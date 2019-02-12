GAA Digest - all the latest news from around the clubs of Laois

To have you club's notes featured in the GAA Digest, e-mail rory@leinsterexpress.ie for more details.

---

BALLINAKILL

Lotto

Thursday night's Lotto numbers were 4 ,25 ,29 and 30. There was no jackpot winner. We had two €20 winners - Nonie Wallace & Noel Shiel. Next week's jackpot is €9,000. On behalf of all team members we thank you for your continued support.

BALLYFIN

Table Quiz

Ballyfin GAA will be hosting a table quiz on the 2nd of March in the Deadmans Inn. Sure to be a fun occasion, the event starts at 9pm. Tables are €40, All support greatly appreciated.

County Board Draw

Tickets are now on sale for the Laois GAA Monster Draw. Have your chance to win part of the €126,000 overall prize fund and support Ballyfin GAA.

Tickets can be purchased at a cost of €130 or you can pay by monthly installments over 4 months, each of €32.50. Ballyfin GAA only benefit from the draw if you buy your ticket from our club. If you would like to purchase a ticket please contact 087-6939909.

Registration

If anyone would like to register for any of our various teams please contact 087-6939909 or 086-8386733.

Dinner in Ballyfin Demesne draw

A Big thank you to McConvilles Supervalue in Mountmellick for allowing us to sell tickets for this draw last Saturday.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

County Board Draw

A reminder for the Clubs No 1 fundraiser. There are great plans afoot for major redevelopment of the Club grounds and facilities. So the participation of the members and wider community in the County Club draw has never been more needed. Tickets can be purchased from any committee or team member.

Tickets cost €130 which enters you into 4 monthly draws starting in March. Each month €10,000 can be won as well as numerous other cash prizes. Installments of €32.50 DD for four months or a SO of €11 for 12 months will also secure an entry and full membership of our Club. With the continuing growth and success of our juvenile club the funds raised from ticket purchases will provide much needed equipment and facilities required to aid their future development. Please support.

BORRIS-IN-OSSORY

Lotto

Draw on February 5. Jackpot €3,400. Numbers 4, 9, 18, 29. No winner. Ten winners of €20 - Karen Power c/o Kelly’s Bar; Owen Drennan c/o John Kealy; Adrian and Marie Moore c/o Kitty Moore; Emma Byrne c/o Denise Origan; Louis McKelvey c/o Kitty Moore; Lily Gilmartin c/o Pat Moore; Chloe and Ben Doran c/o Alma; Rose Behan c/o Ronan Kelly; Adrian Moore c/o Kitty Moore; Bill Meade c/o Kelly’s Bar. Next Week’s Jackpot €3,600.

CASTLETOWN

Club Colours Night

Laois GAA are running a competition next Saturday evening to win a coaching session with Laois Senior Hurlers. Best represented club at the Laois v Offaly match next Saturday night in O’Moore Park will win! So please come and support the lads and our own Ryan, Conor and Evan and wear lots of blue and white and represent your club and county.

Raffle for Juvenile Sponsor

The Juvenile Committee are holding a raffle to be the sponsor of a set of our new juvenile jerseys. Tickets are only €50 and the draw will take place on the 28TH February. If anyone would like to purchase a ticket please contact 086-0797611 or a committee member. There is limited number of tickets available so don’t delay.

County Board Tickets

If anyone would like to purchase a €130 county board ticket please contact a committee member. As you are aware this is one of the clubs major fundraisers so we are hoping to sell as many as possible. We sincerely thank everyone who supported us last year in this draw and your continued support is appreciated.

Lotto

Don’t forget to purchase you parish lotto tickets. Draw takes place every Monday night.

COLT

Lotto

Numbers drawn: 4, 9, 23. No winner. Four x €20: Jessica & Olivia Hearns, Jodie & Frankie McGill, Barry McGill and Murray grandchildren. Next week’s jackpot: €1,300.

CRETTYARD

Membership

Crettyard GAA membership is now open, contact Jason Kearney or Martin Patterson for details. New members are welcome.

Lotto

Last weeks winners in the Crettyard Footballers Lotto were Sheila Wright, Ballylinan; Bridget O'Neill, 154 Crettyard; Patricia McDonald, Eurospar, Castlecomer and Paddy Buggy, Dromagh. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 14, 26.

ERRILL

Lotto

There was no winning jackpot ticket last Monday night. Numbers drawn were 12, 20, 26 and 27. There were no Match 3 tickets so fie tickets were drawn each winning €20 each - Wattle Keane, Errill, Aoife Corrigan, Rathdowney Vinny Meagher, Clonmeen, Dolores Cummins, Errill and Nellie Bergin, Coolowley. Next week's jackpot will be €4000. Tickets for the draw are available in Errill Post Office, Dowling's Bar, Ray's Bar and from local promoters.

County Board Draw

Tickets are now on sale for the County Laois GAA annual draw with a draw each month for months of March, April, May and June. Tickets €130 each and are available from Ray Kelly (087-6467591) any committee member.

