GAA Digest - All the latest news from around the clubs of Laois

BALLYROAN ABBEY

County Board Draw

A reminder for the Clubs No 1 fundraiser. There are great plans afoot for major redevelopment of the Club grounds and facilities. So the participation of the members and wider community in the County Club draw has never been more needed. Tickets can be purchased from any committee or team member.

Tickets cost €130 which enters you into 4 monthly draws starting in March. Each month €10,000 can be won as well as numerous other cash prizes. Installments of €32.50 DD for four months or a SO of €11 for 12 months will also secure an entry and full membership of our Club. With the continuing growth and success of our Juvenile Club the funds raised from ticket purchases will provide much needed equipment and facilities required to aid their future development. Please support.

BORRIS-IN-OSSORY

Lotto

Draw on January 29. Jackpot €3,200. Numbers drawn were 3, 15, 18, 20. No Winner. Ten winners of €20 - Billy Bergin c/o Finty; Tommy & Noreen Whelan c/o Michelle Foyle; David Moynan c/o Michelle Foyle; Mary Gilmartin c/o Pat Moore; Bomber c/o Self; Esther Durack c/o Denise Origan; John Power, Green Roads c/o Local Lotto; Eric Abraham c/o Finty; Conor & Dylan Moore c/o Pat Moore; Colm Delaney c/o Canice. Next week’s jackpot €3,400.

BORRIS-KILCOTTON

Clubs & County Board Draw

Tickets are now on sale for the Laois GAA All County & Clubs Members Draw. This is the clubs main revenue source with Borris Kilcotton benefiting from 75% of the purchase price. Only tickets bought from the Borris Kilcotton club benefit Borris Kilcotton, so please buy your ticket from a club member. Tickets can be purchased at a cost €130 or you can pay monthly for 4 months at a cost of €32.50. First draw is Friday 1st March. Your continued support greatly appreciated.

Juvenile Registration Night

Join the Club Join the Fun! Our Juvenile Registration night takes place tonight, Tuesday February 5th, 7pm - 9pm in Knockaroo club rooms. Sign your child up for the year ahead! €20 per Child, €50 per Family (3 or more). New players always welcome.

CAMROSS

Auction

The Auction had to be postponed last Sunday due to a clash of interests outside the clubs control but has been re-arranged for Sunday week, February 17th, commencing at midday.

Well Done

Congratulations extended to Mountrath Community School on their victory over Naas on Friday last and now face Tullamore in the South Leinster final possibly this weekend but Tullamore are also through to Leinster football final where they will play Portlaoise. Mountrath footballers lost out to Bagnelstown on Thursday last in the football decider played in dreadful weather conditions.

History Made

History was made across the Border on last Saturday week in Pairch Eisler Newry, nothing to do with Brexit, but Camross hurler cum footballer Rob Tyrell came on to play with Laois senior footballers as they fought back to overcome the Mourne men by six points and claim an important victory in the opening round.

Rob had been part of the panel in the O’Byrne cup and got game time in the final game against Wicklow in Bray and last Saturday he was on the panel facing Louth in Croke Park. He maybe only nineteen but he is certainly getting to see and play at venues no other Camross man has before him. The club wish him every success and hopefully he will be back in Croke Park later in the year.

Dinner Dance

Camross GAA club's Dinner Dance and Presentation Night will be held Saturday 9th February in the Racket Hall Hotel Roscrea. Music by Catch 22, Do afterwards. Drinks reception from 7pm. Tickets available from the club. More information on Club Text bad Social Media page.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Joseph Phelan on being selected as the Laois Senior Hurling Vice-Captain for this coming season.

Well Done

Well done to Camross camogie club who held a wonderful 6km Fun Run Sunday last. Thanks to all our lads and members that took part. Great credit goes to the ladies on hosting a very well run event.

CASTLETOWN

County Board Tickets

If anyone would like to purchase a €130 county board ticket please contact a committee member. As you are aware this is one of the clubs major fundraisers so we are hoping to sell as many as possible. We sincerely thank everyone who supported us last year in this draw and your continued support is appreciated.

Raffle for Juvenile Sponsor

The Juvenile Committee are holding a raffle to be the sponsor of a set of our new juvenile jerseys. Tickets are only €50 and the draw will take place on the 28th February. If anyone would like to purchase a ticket please contact 086-0797611 or a committee member. There is limited number of tickets available so don’t delay.

