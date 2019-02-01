Eddie Brennan names Laois senior hurling team to face Waterford this Sunday

Eddie Brennan has named the Laois team to face Waterford in Round 2 of NHL Division 1B this Sunday in O'Moore Park.

There is one change from the side which lost out to Galway in the opening game, as Sean Downey comes in at wing-back for Padraig Delaney. Other than that, it's a case of as you were for Laois, with Matthew Whelan and Ryan Mullaney forming the spine of the defence.

PJ Scully and Conor Phelan continue their partnership in midfield, while Mark Kavanagh will be flanked by Eanna Lyons and Paddy Purcell on the half forward line.

Two goal star in Galway, John Lennon, is in one corner, with Picky Maher in the other corner and Aaron Dunphy leading the line.

The Laois team in full is as follows.

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix)

2. Joe Phelan (Camross)

3. Matthew Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton)

4. Donncha Hartnett (Mountmellick)

5. Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill)

6. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)

7. Sean Downey (Ballinakill)

8. Conor Phelan (Castletown)

9. PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton)

10. Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin)

11. Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill)

12. Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill, capt)

13. John Lennon (Rosenallis)

14. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton)

15. Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla)