Gibson hopes to see improvement as young Laois side lose league opener to Armagh

There is a new wave of players coming through in Laois ladies football at the minute, as a lot of the old guard will not be back this season for inter-county football.

New manager David Gibson will look to bring on this youthful team, but they were dealt a difficult opener against a strong Armagh team.

Nevertheless, Gibson was happy with attitude his team showed right through. “The score-line probably doesn’t do the girls justice in a way. They scored five goals and four of them were from our mistakes. It’s hard to recover from that.

“I was delighted with how the girls didn’t stop until the very end. My first eight players on the team sheet are from eight different clubs, where else would you get that?

“The girls are just getting to know each other and we’ve a system that we want to stick with. The girls are new to it and we’re new teaching it to them. If you’ve only played a few challenge matches, it’s fairly hard when you come up against a well-oiled machine like Armagh. We’ll learn more today than we ever will from a win.”

Armagh outperformed Laois in most areas, but Gibson pointed out some positive performers from his side. “The likes of Aimee Kelly came on in the second half, and she really laid down a marker to start the next game.

“You can be fit and fast, but you have to have it between the ears, and Aimee has it in abundance. She’s really savvy on the pitch. So I was delighted with the likes of her, and the usual suspects, Erone, Emma and Alanna did everything they could.

“I can’t really pinpoint any player that had a nightmare or anything like that. The sad fact is we made such a comeback in the beginning of the second half, and then we got a player sin-binned.

“When it was fifteen against fifteen, we were doing alright. When we went down it fourteen players, they (Armagh) really maximized that. The con out of today is the score-line, but the pro would be that the girls did really put it in.

“There’s a good few girls disappointed that they didn’t start or come on, but I wasn’t going to bring on players for the sake of bringing them on.”