Lotto

Don’t forget to purchase you parish lotto tickets. Draw takes place every Monday night.

CLONASLEE ST MANMAN'S

Lotto

Jackpot not won. Winning no: 4, 15, 20, 23. €40 winners: Sally & Jamie Doolan, Assumpta Bohan Xray MHRP, Cian Conroy. Promoter’s prize: Monika’s. Next week’s Jackpot: €1,600.

COLT

Lotto

Numbers drawn: 4, 19, 26. No winner. . 4 x €20: Anne Kennedy, Stephen Sinnott, Barry McGill and Aishling Hegarty. Next week’s jackpot: €1,100.

CRETTYARD

Membership

Crettyard GAA membership is now open, contact Jason Kearney or Martin Patterson for details. New members are welcome.

Lotto

Last week's winners in the Crettyard footballers Lotto were Paddy Brennan, Clonbrock; Paddy Buggy, Dromagh; Dylan Kearney, Doonane and Jack Doyle, Turra. The winning numbers were 5, 15, 23, 26.

ERRILL

Lotto

There was no winning jackpot ticket last Monday night. Numbers drawn were 2, 5, 17 and 22. There were two Match 3 tickets winning €50 each - Eileen Ryan, Rathdowney and Paddy O'Dea, Clonmeen. Next week's jackpot will be €3800. Tickets for the draw are available in Errill Post Office, Dowling's Bar, Ray's Bar and from local promoters.

KYLE

Table Quiz

Kyle GAA in conjunction with our local Gaelscoil, Gaelscoil an tSlí Dala are running a table quiz this coming Friday 8th February in Kelly’s Bar, Borris In Ossory at 9pm. All support would be gratefully appreciated. This promises to be a fun night with loads of spot prizes and other goodies. Please make a note of the date; this Friday 08.02.19 @ 9pm.

Sale of Work

We will be holding our annual sale of work on Sunday 17th February at 2pm in the GAA grounds in Ballaghmore. There will be loads of items for sale on the day including turf, timber and other items. Any donations for this sale of work would be most appreciated. Please spread the word on this.

County Board Tickets

These €130 tickets are currently on sale and are a vital part of our fundraising endeavours for 2019. A percentage of all tickets sold stays within the club once we have passed our quota so we are appealing to all our members to support us in this draw. Tickets are available from any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan.

Kyle Dinner Dance

Kyle will hold a Dinner Dance in the Racket Hall Roscrea on Friday 22.02.2019. Presentation of Junior B medals for 2018 will take place on the night. Tickets are available now and can be obtained from Michael Quinlan or any committee member.

Membership

Membership is currently due for 2019. Social members are very welcome. Membership can be paid to any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan. It is imperative that all memberships are paid up front as insurance costs has escalated tremendously in the last year.

Senior Scór

Laois Senior Scór takes place on the 22nd of February in Mountmellick. We are looking for musicians, singers, novelty act or anyone that can do a recitation. Senior Scór is for any club member over 17 on 01.01.19. Anyone interested in performing in this, please contact John Paul on 086 222388 as soon as possible. Deadline for applications is 15th of February.

LAOIS SCÓR

Senior Scór

Laois Senior Scór will take place on Friday the 22nd of February in Mountmellick. This competition is open to all GAA members over 17 years (over 17 on 01.01.19) or older who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument or be part of a novelty group. So why not get your club involved? For your information, Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships where the following events take place: Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing); Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing); Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music); Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling); Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group); Leiriú (Novelty Act); Rince Seit (Set Dancing); Tráth na gCeisteanna (Table Quiz).

The winning team in each event (bar Table Quiz) will go on to compete in the semifinals for Leinster in Carlow on March 2nd at 4pm, whilst the Leinster Final will take place on March 10th in Wexford. The winning table quiz team will automatically go straight through to the All-Ireland. To win an All-Ireland title is seen as a great achievement and honor for any club.

To facilitate everybody, entries for this competition must be notified to Tomás in the county board administrator.laois@gaa.ie on or before Friday week 15.02.2019. No exceptions on this as we will need to know in advance the number of clubs participating. So, don’t forget the dates, deadline for applications 15.02.2019, Senior Scór 22.02.2019.

