Laois Minor hurling management reveal captain, vice-captain and full panel

Laois Minor hurling boss Enda Lyons has confirmed his 35-man panel for the upcoming Championship, beginning at home to Westmeath this Saturday afternoon in O’Moore Park.

Following on from his 42-man panel back before Christmas, the Laois manager has whittled his squad down to thirty-five players with Championship preparations in full swing.

Lyons has also announced his captain and vice-captain for the upcoming campaign with both having featured in his starting team last season. Castletown’s Tadhg Cuddy has been bestowed the title of captain, and he will be assisted by Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe’s Danny Brennan in the vice-captain role.

Of the thirty-five players named on the panel, sixteen clubs are represented in total. The reigning Minor hurling champions, Clough-Ballacolla-Mountrath, lead the supply-line with eight players on the squad between Clough-Ballacolla (4), Trumera (3) and Mountrath.

Rathdowney-Errill and Abbeyleix follow with four players, while The Harps, Borris-Kilcotton and Camross all supply three players apiece.

Laois are in Tier 2 of the Leinster championship, and they play their opening game against Westmeath this weekend. They then play Kildare away on May 4, before meeting Antrim in their third and final group game on May 11 at a neutral venue.

Laois will open their Leinster Championship campaign this Saturday (April 27) at 4pm against Westmeath in O’Moore Park.

Laois Minor Hurling Panel 2019

Captain: Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown)

Vice-Captain: Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe)

Ned Fitzpatrick – Abbeyleix

Fionan Mahony – Abbeyleix

Lawson Obular – Abbeyleix

David Sheeran – Abbeyleix

Cian O’Shaughnessy – Ballinakill

Cathal O’Shaughnessy – Ballinakill

Darragh Lyons – Ballyfin

Niall Coss – Borris-Kilcotton

Noah Quinlan – Borris-Kilcotton

Philip Tynan – Borris-Kilcotton

Dan Delaney – Camross

Tomas Keyes – Camross

Dan Moore – Camross

Tadhg Cuddy – Castletown (Captain)

DJ Callaghan – Clonaslee St Manman’s

Cian Conroy – Clonaslee St Manman’s

Padraig Brennan – Clough-Ballacolla

Cillian Dunne – Clough-Ballacolla

Darragh Hogan – Clough-Ballacolla

Kevin Mulhall – Clough-Ballacolla

Mick O’Brien – Mountrath

Danny Brennan – Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe (Vice-Captain)

Eoin Naughton – Portlaoise

Dylan Carroll – Rathdowney-Errill

Jack Foyle – Rathdowney-Errill

Paddy Hassett – Rathdowney-Errill

Padraic Rafter – Rathdowney-Errill

David Dooley – Rosenallis

Ian Shanahan – Slieve Margy

James Duggan – The Harps

Rhian Edwards – The Harps

Mikey Monaghan – The Harps

Brian Bredin – Trumera

Finnian Cuddy – Trumera

Adam Kirwan – Trumera