Community 'vital' to Spink GAA club in Laois

A Laois GAA club has urged the community to get involved a project to draw up a three-year plan that will plot future development.

Spink GAA club has begun the process of drawing up a development plan that will run from 2019 to 2021.

As part of drawing up the plan, the club is seeking the views from local people.

"Suggestions from all the community are vital and most welcome," say the club.

The former GAA president and Laois GAA officer Liam O'Neill has agreed to contribute to the process which includes a club planning workshop.

"We would really appreciate the attendance of everyone available on the day to attend," said the organisers.

The workshop is set to take two hours at most and light refreshments will be served. It will take place in Knock Community Hall, Spink on Sunday, February 10 at 3pm.