ticket winning €100 - Aisling O'Dea, Clonmeen. Next week's jackpot will be €3,500. Tickets for the draw are available in Errill Post Office, Dowling's Bar, Ray's Bar and from local promoters.

KYLE

Table Quiz

Kyle GAA in conjunction with our local Gaelscoil, Gaelscoil an tSlí Dala are running a table quiz on Friday 8th February in Kelly’s Bar, Borris-in-Ossory at 9pm. All support would be gratefully appreciated. This promises to be a fun night with loads of spot prizes and other goodies. Please make a note of the date February 8th @ 9pm.

Sale of Work

We will be holding our annual sale of work on Sunday 17th February at 2pm in the GAA grounds in Ballaghmore. There will be loads of items for sale on the day including turf, timber and other items. Any donations for this sale of work would be most appreciated. Please spread the word on this.

County Board Draw

These €130 tickets are currently on sale and are a vital part of our fundraising endeavours for 2019. A percentage of all tickets sold stays within the club once we have passed our quota so we are appealing to all our members to support us in this draw. Tickets are available from any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan.

Kyle Dinner Dance

Kyle will hold a Dinner Dance in the Racket Hall Roscrea on February 22. Presentation of Junior B medals for 2018 will take place on the night. Tickets are available now and can be obtained from Michael Quinlan or any committee member.

Membership

Membership is currently due for 2019. Social members are very welcome. Membership can be paid to any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan. It is imperative that all memberships are paid up front as insurance costs have escalated tremendously in the last year.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Minister Flanagan visits Ratheniska

It was with great pleasure that we welcomed Minister Charlie Flanagan to Ratheniska on Saturday morning for a meet and greet with some of our committee, long standing members and also some of the local school community.

Minister Flanagan was on hand to discuss our recent allocation from the Sports Capital Program and was delighted to announce that the generous allocation of €78,200 would have a positive and long lasting contribution to both the GAA club and the local community as a whole.

Minister Flanagan spoke of the value of small rural communities and how the vision of our club has helped to enhance the view that rural Ireland remains a vibrant and positive aspect of Irish life. Chairman John Kelly thanked the Minister for his assistance and support during the grant application process and also showed appreciation for the hard working committee and club members who strive to continually improve the already fantastic facilities available to us. The granting of these funds will see the fruition of the 5 year development plan that was envisioned by the club development committee.

Minister Flanagan also had special praise for Pauline Dunne; principal of Ratheniska National School, and the entire school community for how they have helped engrain the community spirit and continually supported the GAA club. As part of the visit, Charlie also took some time to view the work done by both the school and the GAA club recently in relation to the Ratheniska Town & Village Scheme Safety Improvement Project. These works have helped improve the safety of both the children and parents attending the school and to all visitors to our club grounds.

Juveniles

Sunday evening saw the U-14 and U-15 players from Park/Ratheniska-Spink gather in the Hall in Ratheniska for the presentation of medals from an enjoyable and successful 2018 season.

We were delighted to have Laois star and vice-captain for 2019 Gareth Dillon on hand to present the medals. A big thank-you to the team management of Bob Nolan, Brendan Kehoe, and Kevin Fingleton and all the parents for their support.

Our U-14s won the Autumn B competition and Gareth Dillon presented the Shield to captain Ryan Quinlan while our U-15s won the B Shield final with Gareth presenting the Shield to captain Cillian O'Shaughnessy.

Gareth complimented the players and management on their achievement and encouraged the players to work hard to become the best that they can be. He also thanked the parents and volunteers at both clubs for their support and wished everyone well for 2019.

All present enjoyed refreshments and the thoughts now turn to the start of the new season.

Sunday morning also saw our Park Ratheniska/Timahoe U-9 group return for training. Hurling/football training continues every Sunday morning from 11:30, all welcome.

Sports Capital Programme

The Park-Ratheniska GAA Club was delighted to receive news this week that we have been allocated €78,200 from the Sports Capital Programme to aid our Clubhouse Redevelopment plans. The funding will be a huge boost as we continue to improve our facilities to best provide for our club, and local community as a whole.

We pay special thanks to Minister Charlie Flanagan for his continued support and assistance. Thanks also to our dedicated group of volunteers who work so hard day in day for our Club, both current and former.

We have and continue to be well served by our current facilities, and we hope this new development, when completed, will stand to the club in the years to come. Thanks also to those who secured this funding, especially Brian Ramsbottom, John Kelly & the entire extended development fund committee.

Laois County Board draw

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2019 Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw. The Annual Fund Raising initiative run by the Laois County Board, it is one of our Clubs primary revenue sources with Park-Ratheniska taking home close to 3/4's of the purchase price. However only tickets bought from the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club benefit the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club, so please make sure to buy your tickets from a GAA Club member.

