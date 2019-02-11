Arles-Killeen run riot against Timahoe in Kelly Cup opener

The 2019 club football season got underway Sunday morning, as senior side Arles-Killeen had far too much for Intermediate outfit Timahoe in the first round of this year’s Kelly Cup.

Arles-Killeen 4-13

Timahoe 0-6

Conor Keightley opened the scoring for the visitors straight from the kick-off, before the Donie Brennan doubled their advantage with a sweet outside of the boot effort. They then struck for the first of their four goals, as Keithtley made his way into the box, and despite his first shot being saved by Eoin Culliton, he made no mistake with the rebound.

Mick Ramsbottom got Timahoe on the scoreboard after, but Keightley added another on to his tally. Colum Dunne curled over a nice point for Timahoe’s second, but Arles-Killeen raised a second green flag through wing forward Sean O’Shea after good build-up play.

Colum Dunne (free) and Graham Devitt points helped Timahoe eat at the deficit, but they still trailed by six. That’s what they would be behind at half-time by as well, as Sean O’Shea and Michael Kennedy swapped points before the whistle went.

Timahoe’s Mick Ramsbottom nearly managed to get a goal back after the break, but the shot was at a comfortable height for Arles-Killeen keeper Mick Leigh. Playing against the wind for the second half, Timahoe struggled to get the ball into the full forward line, and only managed two scores in thirty minutes.

Sean O’Shea opened the scoring for Arles-Killeen in the second half, before Donie Brennan ran through and delicately placed a low finish past Eoin Culliton for their third goal.

Jason Enright slotted over two frees to his name, and Donie Brennan floated over another lovely outside of the boot point. Mark O’Connell scored Timahoe’s sixth and last point through a placed ball, as Arles-Killeen added further salt to their wounds.

Before Arles-Killeen struck 1-4 without reply, Timahoe’s Michael Kennedy missed a gilt-edged goal chance, pulling his shot wide.

Arles-Killeen’s forwards were clicking nicely together, as there were five different scorers in the last ten minutes. Enright, O’Shea, Brennan, Thomas McWey and David Warren all raised a white flag each, before the only man wearing leggins, David Warren, grabbed their fourth and last goal to round off a solid day at the office for Arles-Killeen.

ARLES-KILLEEN

Scorers: Donie Brennan and Sean O’Shea 1-3 each, Conor Keightley 1-2, David Warren 1-1, Jason Enright 0-3 (0-2 frees), Thomas McWey 0-1.

Team: Mick Leigh; Aidan O’Rourke, Joe Mulhare, Keith Hosey; Gerry McWey, Shane Julian, Enda McDonald; Niall O’Rourke, Dermot Julian; Sean O’Shea, Jason Enright, Donie Brennan; Thomas McWey, Conor Keightley, David Warren. Sub: Enda O’Rourke for S Julian (37 mins)

TIMAHOE

Scorers: Colum Dunne 0-2 (0-1 free), Mick Ramsbottom, Graham Devitt, Mark O’Connell (free) and Michael Kennedy 0-1 each.

Team: Eoin Culliton; Richard Oxley, John Lowry, Jimmy Whelehan; Joe Foyle, Geoff Kingman, James O’Connor; Pa Foyle, Colum Dunne; Michael Kennedy, Ruairi O’Connor, Graham Devitt; Mick Ramsbottom, Sean Dundon, Mark O’Connell. Subs: Conor Whelehan for Lowry (40 mins), Darragh Ramsbottom for P Foyle (40 mins)

Referee: Joe Brennan (Crettyard)