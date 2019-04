Laois Offaly hurling clash confirmed by GAA in Joe McDonagh Cup fixtures

The opening tie in GAA's Joe McDonagh Hurling Cup features a first-round clash between Laois and Offaly.

The GAA has confirmed throw-in times, dates and venues for the round robin qualifier competition.

The Laois senior hurlers start away to Offaly and finish at home to Westmeath. The other teams in the competition are Antrim and Kerry.

The fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, May 11:

Offaly v Laois at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park at 7pm.

Antrim v Kerry, Dunloy, 5pm.

Saturday, May 18:

Laois v Antrim at O’Moore Park at 3pm.

Westmeath v Offaly at TEG Cusack Park Mullingar at 3pm

Saturday, May 25:

Westmeath v Kerry at TEG Cusack Park Mullingar at 3pm.

Saturday, June 1:

Offaly v Antrim at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park Tullamore at 3pm

Saturday, June 8:

Kerry v Laois in Tralee at 3pm.

Antrim v Westmeath in Dunloy at 3pm

Saturday, June 15:

Kerry v Offaly in Tralee at 3pm

Laois v Westmeath at O’Moore Park at 3pm