With the news of the newly acquired grant funding as part of the Sports Capital Grant programme there is an even bigger emphasis on this fundraiser this year as we strive to begin the development works as soon as possible.

These tickets remain our single most important fund-raiser for the club and members are urged to support this in every way possible, be it buying a full ticket, or perhaps sharing a ticket with some friends or family members.

Tickets are €130 each and can be sourced from any GAA Club member. And if you feel you can't purchase a full ticket, then half and quarter shares are also available, so please, do what you can!

PORTARLINGTON

U-21 Champions

Our U-21s were crowned 2018 county champions on Sunday 13th last and completed back to back titles after a well deserved win over St Joseph's in the final winning on a scoreline of 2-8 to 0-7. It was a brilliant team performance in very tough, wintery conditions. The club are very proud of their achievement and this was the last ever U-21 competition as it will be an U-20 competition from 2019 onwards.

Membership

Membership is now due for the coming 2019. Janet Bennett is club registrar. You will need to fill out a membership application form because of new data protection procecedures. These can be obtained off Janet or your team secretary will have them.

Bingo

Bingo commenced back last Tuesday night and continues every Tuesday night @ 8.30pm with up to €3,500 in prizemoney to be won.

Lotto

Our weekly lotto draw tickets are onsale - one for €2 or three for €5 from committee members & local businesses in the town, which is vitally important in the day-to-day running of our club. Jackpot is currently on €8,400, please support.

All County Draw Tickets

The All County Draw tickets are out now for the 2019 draw and are onsale from any committee member. Tickets are priced at €130 (you can pay in instalments of €32.50 per draw) for four draws with over €100,000 in prizemoney. This is one of our main revenue incomes each year that goes towards the running of the club for the year, so with the development of four new dressing rooms to commence very soon, we really encourage all members to purchase a ticket as well as the public to help with our lastest development. We really appreciate all your continuing support.

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

AGM

Rathdowney-Errill GAA recently held their AGM in Errill clubhouse on Sunday 9th of December. Chairman Michael Cleere welcomed everyone and thanked all who helped out in anyway throughout the year. Secretary Alex Stenson gave a detailed account of the activities both on and off the field of play. Treasurer Pat Kelly also gave a detailed account of the finances throughout the year. The committee elected for the coming year is as follows: Chairman - Tim Barry; Vice Chairman - Michael Cleere; Secretary - Ray Kelly; Treasurer - Pat Kelly; PRO - Paula Loughman; Delegate To County Board - Mick Fitzpatrick.

SARSFIELDS

Presentation Night

Sarsfields annual Presentation Dinner will be held in Portarlington Golf Club, Garryhinch on Saturday night next, January 26. The event will include dinner, music and dancing as well as the presentation of medals to the winning Senior and U-14 county championship teams and also Adult League Division 1 awards. It will be a night of celebration for the club seniors who achieved a historic sixth Laois championship in-a-row and for the U-14's who pulled off a very impressive two in-a-row. Proceedings will get under way around 8pm.

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

Club Lotto

Mountrath lotto draw results for January 14. Numbers drawn: 8, 12, 17, 25. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Helen Keenan, Eileen Phelan, Julie Davis, Gearoid Phelan, Vera & Julie Bennett, Mary Loughnane, Gemma Hyland and Caroline Tobin. House prize: Pamela Killeen. Promoters prize: Peter Middleton and Eddie Phelan. Next weeks jackpot €8,200. Venue 'Purcell's'.

County Board Draw

We now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member. Tickets can be paid for in full or €32.50 per month. This is our clubs main fundraiser and support is much appreciated.

STRADBALLY

County Board Draw

Stradbally GAA Club now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member or usual sellers. You can pay €32.50 per month if you wish. First draw takes place on Friday, March 1. This is the biggest fundraiser for the club each and support is much appreciated. Huge thanks to all who purchase tickets from the club.

TIMAHOE

Seven-a-side Tournament

An inter club seven-a-side tournament commenced last Saturday evening in Pairc Mochua. This tournament is to bring all those interested in playing for Timahoe together for a pre season gathering. Please support this tournament each Saturday evening from 7pm.

County Board Draw

All county board tickets are currently on sale and if you can purchase one in full or partially it would be of great benefit to the club.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €3,800. Numbers drawn 9, 15, 25, 26. No winner. Five €20 winners - Brian, Áine + Sean; Pat Dalton; Mellisa Conroy; Anne Conroy; Brian, Áine + Sean. Next week's jackpot €3,900.