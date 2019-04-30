RTÉ announce 31 live TV fixtures for 2019 GAA Championship

RTE have today revealed their schedule of live games for this summer's GAA Championship.

The state broadcaster today announced plans for 31 live matches across football, hurling and Camogie with a double header in the Munster to kick off.

This year’s live games are listed below including football, hurling and camogie finals, camogie quarter-finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals plus provincial finals and All Ireland quarter-finals.

The first Leinster Football Championship match to be shown by the broadcaster will not be until the final on June 23.

The Sunday Game returns to Sunday evenings with Des Cahill with the best highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action and this year celebrates 40 years on air. 

RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

The live Championship action on radio throws-in this Sunday, May 5 with full live commentary from Marty Morrissey on Sunday Sport of Mayo’s trip to New York to take on the hosts in Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Pauric Lodge will be in Ruislip with live reports from the day’s other Connacht Football quarter-final as London face Galway. 

RTÉ Online will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage. Follow every game via our match trackers and live score service on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App, while keeping up to date on the latest news and staying informed with the best columnists in the business.

This summer RTÉ Player will offer live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.

 

THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE  2019

May  12

MSHC  Waterford v Clare

MSHC Cork  v Tipperary    

May 19

MSHC  Tipperary v Waterford       

MSHC  Limerick v Cork                    

May 26

LSHC    Galway v Wexford            

June 2 

MSHC  Waterford v Limerick

MSHC  Clare v Tipperary                              

June 8

USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

June 9

LSHC   Kilkenny v Galway                                               

MSHC  Limerick v Clare                               

June 16

MSHC  Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick

CSFC   Connacht SFC Final                                

June 22          

MSFC Munster Football Final       

June 23rd             

USFC  Ulster Football Final             

LSFC  Leinster Football Final       

June 30            

MSHC  Munster Hurling Final      

LSHC   Leinster Hurling Final                 

July 7                 


Football Qualifier Rd 4       

July 13th             

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1


July 14                 


AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1 

July 21                

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

July 27                 

AISHC Semi-Final  

July 28                  

AISHC Semi-Final                

Aug 3                        

Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final           

Aug 4                   

2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3                  

Aug 10                 

AISFC Semi-Final    

Aug 11                 

AISFC Semi-Final                                       

August 17

Camogie All Ireland Semi finals                           

August 18        


ALL IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL         

September 1   

ALL IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL      

September 8         

Camogie All Ireland finals