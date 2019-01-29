GAA Digest - all the latest news from around the clubs of Laois

BALLINAKILL

Club Lotto

There was no winner of Thursday nights €8,400 jackpot. The numbers were 6, 14, 18, 34, and we had one local €20 winner, Rachel and James, c/o seller Mike Dunphy. Next week's jackpot is €8600. Thanks again to everyone involved.

AGM Postponed

Ballinakill GAA Club's proposed AGM for Saturday 26th January has been postponed. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. Details of rescheduled date/time/venue to follow).

Operation Transformation

Reminder - The movement continues in Thursday at 7:30pm. Parents, for safety reasons, please ensure that all children remain supervised at all times.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

County Board Draw

It’s that time of year for the Clubs No 1 fundraiser. There are great plans afoot for major redevelopment of the Club grounds and facilities. So the participation of the members and wider community in the County Club draw has never been more needed. Tickets can be purchased from any committee or team member.

Tickets cost €130 which enters you into four monthly draws starting in March. Each month €10,000 can be won as well as numerous other cash prizes. Installments of €32.50 DD for four months or a SO of €11 for 12 months will also secure an entry and full membership of our Club. With the continuing growth and success of our Juvenile Club the funds raised from ticket purchases will provide much needed equipment and facilities required to aid their future development. Please support.

BORRIS-IN-OSSORY

Lotto

Draw on January 22. Jackpot €3,000. Numbers drawn 6, 8, 9, 12. No Winner. Ten winners of €20 - Edward Purcell c/o Edmund Sheeran; Lucy Keenan c/o Finty; Mary McCane c/o Inver; Sr Regina c/o Josie Keenan; Edmund Sheeran c/o Self; Gary Moore c/o Pat Moore; Lily Sheeran c/o Canice; Michelle Foyle c/o Self; Michael Bergin, Ballymeelish c/o Post Office; Edmund Sheeran c/o Self. Next week's jackpot €3,200.

CASTLETOWN

Awards & Social Night

Last Saturday night we held our Awards and Social night in The Castletown Village Inn. Thank you to all who joined us on a very enjoyable evening was great to see such a turn out for our first event of 2019. Thank you to Sharyn, Garry & Staff for their hospitality and final thanks to our committee for all their hard work.

Registration

Club registration for all players from U-7 to Senior will take place on Saturday 2nd February from 7-9 pm in the ICA hall and again on Sunday 3rd February at 10.15-11.45am in the ICA hall. Please note due to GDPR rules all players new and existing must complete the new membership application forms. As per club rules nobody can start training/playing without these forms completed.

County Board Tickets

If anyone would like to purchase a €130 county board ticket please contact a committee member. As you are aware this is one of the clubs major fundraisers so we are hoping to sell as many as possible. We sincerely thank everyone who supported us last year in this draw and your continued support is appreciated.

Raffle for Juvenile Sponsor

The Juvenile Committee are holding a raffle to be the sponsor of a set of our new juvenile jerseys. Tickets are only €50 and the draw will take place on the 28th February. If anyone would like to purchase a ticket please contact 086-0797611 or a committee member. There is limited number of tickets available so don’t delay.

Lotto

Don’t forget to purchase you parish lotto tickets. Draw takes place every Monday night.

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA

AGM

The annual general meeting for Clough-Ballacolla GAA Club took place on Saturday 19th of January in St Patrick’s Hall, Ballacolla. There was a good attendance from both players and members. The outgoing committee summarized what was another good year for the club. The committee for 2019 was elected as follows: Chairperson - Liam Dunne; Assistant Chairperson - Damien Bergin; Secretary - Pauric Kavanagh; Assistant Secretary & PRO - Niamh Delaney; Treasurer - Ray Cummins; Assistant Treasurer - Brian Costigan. The committee and club are looking forward to a very successful 2019.

COLT

Lotto

Numbers drawn: 3, 9, 26. No winner. Four x €20: Laura Sinnott, Ger Grant, Joanne Mulhall and Michael Dunne. Next week’s jackpot: €900.

CRETTYARD

Membership

Crettyard GAA membership is now open, contact Jason Kearney or Martin Patterson for details. New members are welcome.

