Laois Minor hurling team to face Westmeath in opening Championship game on Saturday named

The Laois Minor hurling manager Enda Lyons and his selectors JJ Mc Hugh, Gary Moore, Sean Conroy and James Walsh have announced their team for the Minor Championship game against Westmeath this Saturday.

Lyons previously confirmed his 35-man panel for the upcoming Championship campaign, beginning at home to Westmeath this Saturday afternoon in O’Moore Park. He also announced his captain and vice-captain for the upcoming campaign with both having featured in his starting team last season. Castletown’s Tadhg Cuddy has been bestowed the title of captain, and he will be assisted by Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe’s Danny Brennan in the vice-captain role.

Of the thirty-five players named on the panel, sixteen clubs are represented in total. The reigning Minor hurling champions, Clough-Ballacolla-Mountrath, lead the supply-line with eight players on the squad between Clough-Ballacolla (4), Trumera (3) and Mountrath. Rathdowney-Errill and Abbeyleix follow with four players, while The Harps, Borris-Kilcotton and Camross all supply three players apiece.

Laois are in Tier 2 of the Leinster championship, and they play their opening game against Westmeath this weekend. They then play Kildare away on May 4, before meeting Antrim in their third and final group game on May 11 at a neutral venue.

Laois will open their Leinster Championship campaign this Saturday (April 27) at 4pm against Westmeath in O’Moore Park.

LAOIS:

Finnan Cuddy (Trumera); Ned Fitzpatrick (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe), Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill); Cian Conroy (Clonaslee St Manman’s), Fionan Mahony (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Noah Quinlan (Borris-Kilcotton); Tomas Keyes (Camross), Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown); James Duggan (The Harps), David Dooley (Rosenallis), Dan Delaney (Camross); Cathal O’Shaughnessy (Ballinakill), DJ Callaghan (Clonaslee St Manman’s), Adam Kirwan (Trumera).