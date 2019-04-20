BREAKING: Laois Minor Camogie team set up All-Ireland final

The Laois Minor Camogie team are through to the All-Ireland 'B' Championship final following today's twelve-point victory over Derry in O’Raghallaighs GAA, Drogheda, Louth.

Laois 4 - 14

Derry 2 - 8

All-Ireland Camogie 'B' Championship Semi-Final

Robert Jones's side ran out comfortable victors in the end as they prevailed with twelve points to spare. They led at the interval by two goals on a scoreline of 2-6 to 0-6, before putting in an strong second-half showing to emerge twelve point victors to advance to the final.

The side will come up against Limerick next Saturday in the All-Ireland decider as Robert Jones's side go in search of an All-Ireland title.

Limerick booked their place in the final today also, with a large fourteen point win over Westmeath setting up the final pairing against Laois.

LAOIS

Team: Aedin Lowry (Camross); Fiona Scully (Camross), Sarah Fleming (Portlaoise), Katie Dunican (St Lazerians); Molly O’Connor (The Harps), Clodagh Tynan (St Brigids), Jade Bergin (The Harps); Jessie Quinlan (St Brigids), Amy Byrne (Portlaoise); Andrea Scully (Camross), Alice Walsh (The Harps), Shona Jones (St Brigid’s); Lucy O’Connor (The Harps), Kirsten Keenan (Camross), Eireann Cole (Naomh Éamann)