Lotto

Last week's winners in the Crettyard footballers Lotto were Michelle Fitzsimons, Newtown Cross; Mildred Neale, Kilgorey; Mary Delaney, Dromagh and Shane Purcell, c/o John Purcell. The winning numbers were 11, 16, 18, 25.

Tournament for Pieta House

Crettyard GAA are hosting a 7-a-side tournament in memory of Dominic Buggy on this Friday 1st February. This fun night is open to players from U-16 to legends of the game. Registration is at 6.30pm with the first ball being thrown in at 7pm. All donations on the night will go to Pieta House.

ERRILL

Lotto

There was no winning jackpot ticket last Monday night. Numbers drawn were 5, 6, 19, 24. There were two Match 3 tickets winning €50 each - Alex Stenson, Rathdowney and Pauline O'Toole, c/o Brian Dunne. Next week's jackpot will be €3,650. Tickets for the draw are available in Errill Post Office, Dowling's Bar, Ray's Bar and from local promoters.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Patrick Purcell, Clonmeen on being selected as Laois Senior Hurling captain for the coming season. We wish him the best of luck.

KYLE

Table Quiz

Kyle GAA in conjunction with our local Gaelscoil, Gaelscoil an tSlí Dala are running a table quiz on Friday 8th February in Kelly’s Bar, Borris In Ossory at 9pm. All support would be gratefully appreciated. This promises to be a fun night with loads of spot prizes and other goodies. Please make a note of the date – 8/2/19 at 9pm.

Sale of Work

We will be holding our annual sale of work on Sunday 17th February at 2pm in the GAA grounds in Ballaghmore. There will be loads of items for sale on the day including turf, timber and other items. Any donations for this sale of work would be most appreciated. Please spread the word on this.

Laois GAA Co Board Tickets

These €130 tickets are currently on sale and are a vital part of our fundraising endeavours for 2019. A percentage of all tickets sold stays within the club once we have passed our quota so we are appealing to all our members to support us in this draw. Tickets are available from any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan.

Kyle Dinner Dance

Kyle will hold a Dinner Dance in the Racket Hall Roscrea on Friday, February 22. Presentation of Junior B medals for 2018 will take place on the night. Tickets are available now and can be obtained from Michael Quinlan or any committee member.

Membership

Membership is currently due for 2019. Social members are very welcome. Membership can be paid to any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan. It is imperative that all memberships are paid up front as insurance costs has escalated tremendously in the last year.

Senior Scór

Laois Senior Scór takes place on the 22nd of February in Mountmellick. We are looking for musicians, singers, novelty act or anyone that can do a recitation. Senior Scór is for any club member over 17 on January 1st. Anyone interested in performing in this, please contact John Paul on 086-222388 as soon as possible. Deadline for applications is 15th of February.

LAOIS SCÓR

Senior Scór

Laois Senior Scór will take place on Friday the 22nd of February in Mountmellick. This competition is open to all GAA members over 17 years (over 17 on 01/01/19) or older who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument or be part of a novelty group.

So why not get your club involved? For your information, Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships where the following events take place: Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing); Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing); Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music); Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling); Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group); Leiriú (Novelty Act); Rince Seit (Set Dancing); Tráth na gCeisteanna (Table Quiz).

The winning team in each event (bar Table Quiz) will go on to compete in the semifinals for Leinster in Carlow on March 2nd at 4pm, whilst the Leinster Final will take place on March 10th in Wexford.

The winning table quiz team will automatically go straight through to the All-Ireland. To win an All-Ireland title is seen as a great achievement and honor for any club.

To facilitate everybody, entries for this competition must be notified to Tomás in the county board administrator.laois@gaa.ie on or before 15.02.2019. No exceptions on this as we will need to know in advance the number of clubs participating.

So, don’t forget the dates, deadline for applications 15/02/2019, Senior Scór 22/02/2019.

Scór na bPaistí

Laois Scór na bPaistí will take place in Mountmellick on Sunday 7th April at 2pm. This promises to be a very entertaining afternoon with several clubs all ready expressing an interest in same.

