RTÉ announce 31 live TV fixtures for 2019 GAA Championship
RTE have today revealed their schedule of live games for this summer's GAA Championship.
The state broadcaster today announced plans for 31 live matches across football, hurling and Camogie with a double header in the Munster to kick off.
This year’s live games are listed below including football, hurling and camogie finals, camogie quarter-finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals plus provincial finals and All Ireland quarter-finals.
The first Leinster Football Championship match to be shown by the broadcaster will not be until the final on June 23.
The Sunday Game returns to Sunday evenings with Des Cahill with the best highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action and this year celebrates 40 years on air.
RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.
The live Championship action on radio throws-in this Sunday, May 5 with full live commentary from Marty Morrissey on Sunday Sport of Mayo’s trip to New York to take on the hosts in Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final.
Meanwhile, Pauric Lodge will be in Ruislip with live reports from the day’s other Connacht Football quarter-final as London face Galway.
RTÉ Online will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage. Follow every game via our match trackers and live score service on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App, while keeping up to date on the latest news and staying informed with the best columnists in the business.
This summer RTÉ Player will offer live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.
THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019
May 12
MSHC Waterford v Clare
MSHC Cork v Tipperary
May 19
MSHC Tipperary v Waterford
MSHC Limerick v Cork
May 26
LSHC Galway v Wexford
June 2
MSHC Waterford v Limerick
MSHC Clare v Tipperary
June 8
USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry
June 9
LSHC Kilkenny v Galway
MSHC Limerick v Clare
June 16
MSHC Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick
CSFC Connacht SFC Final
June 22
MSFC Munster Football Final
June 23rd
USFC Ulster Football Final
LSFC Leinster Football Final
June 30
MSHC Munster Hurling Final
LSHC Leinster Hurling Final
July 7
Football Qualifier Rd 4
July 13th
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
July 14
AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
July 21
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)
July 27
AISHC Semi-Final
July 28
AISHC Semi-Final
Aug 3
Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final
Aug 4
2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3
Aug 10
AISFC Semi-Final
Aug 11
AISFC Semi-Final
August 17
Camogie All Ireland Semi finals
August 18
ALL IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL
September 1
ALL IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL
September 8
Camogie All Ireland finals
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on