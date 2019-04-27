Portarlington back on track with win over The Heath

Portarlington emerged with ten points to spare at home to The Heath to claim their second win of the campaign on Saturday evening.

Portarlington 2 - 14

The Heath 0 - 10

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A

A Portarlington side missing key players like Robbie Pigott, Paddy O'Sullivan and Cathal Ryan still proved far too strong for The Heath in McCann Park.

The Heath started brightly, leading 0-5 to 0-1 half-way through the first half, with the wind at their backs. However, Portarlington finished the half dominantly to go in with a three point advantage.

Despite Jake Foster getting a goal for the hosts on the restart, The Heath managed to make a contest of it over the next ten minutes.

A second Portarlington goal from Daragh Galvin put daylight between the sides though, and Portarlington won by ten points in the end.

PORTARLINGTON

Scorers: Colm Murphy 0-8 (0-6 frees), Jake Foster 1-2 (0-2 frees), Daragh Galvin 1-0, Steven O'Neill 0-3, Jason Moore 0-1

Team: Scott Osborne; Eoin Kennedy, Hayden Weldon, Alex Mohan; Cathal Bennett, Jason Moore, Graham Weldon; Eoin McCann, Keith Bracken; Jonathan Fullam, Steven O'Neill, Adam Ryan; Jake Foster, Colm Murphy, Daragh Galvin. Subs: Conor McCarthy, Steven Lyons, Sean Michael Corcoran

THE HEATH

Scorers: Chris Bergin 0-7 (0-5 frees), Robbie Lawlor 0-2 (0-1 free), Jimmy Nerney 0-1.

Team: Eoin Delaney; Gary Smith, Denis Booth, Alan Whelan; James Phelan, Mark Dowling, Dylan Kavanagh; Jimmy Nerney, Ciaran Booth; PJ Daly, Shane Forde, Conor Booth; Robbie Ging, Chris Bergin, Robbie Lawlor. Subs: Seamus Mulhare, Shane Booth

REFEREE: Joe Brennan (Crettyard)