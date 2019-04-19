Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny GAA hurling legends set for a special event in Portlaoise

The last two All-Ireland Hurling Final winning managers and a multiple Kilkenny All-Ireland medalist who is now the Laois hurling boss will be guests at a special fundraiser in The Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise next week.

The Limerick hurling manager, Liam Kiely, the Galway hurling manager, Micheál Donoghue and the Laois hurling manager, Eddie Brennan will take part in an All Ireland Hurling Championship Preview Breakfast at The Killeshin Hotel and Leisure Club on Friday, April 26.

Liam Kiely and Micheál Donoghue steered their teams to All Ireland glory in 2018 and 2019. They will offer their insights into what was required to win an All-Ireland after several barren years for both Limerick and Galway.

Laois manager, Eddie Brennan, has eight All Ireland medals to his name and 11 Leinster titles with Kilkenny. This year marks his first taste of inter-county hurling as a senior manager.

The night will focus on the upcoming hurling championship, which promises to be one of the most exciting in years.

The breakfast starts at 7:30am sharp and will be finished by 9pm.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Harps GAA Club. Tickets are available at The Killeshin Hotel by calling 057 8631200