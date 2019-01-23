Abbeyleix GAA urge locals to have their say on club's future

Abbeyleix St Lazarians GAA and Camoige club is appealing to local people to have their say in a project produce plan for the club on and off the field.

The club says the strategic review is being carried out to examine where Abbeyleig GAA has come from and what future direction to take until 2021.

In order to do this successfully, the club says it is appealing for input from all of its stakeholders.

The organisers pledged that everyone’s thoughts, opinions and ideas will be listened too.

"Come have your say and help your local club build for the future both on and off the pitch," say the club.

Parents, guardians, members, players (past & present), club mentors & coaches, community and businesses are all welcome to attend.

Everyone with an interest in the club is invited to attend a two-hour workshop on Saturday, January 26 at 7pm sharp in The Manor Hotel.