Scór na bPaistí

Laois Scór na bPaistí will take place in Mountmellick on Sunday 7th April at 2pm. This promises to be a very entertaining afternoon with several clubs all ready expressing an interest in same. Events are the same as Senior Scór above. However, to facilitate everyone, ballad groups just need to sing one song on the evening. More details to follow over the next couple of weeks, if you would like clarification on anything please email nevinjohnp@eircom.net after 6 any evening.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Laois County Board draw

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2019 Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw. The Annual Fund Raising initiative run by the Laois County Board, it is one of our Clubs primary revenue sources with Park-Ratheniska taking home close to 3/4's of the purchase price. However only tickets bought from the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club benefit the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club, so please make sure to buy your tickets from a GAA Club member.

With the news of the newly acquired grant funding as part of the Sports Capital Grant programme there is an even bigger emphasis on this fundraiser this year as we strive to begin the development works as soon as possible.

These tickets remain our single most important fund-raiser for the club and members are urged to support this in every way possible, be it buying a full ticket, or perhaps sharing a ticket with some friends or family members.

Tickets are €130 each and can be sourced from any GAA Club member. And if you feel you can't purchase a full ticket, then half and quarter shares are also available, so please, do what you can!

SARSFIELDS

Registration

The club's first registration evening will be held in the GAA clubhouse in Acragar on Wednesday, February 6th. On the same night medals will be presented to the Sarsfields U-12 panel, winners of the Laois U-12 'A' league title.

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

GAA Lotto

Mountrath lotto draw results for January 28th. Numbers drawn: 14. 19. 26. 28. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Josh Holmes, Eddie Phelan, Peter Middleton, Kevin Grehan, Kieran Begin, Mick O'Brien, Martin Phelan and Aishling Middleton. House prize: Helen & Heather. Promoters prize: Eddie Phelan and Denise Carroll. Next weeks jackpot €8,600. Venue 'Sox's Bar'.

County Board Draw

We now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member. Tickets can be paid for in full or €32.50 per month. This is our clubs main fundraiser and support is much appreciated.

STRADBALLY

Club Lotto

Lotto Result. 2, 10, 23, 26. No jackpot winner or €20 winners. Jackpot next week €8,800

€130 County Board Draw

Just a reminder to you all about our €130 tickets. This is our clubs biggest fundraiser for the year & we really appreciate each & every person who purchased tickets each year. If you would like to buy one please contact any member of our committee. You can pay €32.50 per month also. Thanks to those who have already purchased one this year. First draw take a places Friday 1st of March

Opertation Transformation Walk

Thursday nights at 7pm our pitch will be light up for the OT walk. All adults & children welcome.

THE HEATH

County Board Draw

The club is now in the process of selling the tickets for the Laois GAA All Clubs County Board Draw. Tickets are priced at €130, with a significant portion going back to the club. It is one of the club's major fundraisers every year, and all support is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to purchase a ticket on your own, two or more people can club together to buy one, and there is also the option to pay for one over four months by direct debit. There are four draws later in the year, with a top prize of €10,000 in each draw, and a total of over €30,000 in prize money on offer each month. Extra prizes have been added this year, so there are even more chances to win. Contact any committee member to register your interest in purchasing a ticket.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €4,000. Numbers drawn 1, 8, 14, 22. No winner. Five €20 winners - Dermot O'Mara, Damien Costello, Shiela Dowling, Alicia Ollie Conlon, Marie Conlon. Next week's jackpot €4,100. Tickets available online at http://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/ The_Rock_Gaa_club

TIMAHOE

County Board Tickets

All county board tickets are currently on sale and if you can purchase one in full or partially it would be of great benefit to the club.

TRUMERA

Social Night

Trumera GAA are holding a social night for all family and friends to attend on Saturday 16th February in Eamon Á Chnoic at 9.30pm.

Lotto

Last week's lotto was not won, numbers drawn were 2, 10, 23, 26. Next week's lotto is €8,800, tickets can be purchased from anyone in the club.

County Board Draw

The €130 tickets are now on sale, this is our main fundraiser for the year so your support would be greatly appreciated. You can pay in three ways €130 Lump Sum, €32.50 over the four months or Direct Debit into the clubs account. If you would like to buy a ticket please contact any member of the club or contact myself Grainne Kirwan on 087-9148350. Your support is greatly appreciated with great prizes to be won.

Membership

Membership is now due also, please contact the club committee to organise payment.