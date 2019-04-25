Laois Minor hurling management reveal captain, vice-captain and full panel
Laois Minor hurling boss Enda Lyons has confirmed his 35-man panel for the upcoming Championship, beginning at home to Westmeath this Saturday afternoon in O’Moore Park.
Following on from his 42-man panel back before Christmas, the Laois manager has whittled his squad down to thirty-five players with Championship preparations in full swing.
Lyons has also announced his captain and vice-captain for the upcoming campaign with both having featured in his starting team last season. Castletown’s Tadhg Cuddy has been bestowed the title of captain, and he will be assisted by Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe’s Danny Brennan in the vice-captain role.
Of the thirty-five players named on the panel, sixteen clubs are represented in total. The reigning Minor hurling champions, Clough-Ballacolla-Mountrath, lead the supply-line with eight players on the squad between Clough-Ballacolla (4), Trumera (3) and Mountrath.
Rathdowney-Errill and Abbeyleix follow with four players, while The Harps, Borris-Kilcotton and Camross all supply three players apiece.
Laois are in Tier 2 of the Leinster championship, and they play their opening game against Westmeath this weekend. They then play Kildare away on May 4, before meeting Antrim in their third and final group game on May 11 at a neutral venue.
Laois Minor Hurling Panel 2019
Captain: Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown)
Vice-Captain: Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe)
Ned Fitzpatrick – Abbeyleix
Fionan Mahony – Abbeyleix
Lawson Obular – Abbeyleix
David Sheeran – Abbeyleix
Cian O’Shaughnessy – Ballinakill
Cathal O’Shaughnessy – Ballinakill
Darragh Lyons – Ballyfin
Niall Coss – Borris-Kilcotton
Noah Quinlan – Borris-Kilcotton
Philip Tynan – Borris-Kilcotton
Dan Delaney – Camross
Tomas Keyes – Camross
Dan Moore – Camross
Tadhg Cuddy – Castletown (Captain)
DJ Callaghan – Clonaslee St Manman’s
Cian Conroy – Clonaslee St Manman’s
Padraig Brennan – Clough-Ballacolla
Cillian Dunne – Clough-Ballacolla
Darragh Hogan – Clough-Ballacolla
Kevin Mulhall – Clough-Ballacolla
Mick O’Brien – Mountrath
Danny Brennan – Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe (Vice-Captain)
Eoin Naughton – Portlaoise
Dylan Carroll – Rathdowney-Errill
Jack Foyle – Rathdowney-Errill
Paddy Hassett – Rathdowney-Errill
Padraic Rafter – Rathdowney-Errill
David Dooley – Rosenallis
Ian Shanahan – Slieve Margy
James Duggan – The Harps
Rhian Edwards – The Harps
Mikey Monaghan – The Harps
Brian Bredin – Trumera
Finnian Cuddy – Trumera
Adam Kirwan – Trumera