KYLE

Sale of Work

We will be holding our annual sale of work next Sunday 17th February at 2pm in the GAA grounds in Ballaghmore. There will be loads of items for sale on the day including turf, timber and other items. Any donations for this sale of work would be most appreciated. Please spread the word on this.

County Board Draw

These €130 tickets are currently on sale and are a vital part of our fundraising endeavours for 2019. A percentage of all tickets sold stays within the club once we have passed our quota so we are appealing to all our members to support us in this draw. Tickets are available from any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan.

Kyle Dinner Dance

Kyle will hold a Dinner Dance in the Racket Hall Roscrea on Friday 22/02/2019. Presentation of Junior B medals for 2018 will take place on the night. Tickets are available now and can be obtained from Michael Quinlan or any committee member.

Membership

Membership is currently due for 2019. Social members are very welcome. Membership can be paid to any committee member or by contacting our treasurer Michael Quinlan. It is imperative that all memberships are paid up front as insurance costs has escalated tremendously in the last year.

Senior Scór

Laois Senior Scór takes place on the 22nd of February in Mountmellick. We are looking for musicians, singers, novelty act or anyone that can do a recitation. Senior Scór is for any club member over 17 on 01/01/19. Anyone interested in performing in this, please contact John Paul on 086-222388 as soon as possible. Deadline for applications is 15th of February.

LAOIS SCÓR

Senior Scór

Laois Senior Scór will take place on Friday the 22nd of February in Mountmellick. This competition is open to all GAA members over 17 years (over 17 on 01/01/19) or older who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument or be part of a novelty group. So why not get your club involved?

For your information, Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships where the following events take place: Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing), Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing), Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music), Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling), Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group), Leiriú (Novelty Act), Rince Seit (Set Dancing), Tráth na gCeisteanna (Table Quiz).

The winning team in each event (bar Table Quiz) will go on to compete in the semifinals for Leinster in Carlow on March 2nd at 4pm, whilst the Leinster Final will take place on March 10th in Wexford.

The winning table quiz team will automatically go straight through to the All-Ireland. To win an All-Ireland title is seen as a great achievement and honor for any club.

To facilitate everybody, entries for this competition must be notified to Tomás in the county board administrator.laois@gaa.ie on or before Friday week 15/02/2019. No exceptions on this as we will need to know in advance the number of clubs participating. So, don’t forget the dates, deadline for applications 15/02/2019, Senior Scór 22/02/2019.

Scór na bPaistí

Laois Scór na bPaistí will take place in Mountmellick on Sunday 7th April at 2pm. This promises to be a very entertaining afternoon with several clubs all ready expressing an interest in same.

Events are the same as Senior Scór above. However, to facilitate everyone, ballad groups just need to sing one song on the evening. More details to follow over the next couple of weeks, if you would like clarification on anything please email nevinjohnp@eircom.net after 6pm any evening.

Best of Luck

The very best of luck to the Kilcavan table quiz team that take part in the All Ireland Scór final in Castlebar this weekend. We trust that you will enjoy the occasion.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Dan Fingleton, Grange, RIP

It was with great sadness that the club heard of the passing of Dan Fingleton of Grange. Dan is a current Vice president of the Club as well as being remembered as right half back on the first hurling team to win a championship in 1958. Our sympathies at this time are with the extended Fingleton family. May Dan Rest in Peace.

Juveniles

This Friday, Park-Ratheniska- Timahoe GAA club welcome all junior and senior infants to give indoor hurling a try in Timahoe Hall. This is an exciting way to introduce hurling to smaller kids and don't worry, hurls & helmets will be provided for use by any new players. Throw in is at 7pm & new players especially welcome. Training continues on Sunday mornings at 11:30am at the ball wall for juvenile players.

Lotto

Jackpot €6,000 – No winner. Lotto Numbers: 10, 19, 24, 26. Six €30 winners: James Larkin C/O P Morrin; Tina Delaney C/O B Delaney; Liam Finlay C/O Mary Conroy; Niall Fitzpatrick C/O Eddie Dunne; Glenn Adams C/O P Brennan; Liam Brennan C/O P Brennan.

Laois County Board Draw

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2019 Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw. The Annual Fund Raising initiative run by the Laois County Board, it is one of our Clubs primary revenue sources with Park-Ratheniska taking home close to 3/4's of the purchase price. However only tickets bought from the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club benefit the Park-Ratheniska GAA Club, so please make sure to buy your tickets from a GAA Club member.

With the news of the newly acquired grant funding as part of the Sports Capital Grant programme there is an even bigger emphasis on this fundraiser this year as we strive to begin the development works as soon as possible.

These tickets remain our single most important fund-raiser for the club and members are urged to support this in every way possible, be it buying a full ticket, or perhaps sharing a ticket with some friends or family members. Tickets are €130 each and can be sourced from any GAA Club member. And if you feel you can't purchase a full ticket, then half and quarter shares are also available, so please, do what you can!

