Laois Minor Football team to take on Carlow in Leinster Championship named

The Laois Minor Football manager Donncha Phelan has announced his starting team to take on Carlow in the first round of the Leinster Championship tomorrow night in IT Carlow.

The Laois Minor football management named their 31-man panel for the season ahead on Thursday evening, as well as announcing their captain, Emo's Sean Greene, and vice-captain, Arles-Killeen's Oisin Byrne.

The team that will start against Carlow is as follows:

LAOIS: Michael O’Connell (Portlaoise); Nathan Little (Courtwood), Sean Greene (Emo), Eddie Critchley (Portlaoise), Jamie Kelly (St Joseph’s), Eamonn Delaney (Stradbally), Mark Kehoe (Spink); Conor Goode (Stradbally), Ben Brennan (Portlaoise); Rioghan Murphy (Portarlington), Colin Dunne (Arles-Killeen), Paul O’Flynn (Courtwood); Oisin Hooney (St Joseph’s), Ciaran Burke (Crettyard), Brian Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey).

At the helm is Ballyfin man Donncha Phelan for his second year in the manager position having bowed out of the Leinster Championship at the semi-final stage with a heavy defeat to Meath last summer.

They will be hoping to go a step further this year, but must first open their campaign on Tuesday away to Carlow.

Of the thirty-one players named on the panel, fourteen clubs are represented in total. Portlaoise lead the supply-line with five players on the squad, while Ballyroan Abbey and Stradbally follow with four apiece.

Emo’s Sean Greene has been named captain for the year having been part of Phelan’s squad last year, while Arles-Killeen’s Oisin Byrne has been named as vice-captain.

There are eleven survivors that featured on last year's squad and the experienced gained from those games will be a huge boost for Phelan and his management going into the campaign ahead.

Laois have been placed in Group 1 where they will face Carlow, Longford and Westmeath as they go in search of glory.

They open their campaign tomorrow night away to Carlow at 7.30pm in IT Carlow.

Panel: Ben Brennan (Portlaoise), Eddie Critchley (Portlaoise), Michael O’Connell (Portlaoise), Jack O’Connell (Portlaoise), Kevin Swayne (Portlaoise), Shaun Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan Abbey), Davin McEvoy (Ballyroan Abbey), James McWey (Ballyroan Abbey), Brian Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey), Darragh Carolan (Stradbally), Eamonn Delaney (Stradbally), Conor Goode (Stradbally), Ciaran O’Neill (Stradbally), Lee Byrne (Graiguecullen), Conor Kelly (Graiguecullen), Kian Lawler (Graiguecullen), Oisín Byrne (Arles-Kileen), Colin Dunne (Arles-Kileen), Paul O’Flynn (Courtwood), Nathan Little (Courtwood), Sean Greene (Emo), Patrick Hosey (Emo), Oisin Hooney (St. Joseph’s), Jamie Kelly (St. Joseph’s), Rioghan, Murphy (Portarlington), PJ Ward (Portarlington), Darragh Scully (Clonaslee St. Manman’s), Ciaran Burke (Crettyard), Orrie Doran (Killeshin), Simon Fingleton (Park-Ratheniska), Mark Keogh (Spink).