Events are the same as Senior Scór above. However, to facilitate everyone, ballad groups just need to sing one song on the evening. More details to follow over the next couple of weeks, if you would like clarification on anything please email nevinjohnp@eircom.net after 6pm any evening.

Well Done Kilcavan!

A sincere well done to the Instrumental group from Kilcavan who recently competed in the Leinster final of Scór na nÓg in Wexford.

The group played brilliantly on the day and were unfortunate to lose out by just one point to the eventual winners from Offaly. However, even to reach a Leinster Final is a massive achievement so congratulations to all involved.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Minister Flanagan visits Ratheniska

It was with great pleasure that we welcomed Minister Charlie Flanagan to Ratheniska on Saturday morning for a meet and greet with some of our committee, long standing members and also some of the local school community.

Minister Flanagan was on hand to discuss our recent allocation from the Sports Capital Program and was delighted to announce that the generous allocation of €78,200 would have a positive and long lasting contribution to both the GAA club and the local community as a whole.

Minister Flanagan spoke of the value of small rural communities and how the vision of our club has helped to enhance the view that rural Ireland remains a vibrant and positive aspect of Irish life. Chairman John Kelly thanked the Minister for his assistance and support during the grant application process and also showed appreciation for the hard working committee and club members who strive to continually improve the already fantastic facilities available to us. The granting of these funds will see the fruition of the 5 year development plan that was envisioned by the club development committee.

Minister Flanagan also had special praise for Pauline Dunne; principal of Ratheniska National School, and the entire school community for how they have helped engrain the community spirit and continually supported the GAA club. As part of the visit, Charlie also took some time to view the work done by both the school and the GAA club recently in relation to the Ratheniska Town & Village Scheme Safety Improvement Project. These works have helped improve the safety of both the children and parents attending the school and to all visitors to our club grounds.

Juveniles

Sunday evening saw the U-14 and U-15 players from Park/Ratheniska-Spink gather in the Hall in Ratheniska for the presentation of medals from an enjoyable and successful 2018 season.

We were delighted to have Laois star and vice-captain for 2019 Gareth Dillon on hand to present the medals. A big thank-you to the team management of Bob Nolan, Brendan Kehoe, and Kevin Fingleton and all the parents for their support.

Our U-14s won the Autumn B competition and Gareth Dillon presented the Shield to captain Ryan Quinlan while our U-15s won the B Shield final with Gareth presenting the Shield to captain Cillian O'Shaughnessy.

Gareth complimented the players and management on their achievement and encouraged the players to work hard to become the best that they can be. He also thanked the parents and volunteers at both clubs for their support and wished everyone well for 2019.

All present enjoyed refreshments and the thoughts now turn to the start of the new season.

Sunday morning also saw our Park Ratheniska/Timahoe U-9 group return for training. Hurling/football training continues every Sunday morning from 11:30, all welcome.

Sports Capital Programme

The Park-Ratheniska GAA Club was delighted to receive news this week that we have been allocated €78,200 from the Sports Capital Programme to aid our Clubhouse Redevelopment plans. The funding will be a huge boost as we continue to improve our facilities to best provide for our club, and local community as a whole.

We pay special thanks to Minister Charlie Flanagan for his continued support and assistance. Thanks also to our dedicated group of volunteers who work so hard day in day for our Club, both current and former.

We have and continue to be well served by our current facilities, and we hope this new development, when completed, will stand to the club in the years to come. Thanks also to those who secured this funding, especially Brian Ramsbottom, John Kelly & the entire extended development fund committee.

Laois County Board draw

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2019 Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw. The Annual Fund Raising initiative run by the Laois County Board, it is one of our Clubs primary revenue sources with Park-Ratheniska taking home close to 3/4's of the purchase price. However only tickets bought from the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club benefit the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club, so please make sure to buy your tickets from a GAA Club member.

With the news of the newly acquired grant funding as part of the Sports Capital Grant programme there is an even bigger emphasis on this fundraiser this year as we strive to begin the development works as soon as possible.

These tickets remain our single most important fund-raiser for the club and members are urged to support this in every way possible, be it buying a full ticket, or perhaps sharing a ticket with some friends or family members.