PORTARLINGTON

Bingo

Bingo continues every Tuesday night at 8.30pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre. Up to €3,500 can be won.

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

Best Of Luck

Best of luck to our Laois hurlers who take on Offaly in O’ Moore park this Saturday night. Throw in at 7pm. There will also be a competition run by the county board for the best club, so head over and give Pa and the boys your support, don’t forget to get your club colours out.

SPINK

Club Planning Workshop

Thank you to all who attended the Spink GAA planning workshop on Sunday 10th February. It was great to see the large crowd and hear some great ideas as we plan for the next few years. A special thank you to Liam O'Neill and to the Spink GAA steering group for all their hard work.

St Patrick's Day Parade

Spink GAA are again hosting the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Spink and welcomes all groups or individuals in the parish to take part. Please contact any Spink GAA committee member for more information.

Laois GAA Draw

Tickets are now available from any committee member for the Laois County Board Draw. FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP of Spink GAA is included with the purchase of a Spink GAA Laois County Board ticket.

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

Lotto

Mountrath lotto draw results for February 4th. Numbers drawn: 4, 16, 24, 26. No jackpot winner. €20 winners: Mary Theresa Burke, David Keyes, Ollie Byrne, James Grehan, Doireann Tiernan, Mags Hetherington, Teresa Maher and James Kelly. House prize: Mary Tiernan. Promoters prize: Betty Phelan and Aidan Phelan. Next weeks jackpot €8,800. Venue 'Bennett's'.

County Board Tickets

We now have the €130 tickets on sale from any committee member. Tickets can be paid for in full or €32.50 per month. This is our clubs main fundraiser and support is much appreciated.

STRADBALLY

Club Lotto

Lotto Result. 4, 25, 29, 30. No jackpot winner. €20 winners Jim Kavanagh, Ella Rose Hoctor, Golly Keeffe. Jackpot next week €9,000.

Club Hats

The new order of club hats has arrived. There are still some available if you want to buy one. They are €15 each please contact Ros Larkin.

County Board Draw

Just a reminder to you all about our €130 tickets. This is our clubs biggest fundraiser for the year & we really appreciate each & every person who purchased tickets each year. If you would like to buy one please contact any member of our committee. You can pay €32.50 per month also. Thanks to those who have already purchased one this year. First draw take a places Friday 1st of March.

Opertation Transformation Walk

Thursday nights at 7pm our pitch will be light up for the OT walk. All adults & children welcome.

Club Membership

Club membership is now due Please contact club registrar Adrian Lawlor.

THE HEATH

County Board Draw

The club is now in the process of selling the tickets for the Laois GAA All Clubs County Board Draw. Tickets are priced at €130, with a significant portion going back to the club. It is one of the club's major fundraisers every year, and all support is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to purchase a ticket on your own, two or more people can club together to buy one, and there is also the option to pay for one over four months by direct debit. There are four draws later in the year, with a top prize of €10,000 in each draw, and a total of over €30,000 in prize money on offer each month. Extra prizes have been added this year, so there are even more chances to win. Contact any committee member to register your interest in purchasing a ticket.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €4,100. Numbers drawn 7, 15, 23, 26. No winner. Five €20 winners - Damien Costello, Eileen Hibbetts, Winnie Cleary, Ciaran McGuire, Leah McDonald. Next week jackpot €4,200. Tickets available at http://www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/The_Rock_Gaa_club

Laois GAA Monster Draw

The County Board Monster draw tickets are on sale now, the jackpot is €10,000! There are 36 prizes to be won every month. This is the clubs main fundraiser for the year and the money raised goes to running every aspect of the club. Tickets are available from committee members! We really appreciate each and every person who buys tickets. Tickets cost €130 First draw on Friday 1st of March.

TIMAHOE

Well Done

Well done to Conor Fitzpatrick upon being elected vice captain of the Laois U-15 Footballers.

County Board Draw

Please support the annual sale of the all county board tickets. These tickets are a major source of income for the club, and all your support would be very much greatly appreciated. The first draw is on the 1st of March next, tickets available from all committee members.

Training

Training continues in the field for the footballers, all players are asked to put in that much needed effort to get over the line.

TRUMERA

Social Night

Trumera GAA are holding a social night for all family and friends to attend on Saturday 16th February in Eamon Á Chnoic @ 9.30. Tickets can be purchased at a fee of €10 from any member of the committee or contact Grainne Kirwan 087 9148350. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night.

County Board Draw

The €130 tickets are now on sale, this is our main fundraiser for the year so your support would be greatly appreciated. You can pay in three ways €130 Lump Sum, €32.50 over the four months or Direct Debit into the clubs account. If you would like to buy a ticket please contact any member of the club or contact Grainne Kirwan on 087-9148350. Your support is greatly appreciated with great prizes to be won.

Bingo

We are holding a bingo in Mountrath Community School on Sunday 28th April with a prize money of €5,000 to be won on the day. More details to follow nearer the time. Membership is now due also.