Tickets are €130 each and can be sourced from any GAA Club member. And if you feel you can't purchase a full ticket, then half and quarter shares are also available, so please, do what you can!

SARSFIELDS

Presentation Night

Sarsfields annual presentation dinner was held in the Golf Club Garryhinch on Saturday last at which the Laois U-14 'A' champions and the senior champions were presented with their medals. The seniors also received their Laois Division 1 League and Leinster runners-up medals. Presentations were also made to senior mentors Gerry O’Flaherty, Ciara O’Loughlin, Mick Burke and Pat Dalton.

Registration

The club's first registration evening will be held in the GAA clubhouse in Acragar on Wednesday, February 6th. On the same night medals will be presented to the Sarsfields U-12 panel, winners of the Laois U-12 'A' league title.

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

GAA Lotto

Mountrath lotto draw results for January 21. Numbers drawn: 19, 22, 23, 25. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Breda Holmes, Caroline Tobin, Caroline & Marie, Patrick Behan, Helen Ryan, Pamela Killeen, Sean Lowry and Ollie Nolan. House prize: Johnny Purcell. Promoters prize: Betty Phelan and Kellys. Next weeks jackpot €8,400. Venue 'Toms'.

€130 Tickets

We now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member. Tickets can be paid for in full or €32.50 per month. This is our clubs main fundraiser and support is much appreciated.

STRADBALLY

The Late John Donohue

The death occurred on Thursday, January 24 of John Donohue, Main Street, Stradbally. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the General Hospital, Portlaoise. Husband of Vera and sadly missed by his sons Donal, Diarmuid and John, daughters Maria and Eva, daughters in law Sinead and Patricia, son in law Paul and partners James and Michelle, grandfather to Conor, Aine, David, Emer, Orla and Noah, brothers Owen, Dan and Tom, sisters in law Ann, Maureen and Kay, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. His remains were reposing at his residence until removal on Saturday for 12 noon requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally following which interment took place in Oakvale Cemetery.

Club Lotto

Lotto Result. 6, 14, 18, 34. No jackpot winner. €20 winner Eileen Delaney. Jackpot next week €8,600.

Kids Club AGM

Annual kids club AGM next Wednesday 30th January 8pm in our Clubhouse. All parents welcome to attend. Anyone interested in getting involved as a coach or otherwise please attend. If interested in coaching there will be courses run by County board in March so don't be shy. Thanks.

€130 County Board Draw

We now have our tickets on sale from any committee member or usual sellers.this is our clubs biggest fundraiser for the year. First draw takes place on Friday 1st of March. You can pay €32.50 per month if you wish. Huge thanks to all who purchased tickets on previous years.

Operation Transformation walk

The OT walk takes place on Thursday night's at 7pm with all lights turned on all adults & kids welcome to attend.

THE HEATH

County Board Draw

The club is now in the process of selling the tickets for the Laois GAA All Clubs County Board Draw. Tickets are priced at €130, with a significant portion going back to the club. It is one of the club's major fundraisers every year, and all support is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to purchase a ticket on your own, two or more people can club together to buy one, and there is also the option to pay for one over four months by direct debit. There are four draws later in the year, with a top prize of €10,000 in each draw, and a total of over €30,000 in prize money on offer each month. Extra prizes have been added this year, so there are even more chances to win. Contact any committee member to register your interest in purchasing a ticket.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €3,900. Numbers drawn 6, 8, 9, 25. No winner. Five €20 winners - Ben and Jack Mitchell; The Walls Comms; Pat Murphy, Brittas; Mick McDonald. Next week's jackpot €4,000.

TIMAHOE

7-a-side Tournament

An inter-club 7-a-side tournament continued last Saturday evening in Pairc Mochua. This tournament is to bring all those interested in playing for Timahoe together for a pre season gathering, a nice crowd assembled to watch the games. Please support this tournament each Saturday evening from 7pm.

County Board Tickets

All county board tickets are currently on sale and if you can purchase one in full or partially it would be of great benefit to the club.

Congratulations

Congrats to Damien O'Connor upon been selected as vice-captain for the Laois senior footballers.